Navalny Lawyer Says Client Moved From Notorious Moscow Detention Center

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been moved from Moscow's notorious Matrosskaya Tishina detention center.

Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, made the announcement on Twitter on February 25. He gave no further details.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic was placed in a cell in the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center on January 19 after a judge at a hastily arranged hearing ruled to keep him in custody for 30 days following his dramatic airport arrest upon arrival from Germany, where he was convalescing after a poison attack he has blamed on President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

On February 2, a court converted Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence to real jail time.

His appeal was rejected on February 20, ensuring that Putin's biggest political rival will spend about 2 1/2 years in prison, considering time already spent in detention.