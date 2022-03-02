Navalny Calls For Daily Protests Against Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukrainian population centers, and paratroopers have landed in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

As Russia's war against Ukraine entered its seventh day on March 2, no major Ukrainian city has fallen, but experts have warned that Moscow appears to be turning to devastating shelling of built-up areas before entering them, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced plans to investigate possible war crimes carried out by Russian forces.

The heaviest bombardments appear to be targeted on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where dozens of residents have been killed and the city center targeted by missile strikes in recent days. Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on the morning of March 2 that at least 21 people had been killed and at least 112 wounded due to shelling over the previous 24 hours.

According to updated figures released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 2, Russia has suffered losses of about 5,800 troops, although those numbers could not be independently verified and it is unclear if the figures include only killed soldiers. Russia has also lost 30 airplanes, 31 helicopters, and 211 tanks, according to the new statistics. Updated figures relating to Ukrainian troop losses were not released, although Ukraine recently placed the number in the hundreds.

Russia has not provided clear data on troop casualties.

The UN human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths and that an estimated 660,00 people have fled Ukraine.

Reports from Kharkiv said that Russian airborne troops had landed in the city on March 2 and that Russian forces attacked a military medical center. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said apartment blocks had been damaged by shelling and that the regional headquarters of the national police and Karazin National University were targeted.

Synyehubov said that overnight airstrikes had caused multiple fires but that Ukrainian forces continued to hold the city.

"All attacks have been pushed back. The Russian enemy suffered heavy losses," Synyehubov was quoted by dpa as saying.

Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported that six modern Russian tanks had been captured.

In televised remarks on March 2, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "the Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control." The Black Sea city of about 280,000 people is a strategically important shipbuilding center and port.

Early on March 2, Mariupol's mayor said that the Azov Sea port city has been under intense shelling and the authorities are unable to evacuate the injured. The city is a key target of joint Russian and separatist forces from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Russian forces also continue to mass outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Russian missiles struck the city's television tower located near a Holocaust massacre site on March 2:

At least five people were killed in that attack and more explosions were reported later that evening in Kyiv and surrounding areas. A massive convoy of artillery and armored vehicles that had extended more than 65 kilometers continues to position itself within striking distance of the capital in what Ukrainian officials see as an attempt to surround and take control of the country's largest city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed outrage on Twitter that the Russian missile strike on the TV tower had struck so close to the Babyn Yar memorial center, which was dedicated just last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the infamous mass slaughter of Jews, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others by the Nazis during World War II.

"To the world: What is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating," Zelenskiy wrote on March 1.

Shortly after reports of the attacks, Zelenskiy spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

A White House official said the two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes.

During his first State of the Union Address, delivered in Washington on March 1, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine at length.

"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," Biden said. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."

Biden announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights and stressed the unity of Western countries against Russia's military action.

"He thought he could divide us at home, in this chamber, in this nation," Biden said during his address to the nation from the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united."

In an interview to Reuters and CNN on March 1, Zelenskiy said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway. A second round of talks with Russia on a possible cease-fire was expected to take place between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Belarus on March 2 but has been postponed, according to Russian media citing a source close to the negotiations.

The Kremlin said on March 2 that there was "contradictory information" regarding the scheduled talks and that it was prepared to meet but it was not clear if the Ukrainian negotiating team would show up.

"Our delegation will be there late in the afternoon. [It will] wait for Ukrainian negotiators," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on March 2. "Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight."

During a live-streamed briefing on Facebook on March 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine was ready to talk but that it was not clear when.

"We are ready for talks. We are ready for diplomacy. But we are in no way ready to accept Russian ultimatums," Kuleba said.

After the first round of talks, on February 28, failed to reach a breakthrough, Zelenskiy said that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before fresh discussions could take place. A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Reuters that a "substantial agenda" needed to be established before negotiations can commence.

Zelenskiy has urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's air force. The Ukrainian president has also condemned the bombardment of Kharkiv as a war crime and act of terror, saying in video statement following a deadly attack that struck the city administration building on March 1 that "after such an attack, Russia is a terrorist country."

WATCH: There were emotional farewells at Kyiv's main train station as more people fled the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency services reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, which came after dozens were killed by Russian shelling a day earlier. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting civilian areas during what it calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.

On February 28, the office of the prosecutor of the ICC, the global criminal court, announced that it was launching an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine both before last week's invasion by Russia, which in 2014 illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and since the current invasion began on February 24.

The court already has conducted a preliminary probe into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European protests in Kyiv in 2013-14, as well as allegations of crimes in Crimea following its annexation by Russia.

On March 1, Canada petitioned the ICC to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

"We are working with other ICC member states to take this significant action as a result of numerous allegations of the commission of serious international crimes in Ukraine by Russian forces," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "The ICC has our full support and confidence. We call on Russia to cooperate with the court."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa