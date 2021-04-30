Accessibility links

Russia's Financial Watchdog Puts Navalny's Regional Campaign Offices On 'Terrorism, Extremism' List

Employees of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation work in their office in Moscow. (file photo)

The regional campaign offices of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny have been placed on the Russian financial regulator's list of organizations involved in "terrorism and extremism."

The network appeared on an updated list maintained by Russia's financial monitoring service, Rosfinmonitoring, on April 30, a day after the network of Navalny's regional offices was disbanded.

Leonid Volkov, the head of the network, said that a crackdown on the group had made it "impossible" to continue operating.

This is a developing story.

More to follow.

