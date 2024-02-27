Investigative Journalist Says He Helped Plan Potential Navalny Prisoner Swap

An investigative journalist has said he helped plan a potential prisoner swap meant to include late Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev says a plan to free Navalny was in place shortly before his death in an Arctic prison. But Western officials say the plan was only in the early stages, and the Kremlin says it was not aware of any prisoner swap. Meanwhile, Navalny supporters are struggling to find a place to hold his funeral nearly two weeks after his death was announced.