Navalny Trial Takes Center Stage In Swedish Royal Theater

Navalny: The Trial by the Royal Drama Theater in Stockholm brings the late Russian opposition leader's battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin to the stage. The play is based on what is widely seen as a politically motivated court case against Aleksei Navalny, who had returned to Russia in 2021 after surviving a poison attack that he blamed on Kremlin agents. The trial ended with Navalny being sent to prison, where he died in February in suspicious circumstances.