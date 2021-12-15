Navalny's Daughter Accepts Sakharov Prize On Behalf Of Her Imprisoned Father

STRASBOURG, France – The daughter of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has received the Sakharov Prize -- the European Union's top human rights honor – on his behalf during a ceremony in the French city of Strasbourg.



Darya Navalnaya was handed the award at the European Parliament on December 15, 11 months after her father, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was sent behind bars in a case widely considered as being politically motivated.



Navalnaya, 20, called the award "a recognition of [Navalny's] activities and work, which his associates continue to carry out now."



European lawmakers chose Navalny as the recipient of the annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on October 20, saying he “has campaigned consistently against the corruption of Vladimir Putin’s regime.”



Navalny dedicated his prize “to all kinds of anti-corruption fighters around the world."



The 45-year-old anti-corruption crusader was jailed on January 17 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a poison attack by what several European laboratories concluded was a military-grade chemical nerve agent in Siberia in August 2020.



Navalny has claimed his poisoning was ordered directly by President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin denies.



In February, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of his parole from an old embezzlement case considered by human rights defenders as being politically motivated.

Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from the case was converted to a jail term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given time he had been held in detention.



More than 10,000 supporters of Navalny were detained across Russia during and after January rallies calling for his release. Many of the detained men and women were either fined or handed several-day jail terms At least 90 were charged with criminal misdeeds and several have been fired by their employers.



Earlier this year, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other groups associated with him were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia.



The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russian officials over both his poisoning and imprisonment.