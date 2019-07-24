Navalny Says He Was Detained By Russian Police As He Was Jogging

Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny says he was detained by police in Moscow shortly after he left his apartment for a run.



In a short video filmed at a Moscow police station and posted on the social-media site Instagram on July 24, Navalny said he spotted a special police task-force van nearby as he began to exercise and was quickly apprehended.



He did not say if he was informed as to why police had detained him as he went for a jog and to buy flowers for his wife.





"They are right when say that sports is sometimes not good for you. I just left home today for jogging a bit and to buy flowers for my wife as it is her birthday today,” Navalny said.



“Now, like a fool, I am standing here in the police station in my jogging shorts. Yulia, sorry, it turned out this way," he added.



The Kremlin foe was released from jail on July 11 after serving a 10-day sentence for attending an unsanctioned protest in Moscow.



He has been sentenced to jail about a dozen times in recent years and has served more than 200 days in incarceration.

INFOGRAPHIC: All The Times Aleksei Navalny Has Been In Jail (CLICK TO VIEW)