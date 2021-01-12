Navalny Says Russian Prison Authority Asks Court To Change Suspended Sentence To Jail Time

Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who survived a poison attack last year that he blames President Vladimir Putin for, says Russia's prison authority has asked a court to change his suspended sentence to one where he serves jail time.

"Putin is so enraged that I survived his poisoning that he ordered the FSIN [Federal Penitentiary Service] to go to court and demand that my suspended sentence be changed to a real one," the Russian opposition figure said on Twitter on January 12.

"This despite the fact that my suspended sentence ended on December 30," he added.

Navalny is currently in Germany after being flown there for emergency medical care after being poisoned in Russia in August.

Laboratory tests conducted in Germany, France, and Sweden have established that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok class, a conclusion confirmed by the international Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack.

In October, Britain, along with the European Union, imposed travel bans and asset freezes on six senior Russian officials and a state scientific research center for the "attempted assassination" of Navalny.