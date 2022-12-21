News
Imprisoned Navalny Says Vagner Group's Leader Recruited Dozens Of Fellow Inmates
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says the leader of the notorious Vagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recruited dozens of inmates from the penal colony where Navalny is being held in the Vladimir region, 70 kilometers east of Moscow. Navalny, who is currently in solitary confinement, said on Twitter on December 21 that another inmate told him of Prigozhin’s two visits to the colony in recent days. Prigozhin has recruited thousands of prison inmates across Russia to fight in the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Well-Known Kazakh Activist Jailed On Charge Of 'Disobedience To Police'
Kazakh rights activist Sanavar Zakirova has been sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of "disobeying police." Zakirova was detained along with several other women on December 20 after they demonstrated in Astana demanding that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev meet with them over social problems faced in the country. It is not known if the other detained women faced trials as well. Zakirova has been sentenced to several jail terms in recent years and has been prevented from registering her Nashe Pravo (Our Right) political party. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Noted Crimean Activist Afanasyev Dies Fighting Russian Troops In Ukraine
Ukrainian rights activist and former political prisoner Hennadiy Afanasyev has died fighting Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Afanasyev's wife, Lyudmyla Afanasyeva, told RFE/RL on December 21 that her husband was killed in combat in eastern Ukraine. Afanasyev enlisted in the Ukrainian Army soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February. He spent two years as a political prisoner after being arrested on terrorism charges shortly after Crimea was seized in 2014. He was released in a prisoner swap in 2016. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Under Fire For Backsliding On Democracy, Hungary's Orban Calls For Dissolution Of European Parliament
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing nationalist government has been targeted by corruption accusations and criticized for backsliding on the rule of law, on December 21 accused the European Union of "Hungarophobia" and pointed the finger at the scandal-ridden European Parliament, calling for its dissolution.
In his annual international news conference -- one of the rare occasions when he faces the foreign media -- Orban said the corruption scandal currently engulfing the bloc's legislature had cast doubts over its credibility, and he said he supports dissolving the body in its current form.
One of the European Parliament's vice presidents earlier this month was charged in connection with allegations of bribery by soccer World Cup host Qatar.
"The swamp should be drained," Orban said, using a phrase first coined by former U.S. President Donald Trump, a close Orban ally.
“The Hungarians would like for the European Parliament to be dissolved in its current form," Orban said.
Orban and his ruling Fidesz party reacted angrily in September after the European Parliament ruled that Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
Speaking at the news conference, Orban reiterated his calls to curtail the European Parliament's power and have EU members' governments appoint lawmakers rather than allow their election by direct vote, as is the current procedure.
Under Orban, who has been in power continuously since 2010 after a first stint in 1998-2002, EU member Hungary has seen an accelerated slide toward authoritarianism and widespread corruption.
The European Commission, the 27-member bloc's executive body, has recommended freezing 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion) in funds earmarked for Hungary as it calls for anti-graft reforms, but it accepted a compromise this month, reducing the amount of blocked funding in exchange for Budapest dropping its objections on aid for Ukraine and a global minimum corporate tax.
"We were able to agree with the EU, which was an exceptional performance by us as we had to fight against Hungarophobia in a world dominated by liberalism," Orban said, taking aim at the bloc's rule-of-law process as "a serious nail in the EU's coffin."
"It should be pulled out. What the EU is doing today is a few rule-of-law people trying to impose their will on a few countries," Orban said.
Orban is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally and has repeatedly claimed that sanctions prompted by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have caused more damage to European economies than to Russia.
“If it were up to us, there would not be a sanctions policy,” Orban said.
However, he again tried to play both sides, stating that he would not stand in the way of the bloc passing fresh punitive measures.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Iranian Actor Mohammadi Among Five Handed Death Sentences
Iranian actor Hossein Mohammadi is among five protesters to have been handed death sentences over the death of a Basij militia member during unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation.
The cases were decided after just three court hearings spread over six days. Mohammadi's name was not among the defendants listed in the case at the beginning of the trial, but his friends told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on December 20 that the actor was brought to court during the final session where he was sentenced to death.
Mohammadi's friends and colleagues said he was arrested on November 5 at his home. That same night, he called his family and said that he would be released soon after "the misunderstanding is resolved." The family only found out later that he had been sentenced to death on December 8.
While others sentenced in the case were shown on video on November 8 making "confessions" to playing a role in the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Basij paramilitary force, Mohammadi was absent. Along with the five who received the death penalty, another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
As news of Mohammadi's sentence spread, groups representing actors and directors in Iranian theaters called for a suspension of his sentence.
A number of well-known actors and directors are said to be seeking a meeting with some high-ranking judicial officials regarding the case.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to CHRI. Another 25 face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law, more than 400 people have been killed in a subsequent police crackdown, according to rights groups.
Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Denies Report That Doctor's Death Sentence Was Revoked
Iran's judiciary has denied a report that a decision has been made to annul the death sentence of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou, who was sentenced to death along with four other defendants for allegedly having a role in the murder of a security officer.
The Tehran-based Etemad Newspaper reported on December 21 that the death sentence was "canceled" after "a prominent political figure" requested the move from "high officials of the country." It did not name the political figure but said that, in a conversation with Etemad, he confirmed writing a letter making the request and receiving a positive response in the matter.
In political literature inside the Islamic republic, Ali Khamenei is indirectly mentioned as "high officials."
However, the press office of the Iranian judiciary later said such a letter is irrelevant to the proceedings and that the final verdict of the court "has not yet been issued."
It had been previously reported that Qarahasanlou's death sentence was officially handed to him in the hospital while he was undergoing surgery.
Authorities say 16 protesters, including Qarahasanlou, are responsible for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary unit during a demonstration amid nationwide unrest over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for participating in the protests.
Four others are still at risk of execution in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
Doctors from all over the world have supported Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, saying he is a good and committed doctor and his death sentence should be annulled.
Qarahasanlu's brother said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that officers had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences for protesters in Iran after what they have termed hastily convened sham trials.
Since the death of Amini while she was being detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Sentences Activist Shevchenko To Three Years In Prison
A court in Russia’s southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has replaced a suspended sentence with a three-year prison term for the former coordinator of the now-defunct Open Russia group, Anastasia Shevchenko.
Shevchenko's lawyer, Sergei Kovalevich, told RFE/RL on December 21 that the Lenin district court's decision in absentia was made at the Federal Penitentiary Service's request. She was handed a four-year suspended sentence in February last year for having links with the opposition group Open Russia. The sentence was later cut by one year.
Shevchenko, who currently resides in Lithuania, told RFE/RL that she "hoped right to the end that the judge will make the right decision."
"I sincerely believe that I will be exonerated some day and be able to return to Russia," Shevchenko added.
Shevchenko was the first person in Russia charged with "repeatedly participating in the activities of an undesirable organization." Previously, violations of this law were punished as a noncriminal offense.
Shevchenko's supporters have said the case was a politically motivated attempt to stop her activism and punish her for showing dissent publicly.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in May 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources.
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office declared Open Russia "undesirable" in 2017.
During her pretrial house arrest in January 2019, Shevchenko was granted a furlough at the last minute to see her eldest daughter in hospital shortly before she died of an unspecified illness.
Belarusian Political Prisoner Handed Two-Year Prison Term In Minsk
A Belarusian court on December 21 sentenced activist Artsyom Zabelyankou, recognized by rights watchdogs as a political prisoner, to two years in prison amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. A court in Minsk found Zabelyankou guilty of taking part in activities that disrupt social order and the obstruction of the work of state media outlets at mass protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed a sixth term to the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition groups say the vote was rigged. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Tehran Guilty Of Brutal Repression In Kurdistan Province, HRW Says
Iranian security forces used excessive and unlawful lethal force against protesters in the western city of Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan Province, in October and November, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 21, urging the United Nations to investigate such abuses. “The Iranian authorities have unleashed alarming violence against protesters in Sanandaj since September,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far. The protests were triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
UN Mission Urges Taliban To Reverse Move To Ban Women From Universities
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the country's de facto Taliban rulers to immediately revoke a decision to ban female students from universities as guards stopped women from entering campuses and medical students in the eastern part of the country protested against the measure.
The Taliban announced its decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community.
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country until further notice and calls on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision," UNAMA said in a statement on December 22.
As women were being turned back by armed security guards at universities in the capital, Kabul, and other Afghan cities, several hundred medical students, both male and female, protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to start December 22, but that, following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
But in Kandahar, the base of the radical Taliban movement, male students sat for exams in classrooms while female colleagues were banned from campuses.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, the Taliban has banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
In its statement, UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country" and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
The UNAMA statement came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban -- which said when it took power that it would respect human rights -- and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
On December 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Taliban had "decided to destroy" Afghanistan's future by banning women from higher education and said she would put the issue on the agenda of the G7 club of advanced economies, of which Germany currently holds the presidency.
"By destroying the future of girls and women in Afghanistan, the Taliban decided to destroy their own country's future," she tweeted. "The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but won't succeed -- the world is watching."
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakhstan To Start Transporting Oil To Germany Via Russian Pipeline In January
Kazakhstan plans to launch a pilot project next month that would transport oil to Germany via Russia's major Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline amid a ban by EU countries on the vast majority of imports of Russian oil over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Kazakhstan's QazMunaiGaz energy giant said on December 21 that the pilot project had been agreed with German officials and a test in transporting Kazakh oil to a refinery in Germany's northeastern city of Schwedt will start in January. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Life Sentence For Assisting Saboteurs
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on December 21 approved the final reading of a bill that would allow life sentences for those convicted of assisting "saboteurs." The bill was pushed through as several explosions and fires hit Russian military bases, energy facilities, and infrastructure since Moscow started its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February. A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin called on security forces “to strictly clamp down on foreign intelligence activities, and discover traitors spies, and saboteurs quickly.” To read the original story from RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here. See also: In Photos: Outbreak Of Mystery Fires Hits Russia.
Investigation Shows Russia, Belarus Selling Timber To EU As Kazakh, Kyrgyz
Despite Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus continue to ship timber to the EU by labeling the products as coming from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, a report by the Belarusian Investigative Center, Lithuanian Siena group, and the OCCRP says. None of the Central Asian nations are leading timber producers, while documents say their timber imports to the EU increased 66.6 times in recent months. The report says the timber marked as Kazakh or Kyrgyz is, in fact, from Russia and Belarus. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia Realities, click here.
Two Americans Of Belarusian Origin Convicted In U.S. On Immigration Fraud Charges
A court in New York has convicted Uladzimir Danskoi, the head of the Russian America immigration company, and immigration lawyer Julia Greenberg, both originally from Belarus, of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit immigration fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on December 20 that the two were found guilty a day earlier of preparing fraudulent asylum affidavits and coaching clients to lie under oath during immigration proceedings. Danskoi, 55, and Greenberg, 42, may face up to five years in prison.
IAEA's Grossi To Visit Russia For Talks On Zaporizhzhya Safety Zone
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on December 22 for discussions on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's envoy to the international institutions in Vienna. The plant, in Russian-occupied territory, has come under repeated shelling attacks that each side has blamed on the other, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Five More Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Russia's Far East
A court in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk sentenced five Jehovah's Witnesses to prison terms of between six years and three months and 6 1/2 years on extremism charges, a local court said on December 21. Two days earlier, a court in another Far Eastern city, Birobidzhan, sent four other Jehovah’s Witnesses to prison for terms of 3 1/2 and seven years for Bible studies. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Army Says 25 Militants Killed In Raid To Retake Compound
Pakistani Army officials say 25 Islamist militants and three security officers were killed when special forces raided a counterterrorism police center in the northwestern city of Bannu on December 20 in an operation to retake the compound. Army spokesman Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhary said in an interview with Pakistan's Urdu-language private television Geo News that seven militants surrendered in the battle. Bannu is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive northwestern Pakistani province that shares a border with Afghanistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Mashaal Radio, click here.
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi In Beijing To Discuss Strategic Partnership, Ukraine War
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on December 21 posted a video on social media of him meeting China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China's "strategic partnership," cooperation between the two countries, and the conflict in Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Pressure As Fighting Rages In East
Heavy fighting continued unabated in the east as Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 21, as a regional official said one person was killed by shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson in the south.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued their bombardment of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the fiercest battles have been fought for the past months, while also attacking Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.
The Ukrainian military responded with strikes on the Russian positions that included aviation and artillery, the General staff said.
"Units of missile troops and artillery of the defense forces of Ukraine hit an ammunition warehouse, three control points, and 10 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower," it said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Russian troops shelled the region and city of Kherson dozens of times in the past day, killing one person and wounding six, regional Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on December 21 on Telegram.
"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson 71 times. They fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks," Yanushevych said, adding that the Russian Army targeted the river port and residential buildings.
A day earlier, Russian shelling killed two people and wounded three others.
Kherson came back under Ukrainian control on November 11, but Russian forces that had fled the city have kept pounding it from across the Dnieper River.
Almost 10 months into the war, Russia’s invasion has been bogged down, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats.
Russia has been targeting power infrastructure and other civilian objectives in Kyiv and other parts of the country with swarms of kamikaze drones as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said on December 20 that 80 percent of the region remains without electricity.
In Washington, a U.S. government funding bill includes $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The money is to be used for military training, equipment, logistics, and intelligence support, as well as for replenishing U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine. Lawmakers are racing to pass the measure before midnight on December 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress in person in Washington on December 21. A senior U.S. administration official said in a call with reporters on December 20 that, during Zelenskiy’s visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in already approved military aid to Ukraine that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets.
In addition, the World Bank said on December 20 it had approved a financing package totaling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AP
Zelenskiy Arrives In Washington As Biden Expected To Announce Patriot Missiles For Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington on December 21 on his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate more than $40 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy arrived at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington aboard a U.S. Air Force jet, a U.S. official confirmed, according to AP.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"During the visit, President Biden will announce a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," the White House said in a statement, adding that Zelenskiy "will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine."
Zelenskiy's adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak, told Reuters that the visit is "extremely significant" and that it invalidates Moscow's attempts to drive a wedge between Washington and Kyiv by alleging bilateral relations are becoming cooler.
"Firstly, both the visit itself and the level of planned meetings unequivocally testify to the high degree of trust between the countries. Secondly, this finally puts an end to the attempts by the Russian side...to prove an allegedly growing cooling in our bilateral relations," Podolyak said in written comments.
"This, of course, is not even close," Podolyak added. "The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives on December 21 outlining details of Zelenskiy's visit.
"It is with great pride and solemnity that, tonight, we will welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to address a Joint Meeting of Congress," she said, adding that the special session is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.
"As the fight for freedom in Ukraine wages on, we look forward to hearing his inspiring message of courage, unity, and determination," Pelosi said.
A senior U.S. administration official said in a call with reporters on December 20 that, during Zelenskiy’s visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in already approved military aid to Ukraine that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets.
Before addressing Congress, Zelenskiy is expected to meet one-on-one with Biden at the White House and hold talks with leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.
"In the meeting tomorrow, President Biden will have the opportunity with President Zelenskiy to have an in-depth strategic discussion, on the way ahead on the battlefield, on the capabilities and training the U.S. and our allies continue to provide to Ukraine," the official said.
The trip "is something we've wanted to do for some time," he added.
Zelenskiy's visit comes more than 300 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, triggering the biggest war on European soil since the end of World War II. It also coincides with Congress's consideration of a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes massive aid to Ukraine.
The omnibus bill, as it is known, would fund the U.S. government through September and is expected to pass the House and Senate, though there is discontent among some Republicans, who control half of the 100 Senate seats.
However, the senior official said the Biden administration is confident that support will remain bipartisan.
"So, this isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes," the official said.
Zelenskiy’s visit “doesn’t hurt to get the omnibus bill over the goal line 100 percent,” Andrij Dobriansky, director of communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), an influential diaspora group, told RFE/RL.
Ukraine is highly dependent on U.S. military aid to defend itself. The failure to pass the bill could lead to a U.S. government shutdown early next year when Republicans take control of the House and trigger a hold-up of additional aid to Ukraine at a time when many expect Russia to launch a new offensive.
“For Ukraine funding right now, it's all about the omnibus,” Dobriansky said.
Putin earlier this week made his first trip to Minsk in more than three years to see Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid speculation the Russian leader may try to pressure Belarus to join the fight against Ukraine.
Zelenskiy may also be coming to the United States now to “make a big show” following Putin’s visit to Belarus, Dobriansky said.
“Zelenskiy can say, ‘I can show up at the White House anytime I want.’ It reflects on what access Zelenskiy has and what access Putin has,” he said.
The visit would be Zelenskiy’s second to the White House since taking office more than 3 1/2 years ago.
Two sources who confirmed plans for Zelenskiy's trip to the AP cautioned that it could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.
'A Very Good Thing'
U.S. officials described details of the miltary aid to Ukraine on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced, the AP reported. The package will have about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and another $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training, and other assistance, officials told the AP.
Ukraine has also been asking for Abrams tanks, ATACMS long-range guided missiles, and F-16s, but the Biden administration has so far refused to give the green light on those powerful weapons systems, and there was no indication it would approve them during Zelenskiy’s visit.
John Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2003-06, told RFE/RL that the administration’s approval of any one of those weapon systems would justify Zelenskiy taking the risk of traveling back and forth to the United States amid Russian strikes.
Nonetheless, he said that if Zelenskiy’s address to Congress "does, in fact, stymie or reduce the populist Republican opposition to assistance to Ukraine, that would obviously be a very good thing."
The aid for Ukraine included in the omnibus spending package, which lawmakers are under pressure to pass by midnight on December 23, would be more than $40 billion and would amount to the biggest American infusion of assistance yet.
It is several billion dollars more than Biden requested. A wing of the Republican Party in Congress has come out against large-scale aid to Ukraine.
Though Russia's invasion has lost momentum, if it were successful in capturing Bakhmut Russian forces would sever Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for them to press toward key Ukrainian cities in the Donetsk region.
'Not In An Easy Situation'
In a video released by his office, Zelenskiy is seen receiving a Ukrainian flag from the troops in Bakhmut, and he alludes to delivering it to U.S. leaders.
"The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on," Zelenskiy said in the video. "We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint -- it is not enough."
WATCH: Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of a new, large-scale offensive by Russian forces early in the new year. Russia continues to amass troops in neighboring Belarus, a country that Moscow has used as a launching ground to attack Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has addressed the U.S. Congress once before -- on March 16 in a live video address in which he called on lawmakers to pass further sanctions and support a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if Moscow hoped that something positive could come from Zelenskiy's trip, said, "No."
"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.
With reporting by AP, CNN, Reuters, and AFP
- By AP
U.S. Lawmakers Unveil $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill That Includes $45 Billion For Ukraine
U.S. lawmakers have unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes another large amount of aid for Ukraine and a boost of nearly 10 percent in defense spending. Lawmakers introduced the bill early on December 20 after stuffing as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package. It includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine. If approved, that would be the biggest American infusion yet for Kyiv and above President Joe Biden’s $37 billion emergency request. Congress is racing to pass the measure before midnight on December 23. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Masked Men Throw Sledgehammers On Grounds Of Finnish Embassy In Moscow
Masked men threw sledgehammers on the grounds of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow on December 20. Last month, Russia's Vagner mercenary group published a video of the apparent execution of one of its members, whose head was shown smashed in by a sledgehammer after he returned from Ukrainian captivity, where he had said he intended to change sides. Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he will send a sledgehammer stained with blood to the European Parliament in response to the EU's call to designate his Vagner company a terrorist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.K. Orders Sale Of Russian-Backed Broadband Firm, Citing Security Threat
Britain has ordered a Russian oligarch-backed investment company LetterOne to sell regional broadband provider Upp Corporation, saying its current ownership is a national-security risk. British Business Secretary Grant Shapps said on December 20 that the risk to national security relates to "the ownership of Upp...and Upp's expanding full fiber broadband network." LetterOne, or L1, whose owners include oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, said it was disappointed by the decision ordering the sale of 100 percent of Upp. "We believe that L1 ownership of Upp is not a threat to national security in any way," the investment company said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Plan To Punish 'Fake News' As Protests Roil Nation
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have proposed a plan to impose tougher penalties against those who publish news that is deemed to have "negative social consequences."
According to the plan, those who publish "fake news" in the media will be responsible for the negative social consequences resulting from it. The rules would "apply to any type of news."
Mohammad Taghi Naqdali, a member of the Legal and Judicial Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said prosecution and punishment are not only limited to those who publish news with negative consequences, but "punishment has also been determined for individuals or media outlets that exaggerate the news."
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), called the plan a countermeasure against nationwide protests in Iran with the intention of gaining more control over social media users.
"This plan is more necessary, especially after the recent events in the country," the agency wrote.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In recent months and especially amid the latest weeks of protests, Iranian legislators have repeatedly moved to suppress the protests by passing harsher and harsher laws while accusing Western countries of being directly involved in fomenting the unrest, despite giving no evidence to back up their claims.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat, parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Currency Weakens Further Amid Protests, Rumor That Nuclear Deal Is 'Dead'
Iran's national currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar as unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation continues to rock the country.
The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website, down from the quoted price of 353,400 a month ago.
Before the beginning of the recent protests, which came after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, the rial was at 298,200 to the dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also intensified due to reports about the end of hopes for a revival of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. No further details of the meeting were released.
A video has gone viral on Iranian social networks in which U.S. President Joe Biden tells an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement “is dead, but we are not going to announce it."
When the nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar. The agreement gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to construct nuclear weapons.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
