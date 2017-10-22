Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Scheduled To Leave Jail On October 22

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny is set to be freed on October 22 after serving a 20-day jail term for organizing unsanctioned protests against President Vladimir Putin.

His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, told the AFP news agency that Navalny is scheduled to be released between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time from a detention center in western Moscow.

However, police have occasionally released Navalny from previous detentions at unannounced times to avoid public and media attention.

A spokeswoman for Navalny said the activist will address supporters later on October 22 in the southern city of Astrakhan at an authorized rally in a local park. Astrakhan is 1,300 kilometers southeast of Moscow near the Caspian Sea.

Navalny, 41, has vowed to run in the March 2018 presidential election, and campaigned actively ahead of the vote.

He has built a formidable base among Russians, particularly younger voters, who have taken to his message of fighting corruption among top government officials.

However, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said in June that he is ineligible to run for public office because of a financial-crimes conviction in one of two high-profile cases that he says were fabricated by authorities for political reasons.

CEC chief Ella Pamfilova said on October 17 that Navalny cannot run for office until "sometime in about 2028 plus six months" due to the conviction.

He is currently serving a 20-day sentence imposed by a Moscow court that found him guilty of repeatedly violating laws regulating protests and demonstrations.

Navalny has organized protests in cities nationwide on several occasions in recent months, including on Putin's 65th birthday on October 7.

Demonstrators called on the authorities to let Navalny run in the presidential election, and hundreds were detained by police.

In addition to organizing street protests, Navalny has rattled the Kremlin by publishing reports alleging high-level corruption among allies of Putin.

Although Putin, who has ruled the country more or less for 17 years and remains widely popular, has not officially announced he will run in 2018, he is widely expected to do so and to secure an easy victory.

During Navalny's latest jail term, Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian socialite, TV personality, opposition activist, and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor, said she would run in the presidential election.

Sobchak, 35, said her candidacy would serve as a way to cast a protest vote, a “vote against all” -- a reference to a feature that was common on many Russian election ballots until it was outlawed in 2006.

There was no immediate response from Navalny or his Anticorruption Foundation.

Last month, however, the crusading lawyer publicly mocked the idea of Sobchak standing for office, saying she would be endorsed by the Kremlin as the liberal rival to Putin.

Analysts say the Kremlin is eager to bolster turnout and strengthen Putin's mandate in what could be his fourth and last presidential term.

With reporting by AFP and AP