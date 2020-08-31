Navalny Team Member Claims He Was Pursued In Tatarstan After Filming Investigation

A member of Aleksei Navalny’s team said his vehicle was pursued by individuals on quadricycles in Tatarstan after filming an investigation in the region.

Georgi Alburov said in a post on Twitter that after filming a residence outside the regional capital of Kazan with the use of drones, guards protecting the property chased them on quadricycles.

The guards on the quadricycles blocked the road and damaged the vehicle he and his filming group were traveling in, Alburov said.

The guards contacted the police, who proceeded to seize the filming group’s equipment, including camera, filter, and laptop, he said in a Twitter post.

Alburov did not disclose the object of his investigation.

Tatarstan is an oil-rich republic in central Russia.