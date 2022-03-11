Navalny Calls For More Protests Against Ukraine War Launched By 'Mad Maniac Putin'

Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces have attacked and destroyed two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and taken them out of action as the Russian military appears to widen its three-week invasion of Ukraine amid growing fears of a looming humanitarian disaster in several besieged cities.

Russian news agencies quoted Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov as saying that Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the February 24 launch of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.



The Defense Ministry's claims could not be verified immediately, but local authorities in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk reported explosions near the two airports. The bombings were far to the west of the main Russian offensive and could indicate a new direction of the attack.

The ministry said again on March 11 that it would open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv, after similar moves over the previous days had very limited success because of continued Russian shelling despite claims of daylong cease-fires.



Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko said that three Russian air strikes hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on March 11, killing at least one person.



In London, the British Defense Ministry said that it remained highly unlikely that Russia has achieved its objectives as they were outlined in its preinvasion plan, despite its ground forces continuing to make limited progress.



It said that logistical problems that have hampered the Russian offensive still persist, and warned that Moscow is likely to renew its offensive in the coming days, and will probably launch operations against the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.



New satellite pictures appeared to indicate that a 64-kilometer-long military convoy outside Kyiv has spread into towns and forests near the capital, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire, in a potential preparation for an assault on the city. Armored units were observed in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people had left the city and its environs.



The Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff said in a statement that Russian troops were advancing toward Kyiv from the northwest and east but were repulsed from Chernihiv as Ukrainian forces regained control of Baklanova Muraviyka.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Kyiv hopes a "humanitarian corridor" will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged Black Sea port city of Mariupol on March 11.



"We hope it will work today," Vereshchuk said in a televised statement in which she said she hoped several other humanitarian corridors would also be opened.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on March 10, despite the Russian claim that it had opened a "humanitarian corridor."

WATCH: The Ukrainian port city of Odesa has been turned into a "fortress," according to a correspondent for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

More international efforts to isolate and place sanctions on Russia are under way, particularly after a deadly air strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol that Western and Ukrainian officials called a war crime.



The Red Cross has said more than 400,000 people were trapped in Mariupol without humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors, and the city faced "apocalyptic" conditions.



A key port city on the coast of the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is major transit point on the road to Crimea, and analysts have speculated that Russian might seek to seize the city as part of a “land bridge” to the annexed Crimea Peninsula.



Amid mounting global outrage over the attack on the Mariupol hospital which claimed three lives, including that of a young girl, top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv failed to make progress on a possible cease-fire or even humanitarian corridors for civilians.



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is due in Romania on March 11 to discuss the growing refugee crisis with President Klaus Iohannis -- her final stop on a three-day trip to Eastern Europe.



During her first stop in Poland, Harris accused Russia of committing "atrocities of unimaginable proportions" in Ukraine.

WATCH: Devastating Russian military attacks on civilian residential areas northwest of the Ukrainian capital are driving more people to make the difficult journey to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the United States, together with the Group of Seven developed economies and the European Union, will move to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status in the latest push to pressure Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.



On March 10, the EU continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.

WATCH: As Ukrainians flee Russia's invasion, Current Time spoke to people on the move in Kyiv and Lviv who hope to find a safe haven inside or outside the country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Turkey on March 10 but the talks failed to produce any breakthroughs.



Kuleba told reporters that Lavrov would not commit to a halt in the war so aid could reach hundreds of thousands of civilians. "We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for diplomatic solutions, but while they do not exist, we will selflessly defend our land, our people from Russian aggression," he added.



Lavrov showed no sign of making any concessions, repeating to reporters that he put forward at the meeting Russian demands that Ukraine be disarmed and accept neutral status.



The Kremlin said it would investigate the attack on the hospital, but Lavrov claimed, without providing evidence, that the medical facility had been also serving as a base for a far-right nationalist military unit.



The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the UN refugee agency estimating on March 11 that the figure had reached 2.5 million people.

"We also estimate that about 2 million people are displaced inside Ukraine. Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war," Grandi wrote on Twitter.

Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN's International Organization for Migration, said some 116,000 nationals from other countries were among the 2.5 million refugees.



Dillon also said that more than 1.5 million refugees had gone to neighboring Poland.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP