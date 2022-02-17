Father Of Navalny Associate Zhdanov Jailed For Parole Violation

Several Western governments and NATO say Russia is continuing to beef up its military presence near the border with Ukraine despite Moscow's "false" claims that it has started to withdraw troops from the area as frantic diplomatic efforts continue amid fears that Russia is about to invade its neighbor.

Russian officials said the pullback continued on February 17, but those claims appeared to be rebutted by satellite images from Maxar Technologies, a private U.S. company that has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, which showed military equipment arriving even as some deployed near Ukraine's border had been moved.

"We have seen the opposite of some of the statements [from Moscow]. We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Wallace's comments were echoed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said on February 17 that "we hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops but we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground."

"To the contrary, the buildup continues," she told reporters in Brussels ahead of an extraordinary EU summit set to discuss the crisis.

NATO has also questioned Russia's assertions about troops leaving the area, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg saying that facts ran counter to Moscow's official statements.

Adding to the tensions, Kremlin-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces accused each other of firing shells across a cease-fire line in eastern Ukraine. The details of the incidents could not be independently confirmed.

In Washington, a senior White House official slammed Moscow's announcement of a withdrawal as "false," telling journalists that Russia had increased its presence on the border with Ukraine by "as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived on February 16.

The official, who requested anonymity, also warned that Russia could use "a false pretext" to attack Ukraine.

"We continue to receive indications they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion." The official added that while Moscow had said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions "indicate otherwise."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also refuted Russia's assertion that it was pulling back from the border areas.

"We haven't seen a pullback," Blinken told ABC News on February 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine."

Separately, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly...while they do the opposite."

Blinken and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, which begins on February 18.

As the West continued to question the veracity of Moscow's statements, Russia on February 17 announced a new drawdown of military forces from the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Ahead of a visit to Kyiv on February 17, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also warned that Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity.

"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The Russian military buildup shows no signs of slowing."

"We must have no illusions that Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more -- if not months -- subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," wrote Truss, who is due in Ukraine on February 17.

U.S. commercial satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies, which has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported that new imagery showed increased Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, including the building of a pontoon bridge in Belarus less than 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said on February 16 that "the risk of a further military aggression by Russia" remains "high," according to a statement issued following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Scholz met with Putin in the Kremlin earlier in the week.

The Kremlin has rejected it has any plan to invade Ukraine, calling the Western warnings hysterical war propaganda.

There was no immediate confirmation or details of the shelling in eastern Ukraine from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has been monitoring the situation in the area but has pulled out some of its monitors in recent days.

Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine's membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO's advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

An unconfirmed AFP report said that Russia would officially answer the West's security proposals later on February 17.

The United States and its NATO allies have reiterated they would be ready to hit Russia hard with massive sanctions if it invaded Ukraine but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP