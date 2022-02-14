News
Navalny's Wife Demands To Attend His 'Illegal' Trial Inside Penal Colony
The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has demanded to be allowed to be present at her husband's "illegal and shameful" trial inside the penal colony where the outspoken Kremlin critic is being held.
Yulia Navalnaya slammed the Russian authorities in a post on Instagram on February 14, saying the case against him was "so pathetic they are afraid to hold the trial in Moscow."
"This is an illegal and shameful mock trial and the way it has been organized proves that my husband is an honest man. And they hold him in prison because he is not afraid of these authorities," Navalnaya wrote, adding that the trial was also purposely scheduled to disrupt a planned quarterly visit she is allowed with her husband.
Last week, Moscow's Lefortovo district court said its judges will travel to Correctional Colony No. 2 in the Vladimir region to try Navalny there on February 15 on charges of embezzlement from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said her client could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, adding that the decision to try Navalny inside the penal colony will "seriously affect" his right to defend himself in court.
"The colony is a restricted area and it is absolutely banned to bring in telephones, computers, and other gadgets. Therefore, I do not understand how the trial will proceed," Mikhailova said.
Navalny has been accused of appropriating more than $4.7 million of donations that were given to his organizations for his own personal use. He also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt-of court-charge brought about during one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
The opposition politician was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he was recovering from a poison attack that almost killed him.
Within weeks he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole in a conviction is widely regarded as trumped-up and politically motivated.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
All Of The Latest News
Presidential Campaign Kicks Off In Tightly Controlled Turkmenistan
The Central Election Commission has launched the first stage of Turkmenistan's campaign in an early presidential election, opening the process for the nomination of candidates from the Central Asian state's three registered political parties.
The commission announced the move on February 14, just three days after longtime authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov hinted that he plans to resign.
The registered parties in the extremely isolated energy-rich country are the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, and two parties loyal to the ruling party, the Agrarian Party, and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
All three support Berdymukhammedov, as true opposition parties don't exist in the country.
The early presidential election, to be held on March 12, was announced on February 12 after Berdymukhammedov told an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intended to step aside so that power can be turned over to "young leaders." Most observers see that as meaning he is preparing to hand the reins to his son, Serdar.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son, who turned 40 in September and thus reaching the age requirement to become president under the constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov burst onto the Turkmen political scene last year, when he was tapped to be deputy prime minister, one of several official positions he now holds. He is also a member of the State Security Council.
Should he succeed his father, Serdar Berdymukhammedov would take over one of the most secluded and impoverished states in Eurasia despite its massive energy resources, including natural gas.
Berdymukhammedov, who came to power following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006, did not specify when he intends to step down.
According to rights groups, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and RFE/RL's Turkmen Service
In Kyiv, Germany's Scholz Seeks 'Urgent' Russian De-Escalation
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid sustained diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis prompted by fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
After his trip to the Ukrainian capital, Scholz is expected to travel to Moscow on February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We urgently expect signs of de-escalation from Moscow, Scholz wrote on Twitter ahead of his trip, adding that military action would have "very serious consequences" for Russia.
"We are witnessing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe," he wrote.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Scholz said on February 13 that NATO members and the European Union had already "carefully prepared" tough sanctions that "we can immediately put into force" in the event of an incursion into Ukraine.
The Group of Seven (G7) has said it is prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions on Moscow that will have "massive and immediate" consequences on the Russian economy if the Kremlin orders any aggressive moves towards Ukraine.
In a joint statement on February 14, finance ministers from the group of major Western economies said the ongoing Russian military buildup at Ukraine's borders "is a cause for grave concern."
"We, the G7 finance ministers, underline our readiness to act swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy," they wrote in a joint statement.
"Any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated and forceful response.... We are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy," they added.
The United States on February 13 increased its estimate of the number of Russian troops involved in a buildup near Ukraine's border from 100,000 to 130,000.
Zelenskiy on February 13 had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden during which the two stressed the importance of pursuing "diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders," according to a White House account of the conversation.
Biden repeated his commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and pledged to "respond swiftly" in the event of "further Russian aggression against Ukraine."
Zelenskiy's office reported that he invited Biden to come to Kyiv "in the coming days."
The phone conversation came as Western powers continued to urge Putin to de-escalate tensions, and several countries told their citizens to leave Ukraine amid concerns that Moscow may be on the verge of military action against its neighbor.
Kyiv said on February 13 that it wanted talks with Russia and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within 48 hours to discuss Russia's military buildup within the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 (VD11).
The VD11 consists of binding confidence- and security-building measures meant to ensure greater openness and transparency about military activities conducted inside the OSCE region.
In response to Ukraine's request, Russia said in a statement, a copy of which was seen by RFE/RL on February 14, that "it is not carrying out any unusual military activities on its territory," which makes the VD11 request "unacceptable."
In addition, the statement, addressed to "all member states" of the OSCE, goes on to accuse Kyiv of amassing troops in parts of eastern Ukraine with the intention of "carrying out military activities" with the intention to "forcibly resolve" its conflict with Kremlin-backed separatists.
"We also point out that in some parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are under Kyiv's control, Ukrainian armed forces have been concentrating more than 120,000 troops, planning to carry out military activities," the statement says.
"Because of that, we consider Ukraine's request an attempt to distract attention from preparations to forcibly resolve Ukraine's internal conflict, for which authorities of Ukraine will hold responsibility."
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 13 that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin "any day now."
"That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics," he added, referring to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing that are scheduled to end on February 20.
Sullivan added that the United States would continue making public its intelligence in an effort to block Moscow from staging a "false flag" operation that could be used as a justification for military action.
WATCH: People in Kyiv on February 12 seemed unimpressed by the news that a Russian military attack could be imminent.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 13 that the decision to evacuate most of the staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was justified by the threat of a Russian invasion, which he called "imminent enough."
"Yesterday, we ordered the departure of most of the Americans still at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv," Blinken said in Honolulu.
"The risk of Russian military action is high enough, and the threat is imminent enough, that this is the prudent thing to do," Blinken said, adding that a provocation could not be ruled out as an excuse for a Russian attack on Ukraine.
"No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident, which it then uses to justify military action it had planned all along," Blinken said.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was reelected to a second term on February 13, said Putin should not underestimate the strength of Western resolve over Ukraine.
"I appeal to President Putin to loosen the noose around Ukraine's neck and join us in seeking a way to preserve peace in Europe," Steinmeier said.
The United States, Britain, and Germany are among the countries who told their citizens to leave, while Australia on February 13 announced it was suspending operations at its embassy in Kyiv.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on February 13 that its warning extended to U.S. staff at the OSCE, who are also asked to leave the country.
Moscow is demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet republics as members and that it will halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
'All Will Be Good. And If Not, We'll Fight.' Kyiv Residents Keep Calm Amid Russian Attack Expectations
Hungary Denies Orban Floated Possible EU Withdrawal
The Hungarian government on February 13 denied that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had floated the possibility of withdrawing from the European Union during a campaign rally the previous day.
Orban’s spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, posted on Twitter that Germany’s dpa news agency “got it wrong.”
“PM Orban didn’t hint at leaving EU,” Kovacs wrote. “On the contrary, he said: ‘We, for our part, want to keep the EU together…. The EU only has a future if we can stay together.”
Dpa's story covering a speech by Orban on February 12 was headlined: Orban Hints At Possibility Of Hungary Leaving EU.
Speaking in an annual address that this year marked the start of his campaign for Hungary's parliamentary elections on April 3, Orban said the EU is waging "a holy war, a jihad" against Hungary under the slogan of the rule of law.
Orban told his supporters in Budapest that the EU should show "tolerance" toward Hungar.
Orban also warned of a possible flood of refugees from neighboring Ukraine if Russia launches a military invasion there.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict is urgent,” he said. “Hungary’s interest: War must be avoided first and foremost.”
However, he also spoke against the EU’s plans to impose harsh sanctions on Moscow if it attacks Ukraine.
“Sanctions, punitive policies, lecturing, or any other kind of arrogance on the part of the great powers are out of the question,” said Orban, who has perhaps the closest relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin of any EU leader.
Since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, Orban has consistently opposed EU sanctions against Moscow, although in the end Hungary has voted to support them.
Orban spoke just a few days before the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) is due to rule on a new mechanism that would link the allocation of EU funds to respect for the rule of law in member countries.
Hungary and Poland had filed a complaint against the mechanism adopted in December 2020 that would see countries that violate rule-of-law principles cut off from funds from the common EU budget. The ECJ is due to deliver its ruling on February 16.
EU bodies and human rights organizations accuse Orban, who has ruled Hungary since 2010, of assaulting democracy and the rule of law.
Orban railed against the accusations, saying, "For them, the rule of law is a means by which they want to knead us into something that resembles them."
However, Orban said, Hungary wanted to keep the EU together "despite growing cultural alienation."
That is why Budapest has made "offers of tolerance" to Brussels on several occasions, he said.
"There is no other solution, only tolerance. This is the only way we can find a common path," Orban continued.
Some 80 percent of Hungarians are in favor of their country's membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Orban for the first time faces a united opposition in the upcoming elections, and opinion polls predict a close race.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Kazakh Protesters Demand Justice For Crackdown Victims
Hundreds Gather In Almaty To Honor Victims Of January Unrest, Call For Toqaev's Impeachment
Hundreds of people staged an unsanctioned demonstration in the center of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, to honor the memory of those killed in last month's wave of unrest in the Central Asian nation.
The participants also called for President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to be impeached and for former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to be tried for their roles in the repression of the protests.
RFE/RL correspondents on the ground estimated the number of participants at 500 to 600 people. Almaty authorities refused to grant permission for the protest.
Kazakh authorities say 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a hike in fuel prices led to widespread anti-government protests.
Human rights groups say the number of those killed was much higher and have provided evidence proving there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Authorities say some 800 people were arrested over the unrest and that an investigation is under way. There are reports that those in custody have been tortured by the police.
Toqaev has said that "extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" were behind the unrest. The unrest was quelled after Toqaev requested help from troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The protesters gathered in Almaty on February 13 also called for an end to the torture of those arrested and the resignation of the interior minister.
Relatives of those killed, wounded, or detained during the riots spoke in public on February 13.
The Internet was switched off in the center of Almaty on February 13, RFE/RL reported.
In a video message to mark the 40 days that have passed since the start of the unrest, Toqaev again blamed the violence on "terrorists," without presenting any proof.
U.S., Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment To 'Diplomacy, Deterrence' In Face Of Russian Military Buildup
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the importance of pursuing “diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” according to a White House account of a telephone conversation on February 13.
Biden repeated his commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and pledged to “respond swiftly” in the event of “further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”
Zelenskiy’s office reported that the Ukrainian president invited Biden to come to Kyiv “in the coming days.”
“I am convinced that your visit to Kyiv in the coming days…would be a powerful signal and help stabilize the situation,” the presidential office quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
The phone conversation came as Western powers continued to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate tensions, and several nations urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid concerns that Moscow may be on the verge of military action against its neighbor.
Washington on February 13 increased its estimate of the number of Russian troops involved in the buildup from 100,000 to 130,000.
Kyiv also called for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within 48 hours for the purpose of discussing Russia’s buildup. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow had not responded after Kyiv on February 11 invoked a part of the OSCE Vienna Document to demand Moscow explain its activities.
“Consequently, we take the next step,” Kuleba posted on Twitter. “If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to deescalate tensions and enhance security for all.”
WATCH: People in Kyiv on February 12 seemed unimpressed by the news that a Russian military attack might be imminent:
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 13 that the decision to evacuate most of the staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was justified by the threat of a Russian invasion, which he called "imminent enough," as several nations told their citizens to leave Ukraine amid Western warnings that Moscow may be on the verge of military action against its neighbor.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"Yesterday, we ordered the departure of most of the Americans still at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv," Blinken said after talks in Honolulu with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.
"The risk of Russian military action is high enough, and the threat is imminent enough, that this is the prudent thing to do," Blinken said, adding that a provocation could not be ruled out as an excuse for a Russian attack on Ukraine.
"No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident, which it then uses to justify military action it had planned all along," Blinken said.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the same day that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin “any day now.”
“That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics,” he added, referring to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are scheduled to end on February 20.
Sullivan added that the United States would continue making public its intelligence in an effort to block Moscow from staging a “false flag” operation that could be used as a justification for military action.
The United States, Britain, and Germany are among the countries who told their nationals to leave, while Australia on February 13 announced it was suspending operations at its embassy in Kyiv.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on February 13 that its warning extended to U.S. staff at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who are also asked to leave the country.
Reuters separately reported that U.S. staff at the OSCE on February 13 started to withdraw by car from the Russia-backed rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was reelected for a second term on February 13, said Putin should not underestimate the strength of Western resolve over Ukraine.
“I appeal to President Putin to loosen the noose around Ukraine’s neck and join us in seeking a way to preserve peace in Europe,” Steinmeier said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the same day that NATO members and the European Union have already “carefully prepared” tough sanctions that “we can immediately put into force” in the event of an invasion. Scholz was expected in Kyiv on February 14 and in Moscow on February 15 in a bid to defuse tensions.
Pope Francis lead a silent prayer for Ukraine during a service in Rome on February 13, calling the events in the region “very worrying.”
On February 12, the Pentagon also ordered the temporary repositioning of some 150 National Guard troops out of Ukraine. The National Guard members were in the country “advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter.
Canadian media also reported that Canada is moving its embassy staff to Lviv, near the border with Poland in Ukraine's far west.
The prospect of fleeing Westerners prompted Ukraine to issue an appeal to its citizens to "remain calm," with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying on February 12 that invasion warnings could stoke panic, which he called "the best friend of our enemies."
The moves came as attempts by the leaders of the United States and France to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back appeared to bear little fruit.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Putin in a phone call on February 12 that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing" in the world, according to a White House statement issued after the call.
Biden also reiterated that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" with "swift and severe costs on Russia" if Russia invades.
The call produced no fundamental change in the heightened tension over the military buildup, said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke with reporters.
It remains unclear if Russia is willing to pursue a diplomatic path, the unnamed U.S. official said, adding that Russia may proceed with military action. Russia has consistently denied that it plans to invade its neighbor.
The Kremlin said Putin told Biden that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account key concerns and that Moscow would respond soon.
Moscow is demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members and that it will halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Before talking to Biden, Putin had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling down tensions, while the French Presidency said Macron and the Russian leader "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue" during the call.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on February 13 warned against putting too much hope in talks, drawing a parallel between the Western diplomatic efforts and the European powers' policy of appeasement toward Nazi Germany ahead of World War II.
"It may be that [Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home, but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," Wallace told the Sunday Times, referring to the 1938 agreement that allowed Adolf Hitler to annex part of Czechoslovakia as part of a failed attempt to persuade him to abandon territorial expansion.
"The worrying thing is that, despite the massive amount of increased diplomacy, that military buildup has continued," Wallace cautioned.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Pentagon Denies Moscow's Claim That U.S. Submarine Entered Russian Waters Near Kurile Islands
The Pentagon says there is "no truth" to a claim by the Russian Defense Ministry that an American nuclear-powered submarine entered Russian territorial waters near the Kurile Islands.
The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, U.S. military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement quoted by Reuters.
"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," Raines said. "I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines, but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters."
The statement came after Russia said it had chased away a U.S. submarine that did not respond to requests for it to surface.
The submarine was spotted during Russian naval exercises and it was ordered to surface immediately, Interfax quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.
A Russian ship, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov of the Pacific Fleet, used "appropriate means" against the submarine after which it left Russia's territorial waters, according to the official report.
Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat. It summoned the U.S. military attache, who was handed a note saying that similar situations in the future were unacceptable.
The incident came at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
Russia's defense minister spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could soon ignite.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour by phone later in the day. French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Putin by phone.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, and AFP
Thousands Take Part In March Of Unity In Kyiv Vowing To Resist If Russia Invades
KYIV -- Several thousand people took part on February 12 in a march in Kyiv to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion.
Demonstrators marched behind a large banner reading "Ukrainians Will Resist" and chanted the phrase as they waived Ukrainian flags on their way across the capital in frigid temperatures to Independence Square, where they sang the national anthem.
Other messages seen during the March of Unity included signs that ran the gamut between peaceful resolution and aggression. While the words “War Is Not The Answer” appeared on one sign, another said “Invaders Must Die."
Participants said the main goal of the action was to attract additional world attention to Ukraine and Russia's aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who attended police drills in the southern Kherson region, said a Russian attack could happen at any time but pushed back against what he called excessive amounts of information about a major looming war.
"The best friend of our enemies is panic in our country,” he said. “And all this information is just provoking panic and can't help us. I can't agree or disagree with what hasn't happened yet. So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine."
In a separate statement, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia wouldn't take Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, or any other Ukrainian city.
"We have strengthened the defense of Kyiv. We have gone through the war and due preparation. Therefore, we are ready to meet enemies and not with flowers, but with Stingers, Javelins, and NLAW," armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said, referring to an array of anti-rocket and antiaircraft weapons received from the West. "Welcome to hell!" he added.
Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. The United States has said an invasion could start any day. Russia denies planning to invade.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 12 as Western countries continue their efforts to deter Russia from invading.
Summaries of the calls indicate little progress was made to ease the heightened tensions.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Planned Anti-Corruption Event Disrupted In Kazan
A meeting of an anti-corruption project backed by Russian opposition politician Yulia Galyamina in Kazan had to be postponed because of an alleged emergency situation in the facility where it was to be held, according to an organizer of the event.
Representatives of Galyamina and her School of District Anti-Corruption were told that an alarm went off inside the building, the electricity was cut off, and the doors were blocked, the organizers told RFE/RL's Idel.Realities on February 12.
The meeting was to be held at a space provided by Parallel Co-Working, which rents conference rooms and other spaces for events in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.
A representative of Parallel Co-Working said that the fire alarm went off due to artificial smoke used by the bar downstairs at a party the night before. For this reason, some rooms were blocked in the morning, the representative, who identified herself only as Alina, told Idel.Realities.
Alina confirmed that the situation was unusual. The representative could not say whether the School of District Anti-Corruption would be provided with a space if restrictions inside the building were lifted.
Representatives of the Kazan opposition, who had expressed a desire to participate in the event, told Idel.Realities they had no doubt that Parallel Co-Working found an excuse to refuse Galyamina’s organization after pressure from local law enforcement agencies.
The organizers found a new venue for their meeting at the Regina Hotel but were not able to conduct it undisturbed. Police arrived after the meeting started and said there had been a report of a violation of anti-COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
The police said that if the participants gather again, they will come back to check the event for "compliance with anti-COVID measures."
Opposition politicians in the past have been prevented from holding meetings in Kazan at the last moment.
The Hotel Shushma, where a debate on the need to extend the agreement between Tatarstan and Russia was to be held in 2017, refused to rent a hall to the organizers. And in December 2019, the Nogai Hotel refused to rent a conference hall to the organizers of the Tatarstan Elections 2020 forum.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Warns Against Thinking Kremlin Is Bluffing Over Ukraine
Lithuanian Prime Minister Warns Against Thinking Kremlin Is Bluffing Over Ukraine
KYIV -- Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte says that if Russia invades Ukraine, the European Union should act as quickly and decisively against Moscow as it did against Belarus when authorities in Minsk diverted a civilian airplane to arrest a dissident blogger and his girlfriend.
Speaking with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in an interview broadcast on February 12, Simonyte said that while the window for discussion may appear to be closing as Russia continues to amass troops -- estimated to be well over 100,000 -- in areas near its border with Ukraine, she believes there is still a chance that “diplomacy will prevail.”
And if not, “really tough” sanctions should quickly follow.
“Even the option of having sanctions is a very powerful tool because what the Kremlin must know is that…in a time of need, reaction can be very rapid. I would recall the situation with Lukashenka where the hijack of the Ryanair flight happened and the European Union was very quick to impose quite painful sanctions,” she said.
The EU’s actions “proved that in circumstances that are unprecedented, the European Union can act unprecedentedly quick,” she added.
Simonyte was referring to the forced diversion last May of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius orchestrated by Belarus’s authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka to arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.
In response to the incident, the EU and countries including the United States, Canada, and Britain quickly announced harsh sanctions against Belarus.
Tensions over Ukraine have been rising for weeks over the Russia buildup. The United States warned on February 11 that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time. Moscow denies Western accusations it may be planning an invasion.
Several rounds of diplomacy have failed to calm the situation, though Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, are scheduled to speak by phone on February 12.
Simonyte said that Russia’s past actions in areas such as the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia in 2008 as well as Moscow’s forcible annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 prompted “quite a significant shift and quite a significant awakening” in the international community to what Moscow is capable of if it is not challenged.
She added that while “many people might take what is happening for bluffing,” Europe and the international community as a whole “all know who the aggressor is in this situation.”
“It is very important that we show our very strong support to Ukraine and make those arguments by the Kremlin that [Putin] uses for his blackmail null and void,” Simonyte said.
Invasion Of Ukraine Would Cause Widespread Suffering, 'Diminish' Russia's Standing, Biden Tells Putin
U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on February 12 that the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" with "swift and severe costs on Russia" if it undertakes a "further invasion" of Ukraine.
Biden also told Putin that an invasion "would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing," according to a White House statement issued after the call.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy in coordination with its allies and partners but "we are equally prepared for other scenarios," the statement concluded.
The Kremlin said Putin told Biden that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account and that Moscow would respond soon.
Moscow is demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members and that it will halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
The phone call took place amid "hysteria" in the West about an impending Russian invasion that he said was absurd, Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said.
Ushakov said that Biden warned Putin of major potential sanctions but did not place special emphasis on them.
The call, which lasted about one hour, produced no fundamental change in the heightened tension over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke with reporters after the call.
It remains unclear if Russia is willing to pursue a diplomatic path and may proceed with military action, the official said. Russia has consistently denied that it plans military action against its neighbor.
Before talking to Biden, Putin had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling down the tensions.
The Kremlin statement referred to “provocative speculations about an allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine.”
Macron’s office said the French president told his Russian counterpart that "sincere dialogue" is incompatible with an escalation of tensions.
Macron, who met with Putin in Moscow earlier this week, and the Russian leader "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue," the French presidency said.
The calls were arranged after U.S. officials said Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion and urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. The United States followed up those warnings by announcing on February 12 that it is has ordered nonemergency U.S. Embassy staff to leave Ukraine.
The Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss Russia's troop buildup. Austin also ordered the temporary repositioning of National Guard troops out of Ukraine.
The estimated 150 members of the Florida National Guard were in the country “advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter
"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression," Kirby said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 12 told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis over Ukraine remains open but that it would require Moscow “to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions,” the State Department said in a statement.
The statement added that Blinken “reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united transatlantic response.”
During the call, Lavrov accused the United States of waging a "propaganda campaign" about possible Russian aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In a readout of the phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.
Blinken, who is on a trip to Southeast Asia, said the United States continues to see “very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine's borders."
Speaking at a press conference in Fiji, Blinken also expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy but said Washington would impose economic sanctions if Moscow invades.
"I continue to hope that he will not choose the path of renewed aggression and he'll chose the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Blinken told reporters. "But if he doesn't, we're prepared."
WATCH: Thousands heeded a call to put aside political differences and unite for the country’s independence. Participants in the March of Unity in Kyiv sang the Ukrainian anthem and carried banners reading “Say No To Putin” and “Ukrainians Will Resist.”
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 11 that U.S. intelligence now believes Putin could order an invasion before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end on February 20.
Sullivan said a major military operation against Ukraine could begin "any day now” and it is “likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians."
He said such an air assault would make departures difficult. Therefore, any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible. Sullivan spoke after Biden held a video call with transatlantic leaders and sought allied unity in the face of a worsening situation.
Biden also ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to NATO ally Poland. A statement from the Pentagon on February 11 said the troops should be in place by "early next week," joining some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Russia said on February 12 that it, too, has pulled some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine.
"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries, we have, indeed, decided to optimize staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, urged citizens on February 12 not to overreact, saying the country's armed forces are ready to repel any attack.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Turkmen President Hints At Succession, Announces Election For March 12
Turkmenistan will hold an early presidential election on March 12, an official with the Central Election Commission said on February 12, after President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov hinted he plans to resign.
"The president...gave us an instruction to prepare for an early presidential election on March 12," a spokesman for the commission, Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP by telephone.
The date was announced a day after Berdymukhammedov told an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside so that power can be turned over to “young leaders” amid speculation he is preparing to hand the reins of the Central Asian nation to his son.
The 64-year-old authoritarian ruler made the announcement to the Halk Maslakhaty, or People's Council, on February 11 as he marked his 15th anniversary as Turkmenistan’s leader.
"I support the idea that the road to public administration at a new stage of our country's development should be given to young leaders brought up in a spiritual environment and in accordance with the high requirements of modernity,” he said.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son, Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who turned 40 in September, reaching the legal age requirement to become president.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov burst onto the Turkmen political scene last year when he was tapped to be deputy prime minister, one of several official positions he now holds. He is also a member of the State Security Council.
Should he succeed his father, Serdar Berdymukhammedov would take over one of the most secluded and impoverished nations in Eurasia despite its massive energy resources, including natural gas.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was on hand during the meeting of the People’s Council and presented the nation's economic development plan through 2052. Details of the 30-year plan were not made public.
The elder Berdymukhammedov has mismanaged the nation’s economy as he focused on building a cult following. The country has experienced increases in the prices of fuel, goods and services, and food in recent years, in many cases rising at least 300 to 500 percent as subsidies were stopped and demand overwhelmed supplies.
Berdymukhammedov, who came to power in a rigged election in 2007 following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov, did not specify when he intends to step down.
Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Fears Of Imminent Russian Invasion
The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent, the Associated Press reports.
Unnamed U.S. officials were quoted by AP as saying that the State Department plans to announce early on February 12 that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said a small number of U.S. diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, so the U.S. could retain a diplomatic presence in the country.
Asked on February 12 during a trip to Fiji about the report, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would have more to say about the embassy in Kyiv in the coming hours.
On January 24, the U.S. State Department ordered the families of diplomats working at the U.S. Embassy to leave Ukraine because of the threat of military action from Russia. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.
The new move comes as Washington has escalated warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment.
A major military operation against Ukraine could begin "any day now,” even before the end of the Winter Olympics, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 11.
He urged all Americans to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion.
“We encourage all American citizens who remain in Ukraine to depart immediately," Sullivan said at a news briefing. “If you stay, you are assuming risk.”
Russia has denied that its buildup of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine is a prelude to a new invasion of the former Soviet republic.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Kremlin Says Putin To Hold Calls With Biden, Macron On February 12
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 12 in a lightning round of diplomacy amid growing fears that Russia may be preparing for an invasion of Ukraine as it masses tens of thousands of troops at the border between the two countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 11 that the request for a phone call between Putin and Biden came from Washington.
Putin and Biden last spoke by phone in December. Earlier the same month, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden as presidents took place in Geneva in June 2021.
The call with Macron, which Peskov confirmed, will come days after the two leaders met in Moscow for more than five hours of talks.
Based on reporting by TASS, AP, and dpa
Biden Orders Another 3,000 Troops To Deploy In NATO Ally Poland
President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to NATO ally Poland as fears grow that a crisis between Ukraine and Russia may turn into a military conflict.
A statement from the Pentagon on February 11 said the troops should be in place by "early next week," joining some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
"All told, these 5,000 additional personnel comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions. They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," the Pentagon statement said.
Earlier on February 11, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia now has enough forces at its border with Ukraine to conduct a major military operation, adding that if a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, “it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians."
Russia has denied that its buildup of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine is a prelude to a new invasion of the former Soviet republic.
Moscow denies Western accusations it may be planning an invasion, saying it has the right to station troops anywhere it wants on Russian soil.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Ukrainian Athlete Flashes 'No War' Sign After Competing At Winter Olympics
A member of Ukraine’s men’s Olympic skeleton team flashed a sign reading “NO WAR IN UKRAINE” after completing his third run at the Beijing Games, but has avoided any penalty after officials ruled the move did not violate rules prohibiting political protests.
Vladyslav Heraskevych, 23, flashed the small sign in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag to cameras on February 11 in a gesture referring to the tense situation on Ukraine's border with Russia.
"It's my position, like any normal people I don't want war. I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world, so nobody wants it. That's my position, I fight for that, I fight for peace," he told reporters.
"At home in Ukraine it's really nervous now, a lot of news about guns, about weapons, about some armies around Ukraine so it's not OK. Not in the 21st century.
“Before it all starts, I wanted to show my position to the world."
Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, stoking fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Russia insists it has no such designs but at the same time has demanded that the West agree to several security guarantees, including that Ukraine and other former Soviet countries never be allowed to join NATO.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Rule 50 originally prohibited athletes from any form of political protest at the Games.
A revision ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 opened some space for competitors to express political views, though they are still banned on the podium during medals ceremonies.
The IOC said that, given the rules, there would be no repercussions for Heraskevych.
“We have spoken with the athlete. This was a general call for peace,” the IOC said in a statement. “For the IOC the matter is closed.”
Heraskevych, who was not a medal contender, said earlier he was not concerned about any possible repercussions.
He said he hoped Olympic organizers would support him because he said he believes the Olympics “also fights for peace, for united countries not for wars.”
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Date Set For Preliminary Hearing In Case Against Former Khabarovsk Governor
A Russian court on February 21 will start a preliminary hearing into the case against Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai whose arrest in 2020 caused monthslong protests in the region.
Judges with the Lyubertsy City Court in the Moscow region will travel to the Russian capital, where they will start the hearings in the building of the Moscow City Court, the Lyubertsy City Court said on February 11.
During the preliminary hearings, the court is expected to set a date for the start of jury selection for the high-profile trial and decide on restrictions that will apply during proceedings for Furgal and other suspects in the case.
The hearings will be held behind closed doors.
Furgal was charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005. He and his supporters have rejected the charges as politically motivated.
Furgal, of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region’s longtime incumbent from the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party.
His arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked mass protests in the Khabarovsk Krai's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region.
The protests were held almost daily for many months, highlighting growing discontent in the Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.
President Vladimir Putin's popularity has been declining as the Kremlin tries to deal with an economy suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and years of ongoing international sanctions.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kyiv Court Leaves Poroshenko's Pretrial Restrictions Unchanged
KYIV -- A court in Kyiv has upheld a decision to allow former President Petro Poroshenko to remain free during a treason case that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
The Court of Appeals in the Ukrainian capital on February 11 upheld last month's decision by the Pechera district court that Poroshenko not be held in custody while the case against him is investigated.
The court ruled at the time that Poroshenko did not need to be remanded in custody, though he should appear before prosecutors and investigators when requested to do so. Poroshenko was also ordered to stay in Kyiv and had to hand over his passport.
The ruling was appealed by both the presidential office, which sought Poroshenko's arrest, and by the former president's lawyers who demanded the lifting of all pretrial restrictions.
The case against Poroshenko, one of the richest men in Ukraine, has caused international concern, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealing to Ukrainians to “stick together” as the country “faces the possibility of renewed Russian aggression."
The accusations against Poroshenko are linked to the alleged sale of coal to help finance Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15, while he was in office.
The billionaire businessman has already had his assets frozen as part of the investigation. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Poroshenko, who is now a lawmaker and the leader of the opposition European Solidarity party, accuses his successor, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, of political persecution.
The former president and his supporters say the case was cooked up by allies of Zelenskiy, and accuse him of promoting political division at a time when the country is bracing for a possible Russian military offensive.
Poroshenko was elected as the head of a pro-Western government after popular protests in 2014 ousted Russia-backed former President Viktor Yanukovych.
Zelenskiy crushed Poroshenko in a 2019 election on a campaign to fight corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs.
Kremlin Says Macron Sat At Long Table With Putin After Refusal To Take COVID-19 Test
MOSCOW -- Russia says French President Emanuel Macron was made to sit at the opposite end of a long table for his talks earlier this week with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin due to his refusal to take a Kremlin-administered COVID-19 test.
Macron was in Moscow on February 7 amid Western efforts to deescalate tensions amid fears Russia is planning a further invasion of Ukraine amid a massive buildup of troops on Ukraine's borders.
The table drew much ridicule online, and raised more eyebrows when Putin sat at a tiny table with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, a close ally, three days later.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on February 11 that the decision to subject Macron to the huge table was made after the French leader refused to take a coronavirus test performed by Kremlin medics.
Other visiting officials, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have also been placed at a distance from Putin over COVID protocols.
"Talks with some are being held at a long table, the distance (across the table) is about 6 meters," Peskov said.
"It is linked to the fact that some follow their own rules, they don't cooperate with the host side," he said.
In such cases, he said, the Kremlin has to take "additional sanitary protocol on protecting the health of our president and his guests."
He said the decision on who is subjected to the long table was not political.
"There are no politics here and this in no way interferes with negotiations," Peskov said.
A source in Macron's entourage told AFP that the French president "did everything as he had to as always when he travels."
A French presidential official, also quoted by AFP and who requested not to be named, confirmed that the issue had come about over the "conditions of the PCR test demanded by the Russian side."
The table's size was mocked on the French magazine Liberation's cover and turned into numerous memes on the Internet.
With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, Liberation, and The Moscow Times
Two Killed In Plane Crash In Russia's Far East
Two pilots have been killed in a plane crash on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East.
The Emergency Situations Ministry in Kamchatka said on February 11 that a private An-2 single-engine biplane crashed overnight near the village of Koryaki while transporting cargo to the village of Tymat.
It said firefighters and rescue teams worked for several hours to extinguish the fire caused by the crash.
"Rescue groups that arrived at the site to search for possible survivors discovered the bodies of the two crew members," the ministry said.
Accidents involving ageing planes are common in Russia's Far East.
All 28 people on board an An-26 aircraft died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.
In September, another An-26 plane crash in the Far East region of Khabarovsk killed six crew members.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Explosion At Hospital In Uzbekistan Leaves At Least One Dead
ANDIJON, Uzbekistan -- An explosion at a hospital in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Andijon has killed at least one person.
The Emergency Ministry said in a statement that a 57-year-old woman, a patient at the hospital in the Shahrixon district, was killed in the explosion at the medical facility on February 11.
According to the ministry, seven people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the explosion that was caused, according to preliminary investigations, by a gas leak.
The ministry said it will be issuing updates on the situation. Rescue groups continue to work at the site.
Deadly explosions caused by gas leaks are common in the Central Asian country, especially during winter, when many households use natural gas for heating.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Teenager Gets Five Years In Prison In Minecraft 'Terrorism' Case2
'Finlandization' For Ukraine? Macron's Reported Comment Hits A Nerve In Kyiv, Stirs Up Bad Memories In Helsinki3
In Photos: New Images Capture Russia Massing Weaponry Around Ukraine4
Russian Ultranationalist Zhirinovsky Reportedly Hospitalized In Serious Condition With COVID5
Ukrainian Athlete Flashes 'No War' Sign After Competing At Winter Olympics6
Invasion Of Ukraine Would Cause Widespread Suffering, 'Diminish' Russia's Standing, Biden Tells Putin7
Pentagon Denies Moscow's Claim That U.S. Submarine Entered Russian Waters Near Kurile Islands8
'Forgeries': The Armenian Art That Azerbaijan May 'Erase' From Churches9
In Serbia, A Toxic Mix Of Nationalism And Animal Rights10
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Subscribe