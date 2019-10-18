Nazarbaev's Grandson Gets Suspended Prison Term For Biting London Police Officer

A grandson of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has been handed a suspended 18-month prison term for biting a police sergeant in London.



The Southwark Crown Court in London on October 18 also ruled that 29-year-old Nazarbaev must continue with treatment for drug addiction, carry out 140 hours of community work, pay a 1,000-pound ($1,285) fine and compensation of 5,000 pounds ($6,420) for damages.



According to trial documents, Aisultan Nazarbaev was shouting on a balcony of an apartment in Covent Garden in central London on June 5. Investigators say he most likely broke in to the apartment of Ksenia Shevelyova via the balcony. Shevelyova has insisted that she does not know the man.



Nazarbaev damaged furniture on Shevelyova's balcony and apartment. He then climbed on to the apartment block’s roof from which he jumped to the balcony of another woman, who called the police.



A police officer, Sergeant Ross Sambrook, tried to stop Nazarbaev from entering the woman's apartment from the balcony, but the man did not follow the police officer's instructions and assaulted him by biting his hand.



It was said at the trial that the officer was left with blood gushing from a deep wound.



The altercation came two days after the police were called to a London hotel after Nazarbaev climbed onto a balcony and threatened to jump.



Nursultan Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until he abruptly resigned in March this year, continues to enjoy his bespoke "leader of the nation" title and its comforts, including immunity from prosecution. He also presides over the powerful Security Council and chairs the long-ruling Nur Otan party.



The younger Nazarbaev served as vice-president of the country's national football federation in 2017.

With reporting by BBC and Interfax