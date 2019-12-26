Nearly Half Of Ukrainians Say Country Moving In Right Direction

Nearly half of Ukrainians say the country is moving in the right direction, more than double the number a year ago, according to a new survey.

The poll published on December 26 by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and Razumkov Center said 44 percent of Ukrainians responded positively when asked about the country's current path.

That is up from 18 percent last year. Seven in 10 Ukrainians last year thought the country was moving in the wrong direction.

More than a third think Ukraine's economy will improve in the next two or three years, according to the survey.

The survey comes eight months after voters elected Volodymyr Zelenskiy president in a landslide victory, won over by his promises to fight corruption, attract foreign investment, boost economic growth and end the war in the Donbas.

Since his inauguration in May, Zelenskiy has taken steps to reform the country's agriculture sector and sell off state assets, helping him secure a new loan agreement from the International Monetary Fund.

Zelenskiy has also reached a deal on a new gas-transit contract with Russia as well as an agreement on an exchange of prisoners.