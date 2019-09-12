Netanyahu To Discuss Syria War With Putin During Preelection Trip To Sochi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi on September 12 for talks with President Vladimir Putin less than a week before critical elections in Israel.



Netanyahu, who will be accompanied by Israeli national-security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Air Force chief Aviv Kochavi, also plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to TASS.



Ahead of his departure, Netanyahu said his trip was designed to continue Israeli-Russian cooperation to prevent miscommunication between their forces in Syria.



He said the focus of the discussions would also be to "continue to advance the common goal that we agree on, which has yet to be achieved and which is far from being achieved, and that is the withdrawal of Iran from Syria."



A Kremlin statement said the leaders will discuss "the further development of bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East."



Moscow this week expressed concern over Netanyahu’s plan to annex part of the West Bank, saying its implementation could escalate tensions in the region.



Netanyahu and Putin have met regularly in recent years to coordinate military activities in Syria in which Russia and Israel are involved.



Russia, along with Iran, has given Syrian President Bashar al-Assad crucial military and diplomatic backing throughout the war that began with a government crackdown on protesters in March 2011.



Israel has pledged to stop Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, carrying out hundreds of air strikes there against what it describes as Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia such as the Lebanon-based Shi'ite militant group Hizballah.



Netanyahu’s visit comes as the Israeli prime minister’s right-wing Likud party is heading toward a close race against rivals in the September 17 elections to the Knesset.



Last month, he met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during the first visit of an Israeli prime minister to the former Soviet republic in two decades.



Voters with ties to the former Soviet Union play a considerable role in elections in Israel, which more than 1 million people from ex-Soviet countries now call home -- making up a fifth of its population.



Earlier this week, Netanyahu announced he intended to "apply Israeli sovereignty" to the Jordan Valley and adjacent northern Dead Sea -- territory in the West Bank that it captured in the 1967 Middle East war and which Palestinians seek for a state.



Russia’s Foreign Ministry said late on September 12 that it had noted what it said was the Arab world's "strongly negative reaction" to the announcement.



The ministry will share its concerns with Israel since "implementation could trigger a sharp escalation in the region and undermine hopes for establishing a lasting peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors," a statement said.

With reporting by dpa, AFP, Reuters, and TASS