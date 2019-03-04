Netherlands Recalls Iran Envoy Amid Dispute

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says he has recalled his country's ambassador to Iran after Tehran expelled two diplomats from the Dutch Embassy amid escalating tensions between the two countries.



Blok said in a March 4 letter to lawmakers that he told Iran's ambassador in The Hague last month that the expulsions were "unacceptable" and "negative for the bilateral relationship" between the two countries.



The Dutch government last year expelled two Iranian citizens amid suspicions that Tehran was involved in the killings in the Netherlands of two Dutch-Iranian citizens.

Iran has denied any involvement.



No explanation was offered at the time for those expulsions, but the Dutch government early this year said they were part of a coordinated European Union response to alleged covert Iranian activities in Europe.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa