Armenian Group Plans Weekend Rally For ‘Drastic Reform’

A newly established opposition group plans to hold its first rally in the Armenian capital over the weekend.

During its March 10 gathering in Yerevan’s Liberty Square, the Front for the State of Armenia plans to promote its general goal of “implementing drastic reforms and reestablishing sovereignty in Armenia,” said party leader Armen Martirosian.

Martirosian, who is also the newly elected chairman of the extraparliamentary opposition Zharangutiun (Heritage) party, said he hopes other political parties will see the new group as an “initial, interim platform where they can carry out joint actions.”

Martirosian described the specific goal of the March 10 rally: “We ought to deliver our word, present our vision, how we see Armenia’s future after the change of government, what change in the system of governance we want to have."

Martirosian said he does not expect the emerging movement to "move mountains with its very first rally.”

“Time and the activity of our citizens will show whether we will move mountains or not. If our citizens want change, they must engage in struggle. It is not that we are going to wage that struggle and they will enjoy the results. It won’t be so,” he said.

It is not clear whether any of the existing opposition parties plan to join the rally of the Front for the State of Armenia. At least one of them, Yerkir Tsirani, which is now represented by a small faction on Yerevan’s City Council, has sought a nationwide “uprising” to achieve a regime change.

Yerkir Tsirani is led by Zaruhi Postanjian, a former member of Zharangutiun who quit the party founded by U.S.-born former Armenian Foreign Minister Raffi Hovannisian over tactical differences ahead of last year’s parliamentary elections.

Another major opposition figure who has considered holding protests in Liberty Square is lawmaker Nikol Pashinian. The outspoken government critic believes the parliamentary Yelk alliance of which he is a senior member should stage street protests to oppose President Serzh Sarkisian’s perceived intention to stay in power after the end of his second and final term in April.