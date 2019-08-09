New Blasts At Site Of Siberian Ammo Depot Tragedy Injure At Least Five

Five people have been reported injured, including "servicemen and law enforcement officers," in new explosions at a Russian ammunition depot outside Achinsk, in Krasnoyarsk, where blasts killed one person and injured a dozen more earlier this week.



TASS quoted a source within the Russian emergency services as saying that "the fire resumed after new explosions. It is being put out now."



Interfax says residents of the village of Kamenka will be evacuated to a safe distance.



Russia's Investigative Committee was carrying out a probe into possible violations during the handling of weapons in connection with the previous, August 5 explosions, which prompted a state of emergency in the surrounding region.



There had been plans to shut down the depot, according to a deputy defense minister who visited the region after those blasts.

Based on TASS, Interfax, and Reuters reporting