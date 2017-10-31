Several Killed In New York After Vehicle Drives Onto Bike Path

The New York police say several people have been killed and numerous others injured after a truck drove down a bike path in Lower Manhattan.

The New York City Police Department said in a post on Twitter that a vehicle struck another, then the driver of one of the vehicles "got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police."

The suspect was taken into custody.

A law enforcement official was quoted as saying six people were killed and nine others injured in the incident.

A police official said it was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

One witness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white pick-up truck drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people.

He also reported hearing about nine or 10 shots.

The office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was heading to the scene.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and dpa