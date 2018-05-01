Report: Special Investigator Gives Trump Lawyers Questions On Russia Contacts

The New York Times is reporting that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has given a list of questions to lawyers for President Donald Trump as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice.

The Times reported on April 30 that it obtained a list of the questions, which range from what were Trump's motivations for firing FBI Director James Comey a year ago to what contacts Trump's campaign had with Russians.

The Times said investigators remain interested in whether the president's actions constitute obstruction of justice and want to interview him about several episodes in office.

Many of the questions obtained by the Times center on the obstruction issue, including his reaction to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation, a decision Trump has angrily criticized.

Trump's lawyers declined to comment on the Times report.

In one question obtained by the Times, Mueller asks what Trump knew about campaign staff, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, reaching out to Moscow.

Another question asks what discussions Trump may have had regarding meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another question asks what the president may have known about a possible attempt by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to set up a back channel with Russia before Trump's inauguration.

Mueller also asked about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer offering damaging information on election rival Hillary Clinton, the Times said.

Another question asks if Trump offered a pardon to his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who has been charged by Mueller with lying and is believed to be cooperating with the Russia investigation.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and New York Times

