Nine Georgians Seized By Pirates Off Nigerian Coast

Georgia's Maritime Transport Agency says pirates have attacked a Panamanian-flagged ship off the coast of Nigeria and abducted 10 sailors, including nine Georgians.

The agency's director, Tamar Ioseliani, said on May 3 that four Georgian sailors managed to escape capture when the pirates boarded the vessel on April 30 and were expected to return home soon.

According to Ioseliani, the agency is currently working with Georgia's Foreign Ministry to find out more on the situation of the abducted Georgian sailors.

