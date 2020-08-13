Nonviolent Protest Actions Proliferate In Belarus Amid Brutal Postelection Crackdown

MINSK -- Nonviolent protest actions have been proliferating across Belarus as people continue to protest the official vote tally in the country's August 9 presidential election, results that show incumbent President Alyaksandr Lukashenka winning a landslide reelection victory.

Some police officers and prominent state broadcasters in Belarus have quit their jobs in the midst of a brutal police crackdown against demonstrators.

After a fourth night of violence by riot police -- who've used batons to ruthlessly and openly beat people on the streets, as well as using live ammunition against some protesters -- a group of women in Minsk early on August 13 formed what they called a "chain of solidarity" -- standing next to each other and raising their hands with victory signs and flowers.

With the idea of "solidarity chains" spreading across the country, drivers passing those engaged in the nonviolent protest action could be heard honking the horns of their vehicles in support.

Meanwhile, medical workers at Minsk's Central Hospital No. 1 came out of their building carrying flowers on August 13 to express solidarity with the protesters -- an act they also had carried out the previous day.

Dozens of musicians from the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society also stood outside a concert hall in Minsk on August 13 singing "O Mighty God!" while holding up letters to spell out "My voice was stolen" in Russian.

Belarusian tennis star Vera Lapko wrote on Instagram on August 12 that she has been unable to concentrate on preparations for the U.S. Open because of the violent crackdown by authorities in her country.

Belarusian gymnast Hanna Hlazkova, an Olympic medalist, condemned the violent dispersals of protesters in a statement on Facebook.

More than 700 CEOs and investors of IT companies in Belarus signed a joint letter to demand an end to the crackdown and for a new "open and fair" presidential election.

Russian conductor and violinist Vladimir Spivakov says he is protesting the brutal police crackdown by returning a Belarusian award he had received from Lukashenka several years ago for his contribution to the arts -- the Order of Francysk Skaryna.

Since August 11, several well-known news anchors and reporters for Belarusian state television have announced they are quitting their jobs in solidarity with the protesters.

They include anchors Volha Bahatyrevich, Uladzimer Burko, Vera Karetnikava, Yauhen Perlin, Syarhey Kazlovich, Tatsyana Barodkina, and Andrey Makayonak.

The move has been welcomed by retired veteran Belarusian television anchor Zinaida Bandarenka, who had quit her state TV job in the early 2000s to protest Lukashenka's authoritarian rule.

"You carried out a civil action. Today, Belarusians are different. People understand you and they support you," Bandarenka said. "It is impossible to serve this government anymore. What is happening now is a move by Belarus, by our society, which is tired and can no longer stand lies and arrogance."

Workers at some industrial facilities, including the BelAZ giant that produces haulage and earthmoving equipment, announced on August 13 that they are joining calls for a nationwide general strike in protest against the Central Election Commission's official election tally.

Some police and members of Belarus's OMON security force said on social media that they have thrown away or burned their uniforms to show their shame and disgust about the violent dispersal of peaceful demonstrations.

The opposition NEXTA Life Telegram channel shared about a dozen such statements by angry police officers.

Meanwhile, a police officer in the northern city of Navapolatsak who'd announced his resignation on August 11 and denounced police violence has appeared in court to face charges of organizing an unsanctioned protest.

The court in Navapolatsak acquitted police Captain Yahor Emyalyanau on August 13.

Meduza reports that Homel police officer Ivan Kolas -- who went missing after calling on other police to refrain from beating unarmed protesters -- has fled Belarus.

Other media reports from Belarus on August 13 said that inmates at Correctional Colony No. 2 in the eastern city of Babruysk started a riot overnight to protest the official vote count and show solidarity with demonstrators across the country.

Journalists positioned hundreds of meters from the prison reported that they could hear inmates inside chanting "Go away!" along with the sound of guard dogs barking and banging metal.

There was no official statement from prison officials about what happened inside the facility.

But local residents said Interior Ministry troops were brought into the penitentiary on August 13.

Meanwhile, some 100 protesters were released from Minsk's central detention center overnight.

The Interior Ministry said on August 13 that "disorder across the country had lost intensity, but the level of aggression towards law enforcement remains high."

The ministry said a total of 103 police officers have been injured, including 28 who've been hospitalized, since the protests began.

The ministry has not given comprehensive information about injured protesters.

Authorities say they detained about 3,000 people on August 9 and another 3,000 on August 10-11.

The Interior Ministry says about 700 people were arrested during protests on August 12.