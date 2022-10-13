News
Moscow Demands Involvement In Nord Stream Investigations
Russia says it has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and handed them notes of protest challenging their investigations into several explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 13 that Moscow will not recognize any "pseudo-results" of the investigations conducted by Western nations if Russia is not allowed to take part in them.
"If Russian experts are not allowed to get involved in the ongoing investigative operations, Moscow will consider that the aforementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up for those who implemented the terrorist acts," the ministry's statement said.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
Western officials have said that the leaks in the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents. The West has previously accused Russia of withholding energy supplies in retaliation to sanctions imposed over its war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement in the leaks.
All Of The Latest News
Two Dead, 10 Injured In Footbridge Collapse In Northern Serbia
Two women died and at least 10 people were injured -- three of them seriously -- after a suspension footbridge collapsed into a river in central Serbia.
The accident happened while visitors from Republika Srpska, the Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, were crossing the footbridge from the spa town of Ovcar Banja near Cacak in order to reach an Orthodox monastery on the opposite bank of the Western Morava river.
The women died after getting entangled in the ropes of the collapsed bridge. Reports said the collapse was likely caused by the bridge becoming overladen.
Local media said the injured were taken to the hospital in the nearby town of Cacak.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Prosecutor Seeks More Than 10 Years For Tajik Blogger On Charges Rights Groups Call Unfounded
DUSHANBE -- Prosecutors are seeking more than 10 years in prison for noted Tajik blogger Daleri Imomali on charges human rights organizations call unfounded.
A source close to law enforcement structures told RFE/RL on October 13 that the prosecution asked the Shohmansur district court a day earlier to convict Imomali on charges of illegal entrepreneurship, premeditated false denunciation, and cooperating with a terrorist group. It then called for the court to sentence him to 10 1/2 years in prison.
Imomali's trial, which started on October 7, is being held behind closed doors inside a detention center in Dushanbe.
Imomali has pleaded guilty to the illegal entrepreneurship charge but rejected the other two.
Known for his articles critical of the government, Imomali was detained along with noted journalist Abdullo Ghurbati on June 15.
Ghurbati was sentenced on October 4 to 7 1/2 years in prison on charges of publicly insulting an authority, minor assault of an authority, and participating in the activities of an extremist group. Ghurbati pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists have demanded Tajik officials immediately release Imomali and Ghurbati.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Anti-Putin Activist In Kazakhstan Detained After Social Media Posts Urging Protests
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, have detained an activist who openly protested against Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan to participate in a two-day summit in the capital, Astana.
Vera Zharylqasymova told RFE/RL that individuals in civilian clothes detained her husband, Rafiq Zharylqasymov, on October 13 but showed no identification or documents proving they were police.
"Rafiq told me by phone that plainclothes men are taking him to the Bostandyq district police department, after which the phone call stopped. There hasn't been any information from him since," Zharylqasymova said.
Zharylqasymova added that she believes her husband's detainment is most likely linked to his recent call to hold a rally in Almaty to protest Putin's presence in the Central Asian nation.
Zharylqasymov was detained one day after he posted a video on Facebook calling for officials to stop Putin's visits to Kazakhstan, calling him "a terrorist" over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
"I call on all of you to hold rallies on October 15 at 7 p.m. in the central squares of all of Kazakhstan’s towns and cities," Zharylqasymov said in the video statement, also calling on Kazakh police "to be on the people's side."
Online protests against Putin's visit to Kazakhstan have increased in the lead-up to his visit to Astana on October 12.
Putin has held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the regional summit to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy Says Situation In Kharkiv 'Just As Terrible' As Other Areas Where Russia Withdrew
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again ruled out talks with Russia to end Moscow's war against his country and said the situation in the recently liberated Kharkiv region is "just as terrible" as it was after Russian troops retreated from the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where mass graves were discovered.
Speaking in an online Q&A session with members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on October 13, Zelenskiy also said his country has only 10 percent of what it needs for its air defense to repel Russian air strikes during a week when rockets and missiles have rained down on cities from Lviv in the west to Kyiv in central Ukraine and Kharkiv in the east.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Today, with Russia, there cannot be diplomacy as there used to be. There cannot be respect for the leadership of a country that kills, captures, does not respect international law," Zelenskiy said.
Russia has pounded Ukraine in recent days with dozens of rockets and missiles, hitting several civilian targets.
NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels on the topic of air defense aid for Ukraine, which Zelenskiy said were needed to help bring Russia to the negotiating table.
"We must protect our sky from the terror of Russia. If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war as soon as possible," he said.
Zelenskiy told the session his government is spending billions of dollars each month, mostly for the armed forces, which leaves it little to repair infrastructure regularly damaged by Russian missile strikes and keep up educational facilities and everyday life in Ukrainian towns and cities.
The Ukrainian leader praised the United Nations General Assembly for its October 12 condemnation of Russia's recent move to annex four Ukrainian regions, calling it "a powerful" result for Ukraine, and "a loss" for Russia.
"This clearly indicated how the world is now united in its support for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
Russia's latest strikes come after weeks of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops that have seen them take larges swathes of territory back from retreating Russian forces.
Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian armed forces have discovered evidence proving "war crimes committed by Russian troops" in some of the recently liberated parts of the Kharkiv region.
"The crimes committed there were the same as those committed by Russian armed forces in the towns of Bucha and Irpin [near Kyiv]," Zelenskiy said.
Numerous bodies of Ukrainian civilians had been found in mass burial sites and graves in the Kharkiv region after Russia troops had been forced from there by Ukrainian forces in September.
Russia has denied its troops have committed any crimes in Ukrainian territories occupied by its armed forces.
Putin Did Not Discuss Ukraine With Erdogan, Kremlin Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, did not discuss the Ukraine war during a bilateral meeting in Kazakhstan on October 13, the Kremlin said.
Before the meeting, Erdogan indicated in remarks at a regional summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana, that he was ready to mediate in the conflict, saying diplomacy could offer a chance for "a fair peace" that would stop the bloodshed.
"The topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA.
There was no immediate comment from the Turkish presidency.
NATO member Turkey has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, refraining from joining Western sanctions on Russia and maintaining good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.
It has twice hosted peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, but the last meeting was in March and produced no results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking during an online Q&A session with members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on October 13, reiterated his stance that there can be no talks with Putin, saying diplomacy with leaders who do not respect international law was impossible.
On October 12, Zelenskiy told G7 leaders there can be no dialogue with the Russian leader, who he said only believes in terror and "has no future.
Turkey has hosted other negotiations with Russia since the start of the war. It was part of a deal struck in July to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Ankara and the United Nations brokered the deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three ports for Ukraine to send grain supplies to poorer countries through a Russian blockade.
Turkey also played a key role in one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine. Announced on September 21, the deal involved the release of 215 Ukrainian soldiers for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AFP
U.S. Encourages Technology Companies To Help Iranians Circumvent Internet Outages
Top U.S. officials have met with representatives of technology companies to encourage them to work on ways to facilitate Internet access in Iran after a licensing change freed up the use of software and other technology used to circumvent Internet blockages.
The United States issued a general license for such technologies last month and says they can be used by Iranians amid a crackdown on antigovernment protests.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on October 12 that Iranian authorities have blocked Internet access amid the violent protests to suppress the Iranian people and keep human rights abuses out of the eye of the international community.
The general license, known as a GL D-2, opens the door for technology companies to provide people in Iran the tools they need to circumvent Internet shutdowns. Several U.S. technology companies are already providing new services to Iranians under the license, Sherman said.
Sherman spoke at a roundtable discussion in Washington with global technology companies on increasing access to communication tools for Iranians. The event was convened by the Global Network Initiative, a nongovernmental organization that focuses on Internet freedom issues.
The Iranian government has imposed a near-total Internet shutdown to try and quell the protests, which according to one human rights organization have left more than 200 people dead.
The protests broke out after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was taken into custody last month for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitnesses say Amini was beaten, while officials have said she died of illness, though they have not provided any evidence to back up their claim.
Sherman thanked the companies for taking the initiative to supply the tools, saying this is a moment of opportunity to help connect the Iranian people.
"As more technology companies offer them software, services, and hardware, the Iranian people's ability to communicate with each other and their digital ties to the rest of the world will strengthen. And it will become more costly for their government to sever access in the future," she said.
She added that as more Iranians gain access to the latest software and services that meet global standards for digital security and anti-surveillance technologies they can better protect themselves from government crackdowns.
Deputy Special Envoy Jarrett Blanc, who also spoke at the roundtable discussion, said the U.S. government is making efforts to hold the Iranian government accountable for the acts of violence and the Internet shutdown, including imposing sanctions on organizations and individuals responsible.
It is important to see the GL D2 as part of the U.S. response to the protests, Blanc said. Before the GL D-2 was granted there were ways that sanction policy complicated the Iranian people’s access to the Internet, which was not the objective.
The GL D-2 is a crucial pillar of this response because it means U.S. regulations are not standing in the way of Iranians accessing a free flow of information and access to the Internet, he said.
Iran's Judiciary Chief Says Judges Must Issue 'Tough' Sentences To Protesters
In a sign Iran's government is intensifying its crackdown on protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab, the head of the country's judiciary said "tough sentences" should be issued to those apprehended by police.
A wave of protests has swept across the country following the death Mahsa Amini last month. The 22-year-old died three days after being taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict law mandating women wear a hijab, or headscarf, when in public.
Her supporters and family say she was beaten during her arrest, while officials have said she had "underlying diseases."
"I have instructed our judges to avoid showing unnecessary sympathy to main elements of these riots and issue tough sentences for them while separating the less guilty people," the state ISNA news agency quoted Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as saying on October 13.
Iran Human Rights said on October 12 that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have been killed in the protests that have rocked Iran, and the Oslo-based group warned that more fatalities are likely in a continued "bloody crackdown."
The Iranian government has imposed a near-total Internet shutdown to try and quell the protests.
U.S. Committed To Defend 'Every Inch Of NATO Territory,' Austin Says At Start Of Alliance Meeting
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defend "every inch" of NATO territory ahead of a meeting in Brussels of defense ministers from the 30-member Western alliance on October 13 that will include closed-door discussions by its nuclear planning group.
Austin's statement came following thinly veiled nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid setbacks by Russian forces on the battlefield in their nearly eight-month-long invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We are committed to defending every inch of NATO's territory -- if and when it comes to that," Austin said.
Austin spoke shortly before attending a meeting by NATO's Nuclear Planning Group, which is the alliance's senior body on nuclear issues and handles policy associated with its nuclear forces.
On the sidelines of the Brussels meeting, a group of 13 NATO members and Finland, which is in the process of joining the alliance, has signed a letter of intent to procure air defense systems such as the Arrow 3 and Patriot.
The group that signed the letter of intent on October 13 in Brussels includes Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia.
Some NATO members have been looking to improve their air-defense systems in the wake of Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine. Others need to replace or upgrade systems after giving weaponry to Ukraine.
On October 12, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group comprising some 50 countries announced at a meeting in Brussels the delivery of new air defenses and committed more military aid to Kyiv to protect against Russia's indiscriminate missile attacks across the country.
Russia has been launching waves of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine for four days in a row, bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as reprisals for a blast at the weekend that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Pledges from allies included an announcement by France that it would deliver radar and air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and winter clothing among other supplies.
Germany has sent the first of four planned IRIS-T SLM air-defense systems, while Washington said it would speed up delivery of a promised NASAMS air-defense system.
Austin said Russia's latest attacks had laid bare its "malice and cruelty" since invading Ukraine. He said Ukraine had shifted momentum since September with extraordinary gains but would need more help.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants a complete air-defense system to defend against aerial attack.
With reporting by Reuters
NATO Group Signs Letter For Project Enhancing Europe's Air Defenses
A group of NATO members and Finland, which is in the process of joining the alliance, has signed a letter of intent to procure air-defense systems as part of a project to improve and coordinate Europe's security in the skies.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on October 13 that the agreement, part of the European Sky Shield Initiative, has taken on further importance with Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"A total of 15 states have come together to organize joint procurements under German coordination with regard to European air defense. It is something where we have gaps," she said in Brussels after the signing.
The group that signed the letter of intent includes Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia. Estonia is also looking to join the project.
Some NATO members have been looking to improve their air-defense systems in the wake of Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine. Others need to replace or upgrade systems after giving weaponry to Ukraine.
The signing comes the same day as NATO defense ministers meet to discuss security in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's thinly veiled threats to consider using nuclear weapons in the conflict.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Fresh Wave Of Russian Strikes Targets Dozens Of Ukrainian Locations, Officials Say
Russian missiles targeted more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns on October 13, officials said, hitting critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital region, a day after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territory "illegal" and Ukraine's allies committed more military aid.
Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Kyiv, early on October 13, Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"There was an overnight drones bombardment by invaders on the Makariv community," Nebytov said. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties."
Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strikes were caused by Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles known as kamikaze drones.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said the drones hit critical infrastructure facilities.
In Mykolayiv, overnight shelling destroyed an apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine's southern front.
"A five-story residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest -- under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site," Mykolayiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said in a social media post, adding the southern city was "massively shelled."
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Mykolayiv, a shipbuilding center and port on the Pivdenniy Buh River off the Black Sea, has suffered heavy Russian bombardments throughout the war.
Russian shelling also hit the southern city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported.
He said one person was seriously wounded while more than 30 buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
"More than 2,000 families were left without electricity. Energy workers are already working," Reznichenko said.
WATCH: Artillery battles erupted in the hotly contested Donetsk region near Bakhmut, a strategic city in the Donbas. Russian forces have been focused on capturing Bakhmut in recent weeks.
In total, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said, Russian missiles hit more than 40 settlements in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine's air force carried out 32 strikes on 25 Russian targets.
The latest wave of air strikes for a fourth day in a row came shortly after more than three-quarters of the 193-member UN General Assembly on October 12 voted in favor of a resolution that called Moscow's seizing of four Ukrainian regions illegal.
Only Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus joined Russia in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote, including China, India, South Africa, and Pakistan.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution... [Russia's] attempt at annexation is worthless."
The resolution "condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine" and "the attempted illegal annexation" announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow "immediately and unconditionally reverse" its decisions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the vote showed international unity against Russia and repeated Washington would never recognize the "sham" referendums.
The vote "is a powerful reminder that the overwhelming majority of nations stand with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its people," Blinken said in a statement.
"With very few nations voting with Russia today, it is clear that international unity on this question is resolute and support for Ukraine at the UN and beyond is unwavering," Blinken said.
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told the General Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was "politicized and openly provocative," adding it "could destroy any and all efforts in favor of a diplomatic solution to the crisis."
The General Assembly vote, which the United States and other Western countries had lobbied for, followed a veto by Russia last month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council.
Moscow last month proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya -- after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and its allies denounced the referendums as illegal and said some voters were coerced into participating under threat of being shot.
Earlier on October 12, Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more military aid to Kyiv to protect against Russia's indiscriminate missile attacks across the country.
Pledges from the more than 50 countries gathered in Brussels included an announcement by France that it would deliver radar and air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and winter clothing among other supplies.
Germany has sent the first of four planned IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, while Washingtonthe United States said it would speed up delivery of a promised NASAMS air-defense system.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Iranian-American Furloughed After Father's Release Returned To Prison In Tehran
A U.S. citizen on temporary release earlier this month from prison in Iran has been taken back into custody and returned to Tehran's Evin prison, a lawyer for his family said on October 12.
Siamak Namazi, 51, was temporarily released on a furlough on October 1 when his father, Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave the country for medical care.
Lawyer Jared Genser said the news he has been returned to prison comes one day before the seventh anniversary of his original arrest and detention in Iran.
"Yesterday, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) informed Siamak...that his furlough would not be extended further, without providing any explanation," Genser said in a statement. "Late this morning (Tehran time), Siamak was taken back into custody by the IRGC and forced to return to Evin prison."
State Department spokesman Ned Price called the development "a tremendous setback."
Price told reporters at the State Department that the United States is working to achieve the release of Namazi and other U.S. citizens held in Iran.
Babak Namazi, Siamek’s brother, said in the statement he had hoped his father’s departure "was the beginning of a new, less painful chapter in the struggle to make our family whole again."
But he said Siamak's return to the Evin prison "has shattered that hope."
The elder Namazi, a former UNICEF official who holds both U.S. and Iranian citizenship, was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment and the younger Namazi was furloughed.
The United Nations said in a statement on October 1 that the decisions followed appeals by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Iranian president.
All the U.S. citizens detained in Iran or barred from leaving the country are dual Iranian-Americans. Tehran does not recognize dual nationality and has had no diplomatic relations with the United States since the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Siamak Namazi was based in Dubai with an oil company when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says espionage accusations are absurd.
Baquer Namazi was detained in February 2016 after flying to Iran to help his son.
They were handed 10-year prison sentences for "collaborating with the hostile American government."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Tells Finance Ministers Ukraine Needs $55 Billion For Budget, Rebuilding Through Next Year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to international donors to increase their support, saying more money is needed to rebuild schools and homes destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Zelenskiy, speaking virtually on October 12 to finance ministers at meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, said Ukraine needed about $55 billion -- $38 billion to cover next year's estimated budget deficit and another $17 billion to start to rebuild critical infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The more assistance Ukraine gets now, the sooner we'll come to an end to the Russian war, and the sooner and more reliably we will guarantee that such a cruel war will not spread into other countries," Zelenskiy said.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responded by underscoring the global community’s determination to continue to support Ukraine.
Georgieva said the IMF estimated Ukraine would need $3 billion to $4 billion in external financing per month next year and possibly more to keep its economy running as the Russian invasion drags on.
She said Ukraine's international partners have committed $35 billion in grant and loan financing for Ukraine in 2022, enough to close its financing gap for this year, but its financing needs would remain "very large" in 2023.
"As Russia's shameful actions continue, we must continue our joint efforts and begin planning for Ukraine's needs in 2023," Yellen said as she thanked Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Shmyhal, who also addressed the meeting.
Yellen added the United States would begin to disburse another $4.5 billion in grant assistance to Ukraine in coming weeks and called on other countries to improve the size and regularity of their disbursements.
The finance chiefs also discussed a proposed price cap on Russian oil exports, with Yellen saying a cap in the $60-a-barrel range would likely be sufficient to reduce Moscow's energy revenues while allowing profitable production.
Yellen said Russia has been willing to produce and sell oil in the $60 range over the past five to seven years.
Zelenskiy also told the finance ministers Ukraine wants a regular forum on financial assistance, and Georgieva said the IMF planned to work with Ukrainian authorities to set it up.
Zelenskiy said the forum "would provide financial assistance to Ukraine and work in a timely manner at different levels" and would be modeled on the Ukraine Defense Contact Group through which arms deliveries for the Ukrainian armed forces are coordinated.
The Group of Seven (G7) leading democratic economic powers on October 12 also said they intend to provide further financial assistance to Ukraine in the coming year.
Ukraine's most urgent financing needs are covered by international support, the finance ministers said. But the country faces a significant financing gap in 2023 to secure basic services and address critical infrastructure deficiencies.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
NATO Defense Ministers Back Ukraine With Weapons To Meet Air-Defense Needs
Ukraine's allies on October 12 announced the delivery of new air defenses and committed more military aid to Kyiv to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" missile attacks across the country.
Russia has launched waves of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine for two days in a row, bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as reprisals for a blast at the weekend that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Pledges from allies included an announcement by France that it would deliver radar and air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and winter clothing among other supplies.
Germany has sent the first of four planned IRIS-T SLM air-defense systems while Washington said it would speed up delivery of a promised NASAMS air-defense system.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's latest attacks had laid bare its "malice and cruelty" since invading Ukraine.
In a scathing assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort, he said the actions have unified the international community.
"The whole world has just seen yet again the malice and cruelty of Putin's war of choice, rooted in aggression and waged with deep contempt for the rules of war," Austin told the gathering, sitting next to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
"But Russia's latest assaults have only deepened the determination of the Ukrainian people and further united countries of goodwill from every region on Earth."
Austin told reporters after the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels that Ukraine had shifted momentum since September with extraordinary gains but would need more help.
He expects Ukraine will continue to do all it can throughout the winter to regain its territory, "and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what's required to be effective," he said.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants a complete air-defense system to defend against aerial attack.
"What Ukraine is asking for, and what we think can be provided, is an integrated air missile-defense system. So that doesn't control all the airspace over Ukraine, but they're designed to control priority targets that Ukraine needs to protect," Milley told reporters.
It would involve short-, medium-, and long-range systems capable of firing projectiles at all altitudes.
"It's a mix of all these that deny the airspace to Russian aircraft" and missiles, Milley said.
NATO ministers, who kicked off a two-day meeting on October 12, are expected to decide to increase stockpiles of munitions and equipment to strengthen the alliance's defense and deterrence capacities amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Minister are also due to discuss the alliance's nuclear capabilities ahead of NATO's annual nuclear-training exercise and the need to better protect critical infrastructure after recent acts of alleged sabotage.
NATO aspirants Sweden and Finland are invited to the gathering.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
UN General Assembly Condemns Russia's 'Illegal Annexation' Of Ukrainian Regions
The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned Russia's proclaimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
More than three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly on October 12 voted in favor of a resolution that called Moscow's move illegal.
Only Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus joined Russia in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five countries, including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan, abstained.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution... [Russia's] attempt at annexation is worthless."
The resolution "condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine" and "the attempted illegal annexation" announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow "immediately and unconditionally reverse" its decisions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the vote showed international unity against Russia and repeated Washington would never recognize the "sham" referendums.
The vote "is a powerful reminder that the overwhelming majority of nations stand with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its people," Blinken said in a statement.
"With very few nations voting with Russia today, it is clear that international unity on this question is resolute and support for Ukraine at the UN and beyond is unwavering," Blinken said.
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told the General Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was "politicized and openly provocative," adding it "could destroy any and all efforts in favor of a diplomatic solution to the crisis."
The General Assembly vote, which the United States and other Western countries had lobbied for, followed a veto by Russia last month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council on the annexation of the Ukrainian territory.
Moscow last month proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya -- after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and its allies denounced the votes as illegal and said some voters were coerced into participating under threat of being shot.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
France To Deliver Air-Defense Systems To Ukraine, Macron Says
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will supply air-defense systems to Ukraine following a wave of air strikes by Russia this week that he said aimed "to shatter Ukrainian resistance."
France will deliver radars, systems, and missiles in the coming weeks to protect Ukraine from the attacks, Macron said on October 12, adding that France was also negotiating to send six Caesar mobile artillery units to Ukraine.
Speaking to broadcaster France 2, he reiterated that he reached an agreement that the Caesars, which were manufactured for Denmark, will be redirected to Ukraine.
He also said the war had entered "an unprecedented stage" since the weekend.
"This is a new phase of bombing coming from land, sea, air, and drones against essential infrastructure and civilians," Macron said.
Macron repeated that he believes a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia would happen at some point to end the conflict, but it must be on Kyiv's terms.
"Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, and come back to the table for talks," Macron said.
Macron also said he believes Kyiv will have to negotiate with Putin at some point despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying he refused to do so.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Czechs Join Other EU States In Tightening Entry Rules For Russian Tourists
Russian tourists holding Schengen visas will be turned away by the Czech Republic starting later this month, the foreign minister said on October 12 as the country joined the Baltic states, Finland, and Poland, in tightening entry rules.
The Czech Republic will impose the entry ban starting on October 25, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced in Prague.
The ban applies to Russians holding visas for tourism, sport, or culture regardless of which EU state issued the visa.
"While Russian rockets fall on a children's playground and on people in Ukraine, up to 200 Russian Federation citizens travel to the Czech Republic via international airports every day," Lipavsky said.
The fact that Russia is ruthlessly bombing civilian targets in Ukraine cannot be ignored, he said.
Prague suspended the issuance of most new visas to Russians shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in late February, but it has allowed in visitors at airports with visas issued by other countries in the EU's Schengen travel zone.
The tightening of rules means even those with EU visas from other states will not be allowed to enter.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
European Commission Recommends Granting Bosnia Candidate Status
The European Commission has recommended candidacy status for Bosnia-Herzegovina but attached a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy in the Balkan country.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on October 12 told a European Parliament committee that the commission "recommends that candidate status be granted" to Bosnia by the member states pending eight conditions.
"We are doing this for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. But it also comes with great expectations. It is up to the elite to make it a reality," Varhelyi said.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive arm, said a "wind of change is once again blowing through Europe" and the EU must "capture this momentum."
She reiterated the commission's position that the Western Balkans belong in the EU, which has noted that Russia and China are vying for clout in the region.
Von der Leyen said the EU's opponents look at the Balkans as "a geopolitical chessboard," seeking to "drive a wedge between the region and the rest of Europe."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had underlined the importance of EU enlargement and its geopolitical significance.
"It is a long-term investment into peace, prosperity and stability for our continent," he said.
Bosnia’s foreign minister welcomed the decision, which came more than six years after Bosnia formally applied to join the EU.
"This sends a strong message to the citizens [of Bosnia], one we have been hoping to get even earlier, that our future is as a member of the [EU] family," Bisera Turkovic said on Twitter.
"The reviving of this process is of vital importance for the citizens and the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the stabilization of the whole region," Turkovic added.
The eight conditions include steps to fight corruption and organized crime, judicial and immigration reforms, and guarantees of freedom of expression and the protection of journalists.
Varhelyi warned Bosnia's leaders to move swiftly, saying that with elections now over, institutions are expected to be formed quickly so that they can focus on the conditions.
"On our side, we made now a leap, a leap of faith," he said. "Now the leadership must be there to deliver."
Varhelyi announced the possibility of the European Commission deciding on candidate status for Bosnia at an EU summit in December.
The commission can only advise which countries should become EU candidates. The final decision lies with member states, and they must agree unanimously.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Several Iranian Filmmakers Pull Out Of Tehran Festival Over Protests
Several Iranian cinematographers have canceled their participation in the Tehran Short Film Festival in solidarity with the families of those killed in ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody for allegedly violating the law on wearing a hijab.
Hamid Najafirad, Pouyan Sedghi, Hassan Hosseini, and Fardin Khalatbari are among those who said they were withdrawing their films from the festival.
Kaveh Mazaheri, one of the filmmakers who was supposed to cooperate with the festival as an international consultant, also announced that he was no longer willing to participate in the festival.
Mehdi Azarpandar, the secretary of the festival, said in a meeting on October 11 that despite the protests and cancellations, the festival will be held on schedule.
Unrest has swept Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being taken into custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for anti-government protests.
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said in a story on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the protesters.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
The semiofficial ILNA news agency reported that the passports of famed singer Homayoun Shajarian and Sahar Dolatshahi, an actress, were confiscated on October 8 after the pair returned from a concert tour in Australia.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Says Erdogan Expected To Offer To Mediate Peace Talks During Meeting With Putin
Moscow expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally offer to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during his meeting on October 13 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, a Kremlin aide has said.
Turkey is likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, and Erdogan will probably propose something officially during talks with Putin, Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on October 12.
"There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact,” Ushakov said.
“So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
If any talks take place, they most likely will be in either Istanbul or Ankara, he added.
Turkey has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, refraining from joining Western sanctions on Russia and maintaining good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow. It has twice hosted peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, but the last meeting was in March and produced no results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will not hold any talks with Putin. Asked about Zelenskiy’s position, Ushakov said, "I would like to tell him: never say never."
Ahead of his meeting in Astana with Erdogan, Putin said Russia could redirect natural gas supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea.
The Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions last month, and an investigation is under way.
Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said Russia could move its main route for the supply of fuel to Europe to the Black Sea region, “creating the largest gas hub in Turkey."
Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, speaking at the same conference, said the idea was new to him but should be discussed.
Turkey has hosted other negotiations with Russia since the start of the war. It was part of a deal struck in July to allow grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Ankara and the United Nations brokered the deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three ports for Ukraine to send grain supplies to poorer countries through a Russian blockade.
Turkey also played a key role in one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine. Announced on September 21, the deal involved the release of 215 Ukrainian soldiers for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Officials Say Student Protesters Arrested, Sent To Reeducation Camps
An Iranian official has confirmed that several high school students arrested during the protests have been sent to reeducation camps to "educate and amend" their behavior after they were detained during anti-government demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in custody for allegedly wearing a headscarf incorrectly.
Education Minister Yousef Nouri told the Shargh daily on October 11 that the pupils had been sent to the camps, which he referred to as "psychological centers," to prevent them from turning into "anti-social people."
"We don’t have any students in prison, and if they are detained, they are sent to psychological centers where experts are doing their work so the students can return to the school environment after they have been reformed," he was quoted as saying.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini came while she was in custody after being detained by the so-called morality police.
Eyewitnesses say Amini was beaten, while officials have said she died of illness, though they have not provided any evidence to back up their claim.
Amini's death on September 16 has sparked nationwide anti-government protests, with many videos showing teenage students across the country waving their headscarves in the air and shouting defiant anti-government slogans.
In recent days, reports have surfaced of students being arrested in schools and videos on social media appeared to show some teenage protesters being assaulted by security forces.
Protests were reported again on October 12 in the cities of Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz and Rasht.
WATCH: Iranian security forces have intensified their crackdown on anti-government protesters in Iran's Kurdistan Province.
A large number of protesters have gathered in Valiasr Street, one of Tehran's main thoroughfares, chanting "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who referred to the protests as "scattered riots" engineered by the West.
"These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Khamenei said on October 12.
He asked the judicial and security officials of the Islamic Republic to "do their duty" regarding the protesters.
Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on October 12 that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have been killed in the protests that have rocked Iran, and the Oslo-based group warned that more fatalities are likely in a continued "bloody crackdown."
The Iranian government has imposed a near-total Internet shutdown to try and quell the protests.
Netblocks, a London-based Internet observatory group, reported another "major disruption" to Internet traffic in Iran on October 12.
NetBlocks said Iran's Internet traffic dropped to some 25 percent compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
"The incident is likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests," NetBlocks said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Reformist Tajzadeh Sentenced To Five Years In Prison
Iranian political reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh has been found guilty of three charges related to his repeated calls for structural changes in the country and sentenced to five years in prison.
Houshang Pourbabai, a lawyer for Tajzadeh, said in a tweet on October 11 that his client has been handed sentences for conspiracy to act against the country's security, publishing falsehoods to disturb the public, and publishing propaganda against the system.
“My client Mostafa Tajzadeh was sentenced to five years for plotting against state security, two years for publishing lies and one year for propaganda against the system,” Pourbabai said, adding that the sentences would run concurrently.
Tajzadeh was the deputy interior minister in the government of former President Mohammad Khatami and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic. He was arrested on July 8 and has been in custody since.
Tajzadeh won't appeal the verdict as at the beginning of the trial he refused to acknowledge the court, which then denied him permission to consult privately with his lawyer.
Tajzadeh was previously arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by opposition reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving a seven-year sentence.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Austin Says Russia's War Against Ukraine Has Unified International Community
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has lauded Ukraine for its battlefield successes over Russian forces in the past month and reiterated the support of NATO and its allies for Kyiv.
Speaking in Brussels at an October 12 meeting of defense ministers from the alliance, Austin issued a scathing assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort, saying the “malice and cruelty” of his invasion of Ukraine had unified the international community.
In addition to the NATO meeting, a U.S.-led group of nearly 50 countries was also holding talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
The talks focused on air defenses after Russia unleashed a blitz across Ukraine following an explosion at a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula that Moscow says Kyiv played a part in executing.
"These victories belong to Ukraine's brave soldiers. But the Contact Group's security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital," Austin said at the start of the meeting.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Four Kazakh Activists Detained In Front Of Russian Consulate Ahead Of Putin Visit
Four activists who were allegedly planning to protest outside the Russian consulate in Almaty during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit have been detained.
A reporter for RFE/RL's Kazakh Service reported on October 12 that police took the four into custody as they approached the Russian consulate with a poster and a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers representing Ukraine's national colors.
Police have yet to comment.
Putin is scheduled to visit the Kazakh capital, Astana, from October 12 to October 14 for a regional summit. He is expected to hold meetings with several officials during his trip, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
The October 12 meeting comes a day after Turkey called for a cease-fire in fighting between Russia and Ukraine,
NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good ties with Kyiv as well as with Moscow.
Rights Group Says At Least 201 Dead In Unrest Rocking Iran
Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have been killed in nationwide protests that have rocked Iran, and the Oslo-based group warned that more fatalities are likely as a "bloody crackdown" against protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly continues.
IHR said on October 12 that at least 108 people have been killed in protests over the past three weeks since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody, with at least 93 more dead during separate clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, after the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region.
Many of the 108 deaths have occurred in Kurdistan in the western part of Iran, where Amini lived before her death in Tehran while on a trip.
The country's notorious Morality Police arrested Amini on September 13 saying she was not adhering to the strict mandatory hijab law that forces women to cover their hair while in public. Three days later she died in hospital amid claims by eyewitnesses and her family that Amini had been beaten.
Officials have denied the accusations saying she died of "underlying diseases." Her family says she was in good health before being arrested.
“The international community must prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response,” IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.
Iran's judiciary said on October 12 that more than 100 protesters have been arrested in the provinces of Tehran and Hormozgan alone while lauding prosecutors for carrying out "swift investigations."
The protests quickly spread across the country after officials denied that the dress-code enforcers were responsible before any investigations were done, and senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have since suggested that foreign elements are behind the unrest.
Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has made similar charges, including at a ceremony on October 8 at Tehran University to mark the start of the new academic year.
After Raisi addressed professors and students at the female-only Alzahra University in Tehran, women students were seen on video posted on social media chanting "Raisi get lost" and "Mullahs get lost."
The current protests follow a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'General Armageddon': Who Is The Brutal Russian Commander Charged With Winning The Ukraine War?2
Ukrainian Artillery Pounds Russian Military Targets In The Donbas3
Ukrainian Military Recaptures Five Settlements In Kherson Region4
Ukraine Accuses Russian Soldiers Of Looting Nearly 40 Museums5
In Wake Of Russian Missile Attacks, Germany Says It Will 'Quickly' Deliver Air-Defense System To Ukraine6
Sofia 'Indisputably' Rejects Russian Claim That Truck In Crimean Blast Came From Bulgaria7
Lukashenka Says Ukraine 'Planning' Attack On Belarus8
Ukraine's Battlefield Gains 'Extraordinary,' Changed Conflict Dynamics, Austin Tells Allies9
Russia's FSB Says Eight Detained Over Crimean Bridge Blast10
Not Going Nuclear: Putin's Other Options For Escalation With The West
Subscribe