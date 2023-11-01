News
North Korea Shipped More Than 1 Million Artillery Shells To Russia, Seoul Believes
South Korea's top spy agency believes North Korea has sent more than 1 million artillery shells to Russia since August for use in the war on Ukraine, according to lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, who attended a closed-door intelligence briefing on November 1. Yoo said the South Korean National Intelligence Service believes the shells -- roughly two months' worth of supplies for the Russians -- were sent by ship and other transport means. North Korea and Russia have been actively engaged in diplomacy, triggering concerns about North Korea supplying Russia with munitions in exchange for advanced Russian technologies.
More News
Rights Group Memorial Recognizes Jailed Navalny Lawyers As Political Prisoners
Rights group Memorial says it has recognized three of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- as political prisoners as they are being prosecuted "in connection with their legitimate professional activities aimed at representing the interests of their client." The three were taken into custody last month for allegedly participating in an extremist community because of their association with Navalny and his foundation to root out corruption. "In Russia, a vicious practice has developed.... Absolutely legal actions become criminal only because those accused of them are declared 'participants of an extremist community,'" Memorial said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Investigates Editor At Online News Outlet For 'Justifying Terrorism'
Moscow's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into an editor at a news outlet that has regularly angered the authorities. The Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said in a statement that it had opened a probe of journalist Anna Loiko on suspicion of "publicly justifying terrorism." Loiko works with the online news outlet SOTA, which publishes mostly on Telegram. Investigators said in a statement that an article written by Loiko in 2021 about the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia, justified the ideology of an organization Moscow regards as "terrorists."
Israeli Envoy To Russia Says Tel Aviv Passengers Hid From Weekend Airport Riot In Terminal
Israel’s ambassador to Moscow says some passengers had to hide in the terminal during a weekend riot at an airport in Makhachkala in Daghestan in southern Russia before being flown by helicopter to safety. Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi said more than 30 people on the flight that arrived from Tel Aviv were Israeli citizens, and none was hurt. When they got off the plane and through passport control, "they apparently ran into some kind of unrest," he said. "In the end, most of them ended up in a VIP room, and they hid there” until they could be flown by helicopter to a closed facility, he added.
Bulgaria Says Russian Journalist Is Being Expelled For 'Security Reasons'
Bulgaria has expelled Russian journalist Aleksandr Gatsak, a correspondent for the Russian-government's Rossiiskaya Gazeta, for "security reasons." The move was announced after the State Agency for National Security (DANS) said on November 1 that Gatsak's residency rights had been revoked in September. "The actions of the agency aim to protect national security, not restrict freedom of speech and expression," DANS said in a statement.
Gatsak did not respond to a request for comment from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russia Can't Claim Immunity In $60 Billion Fight With Former Yukos Investors, London Court Rules
Russia cannot claim state immunity to avoid the enforcement of a $60 billion arbitration award over the expropriation of defunct oil group Yukos, London's High Court has ruled. The decision removes one obstacle for three former Yukos shareholders -- Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum -- in their fight to enforce the 2014 award. The companies were awarded just over $50 billion in 2014 by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, which found that Russia carried out a "devious and calculated expropriation" of Yukos after its former owner, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was jailed.
Belarusian Singer Who Supported Protesters Has Been Detained, Says Rights Group
The Vyasna human rights center says popular singer Larisa Hrybaleva, who is reported to be on a secret government list of 80 entertainers who are not permitted to perform in Belarus, has been detained and her house has been searched. Vyasna said in a post on Telegram that the police actions took place on either November 1 or a day earlier. Further details of the case are not known. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
In Smuggled Message, Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Calls Iranian Regime Change An 'Unstoppable Process'
In a message smuggled out of her cell in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has urged Iranians to continue with the "unstoppable process" of dismantling Iran's "religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month for her battle for women's rights in Iran, wrote in a message read out by her 17-year-old daughter, Kiana Rahmani, that Iranians "demand democracy, freedom, human rights, and equality, and the Islamic Republic is the main obstacle in the way of realizing these national demands."
"We... are struggling to transition away from this religious authoritarian regime through solidarity and drawing on the power of a nonviolent and unstoppable process in order to revive the honor and pride of Iran and human dignity and prestige for its people," her daughter said, reading the message out in French.
"Victory is not easy, but it is certain."
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi, whose family fled to France, has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
In her message, Mohammadi condemned "a regime that has institutionalized deprivation and poverty in society for forty-five years," and said Iran's leadership was built "on lies, deception, cunning, and intimidation."
In a comment on unrest triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for a head scarf violation, and more recently the death last month of 17-year-old Armita Garavand after reportedly having an altercation with morality police in a Tehran subway car over the hijab, Mohammadi said the law "is a means of control and repression imposed on the society and on which the continuation and survival of this authoritarian religious regime depends."
Thousands of protesters have been detained and hundreds killed by security forces in the government's crackdown on unrest over Amini's death.
Dutch Court Sentences Russian To 18 Months For Busting Sanctions Targeting Moscow
A Dutch court convicted a Russian businessman of exporting computer chips and other electronic products to the Russian arms and defense industry in violation of European Union sanctions and sentenced him to 18 months in jail. The Rotterdam District Court said in a statement that the man turned sanctions evasion into a “revenue model.” The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch court rules, exported “dual-use” products that can have both civil and military applications to companies linked to the arms industry in Russia for a period of more than seven months
Ukraine's Government Imposes New Rules For Food Exports
Ukraine will introduce mandatory registration for food export companies that is aimed at preventing abuses such as tax avoidance in the export of key agrarian goods, the government said in a resolution published on November 1. Ukraine is one of the world's leading food producers and exporters, but officials estimate that up to a third of goods for subsequent export are bought in cash and without paying the necessary taxes. An additional problem is the illegal concealment or delay of foreign currency proceeds on accounts outside of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan Welcomes France's Macron On First Leg Of Central Asia Tour
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kazakhstan on November 1, the first leg of his trip to Central Asia, a region long regarded as Russia's backyard which has drawn fresh Western attention since the war in Ukraine began. Oil-rich Kazakhstan has already emerged as a replacement supplier of crude to European nations turning off Russian supply and an important link in the new China-Europe trade route bypassing Russia. At a meeting with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Macron complimented Astana for refusing to side with Moscow on Ukraine and said the two countries planned to sign significant business deals.
Vucic Dissolves Serbian Parliament, Sets Elections For December 17
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved the country's parliament on November 1 -- less than halfway through its four-year mandate -- setting early general elections and several local votes for December 17.
In a short address, Vucic said he hoped the voting would be orderly, as "we are living in difficult times for the whole world, in a time of global challenges and in which it is necessary for everyone to be united in the fight to preserve national and state interests."
"The campaign is an opportunity to present in a civilized manner different ideas, programs, policies that should compete, but which will never threaten our vital state, people's and national interests," he said.
Vucic, who has faced mounting pressure since two mass shootings in May triggered angry protests and calls for the president and other leaders to resign, had until November 2 to call the elections for the 250-seat National Assembly in order to hold them in tandem with the local elections.
The local elections will be held in about 60 municipalities, including the capital, Belgrade.
After Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties signed a pact to run together in the next elections under the name Serbia Against Violence.
The last elections, in April 2022, saw the SNS take the most votes, while the president himself comfortably won a new five-year term in a presidential election held at the same time.
However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the voting was marred by the "absence" of a level playing field.
Throughout that campaign, Vucic's critics complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government to such an extent that some public opinion surveys showed almost half of the country didn't believe the elections would be free or fair.
Pakistan Begins Rounding Up Undocumented Afghans For Deportation
Pakistan on November 1 began rounding up undocumented foreigners, the vast majority of them Afghans, hours ahead of the deadline for them to evacuate the country.
The country's Interior Ministry said in a statement before the midnight deadline that "a process to arrest the foreigners...for deportation" had begun, but that voluntary return would still be encouraged.
The undocumented foreigners were reportedly being transferred to transit centers.
Officials in the southwestern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and capital of Sindh Province, said that up to 40 people without proper documents had been moved to one of the transit centers.
Pakistan announced in early October that it would expel an estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants who remained in the country after November 1. As the deadline approached, tens of thousands of Afghans -- some who have sought refuge in Pakistan for decades -- made their way back to Afghanistan with their families and belongings.
In the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, officials said on November 1 that more than 100,000 Afghan nationals had returned to their homeland via the Torkham border crossing in the past two weeks.
WATCH: Authorities in Islamabad demolished mud houses belonging to Afghan refugees on October 31, a day ahead of a deadline for them to leave Pakistan. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in Pakistan have been told to return to their country or face detention and deportation.
An undetermined number of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan by way of the Chaman border crossing in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
Overall, more than 140,000 people had voluntarily left Pakistan following the government's October 3 order, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.
Pakistan's move to remove undocumented foreigners is seen as part of an anti-immigrant crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups and the United Nations.
On October 31, the chair of the nongovernmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, wrote the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warning that Islamabad's move to expel Afghans could "trigger a humanitarian crisis."
"The decision amounts to forced repatriation, which is not recognized under international customary law, and will invariably affect vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers, which include women, children, the elderly, persons living with disabilities, persons from low-income groups, and Afghans at risk because of their professions -- many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Afghan Taliban took over the government in August 2021," Jilani wrote.
Ahmad Afghan, an Afghan national who lives in Islamabad, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that he and his family left Afghanistan after the Taliban regained power in Kabul. He said his visa has since expired and he has been unable to extend it as he and his family await documents to move to a third country.
"We are very worried. We cannot go back to Afghanistan," Afghan said. "If we go back to Afghanistan, [the Taliban] will kill us -- 100 percent."
Pakistan has been a popular refuge for Afghans for decades, beginning during the 1979-89 Soviet occupation. Others fled fighting during the ensuing Afghan civil war and the Taliban's first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. Millions of Afghans returned to their homeland following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power.
Some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing war, poverty, and political upheaval in their homeland currently reside in Pakistan, according to the United Nations, with Islamabad putting the number as high as 4.4 million.
Officials in Islamabad have said that about 1.4 million Afghans possess documents allowing them to legally stay in Pakistan and that the order for undocumented immigrants to leave affects 1.7 million people.
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban has previously criticized the move to remove undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, saying they are being punished for tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
On November 1, the Taliban called on the Pakistani government to give undocumented Afghans more time to leave as large numbers of evacuees created bottlenecks at the Pakistan-Afghan border.
While thanking Pakistan and other countries that have harbored Afghans over years of conflict in Afghanistan, the Taliban asked Islamabad "to not forcibly deport Afghans with little notice, but give them time to prepare."
Mohammad Zaman, an Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi at the Torkham border crossing on November 1, said the large group his family traveled with struggled to prepare for the evacuation.
"More than 30 families came with us. They are people who had left their country due to poverty. They are people who could not find a loaf of bread, so they left the country and came [to Pakistan]," Zaman said. "Instead of supporting us, Pakistan gave us a very short deadline. The deadline was so short that we couldn't even wrap up our businesses."
An Afghan national who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity following his arrival in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province expressed hope that he and his children would be treated fairly by the Taliban.
"I swear by God, I have neither a place to live in nor a piece of land," the man said, adding that he and his family had moved to Pakistan in search of work. "I ask the Taliban to provide us with shelter, at least a tent to live in.... Here, we may die of hunger."
On November 1, Afghanistan's state news agency, Bakhtar, which is under Taliban control, said the Taliban government had dedicated 2 billion Afghanis (about $27 million) to provide returnees "with basic needs."
With reporting by Reuters
Hungary Bans Teenagers From Visiting World Press Photo Exhibition Over Display Of LGBT Images
People younger than 18 have been barred from visiting this year's World Press Photo exhibition in Budapest, after Hungary's right-wing populist government determined that some of its photos violate a contentious law restricting LGBT content. A set of five photos by a Filipino photojournalist led a far-right Hungarian lawmaker to file a complaint with the country’s Culture Ministry, which found that they violate a Hungarian law which prohibits the display of LGBT content to minors. The photographs, which document a community of elderly LGBT people in the Philippines, depict some community members dressed in drag and wearing makeup.
Ukrainian Cities And Villages Come Under Record Number Of Attacks
Ukraine has said that 118 cities and villages were shelled by Russia on October 31, the largest number of settlements to come under attack this year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The shelling was recorded in 10 Ukrainian regions, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on November 1.
The ministry reported that an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, a city in the central Poltava region, was targeted by the Russian military, requiring nearly 100 firefighters to extinguish the ensuing blaze. No casualties were reported.
One person was reported killed and another injured as a result of overnight shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to the ministry.
In the eastern Donetsk region, one person was reported killed due to shelling by Russian forces.
Heavy shelling was reported in the southern Kherson region, resulting in two injuries and one death.
On October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defended the slow pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.
Speaking during his nightly address, Zelenskiy said the world is set up to expect success too quickly and that few believed Ukraine would endure when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022
"The colossal things done by our people, by our soldiers are now taken for granted.... No matter what, we have to do our part, defend our state, [our] Ukrainian independence," he said.
There has been little movement along the 1,000-kilometer front line in recent months despite the counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces launched in June.
A meeting of senior commanders on October 31 discussed areas engulfed by the fiercest fighting in the east and northeast, including Avdiyivka, where Russian forces have been on the offensive in recent weeks.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiyivka's military administration, said that the city is bracing for a new wave of attacks.
"The enemy is bringing in forces and equipment. Our boys are preparing for a new wave," Barabash told national television.
Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesman for Ukraine's ground forces, said Russian forces were also focused on Kupyansk -- a city in the northeast overrun by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion but recaptured by Ukraine last year.
"Our defense forces continue to repel enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector," Fityo told a briefing.
Russian accounts of the fighting on October 31 said Moscow's forces had conducted successful attacks near the town of Bakhmut.
The governor of the Cherkasy region warned earlier about the threat of attack drones being used by Russian troops as the air defense systems were activated in the area and as an air alert sounded in Kyiv and other regions. The Ukrainian Air Force also warned about the threat of incoming ballistic weapons.
Zelenskiy Defends Pace Of Counteroffensive As Air Defenses Activated In Central Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned against expecting too much success too quickly in Ukraine's counteroffensive as air alerts sounded in Kyiv and other regions late on October 31.
Speaking in his nightly address, Zelenskiy said the world is set up to expect success too quickly, noting that when the full-scale invasion began more than 20 months ago, few believed Ukraine would endure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The colossal things done by our people, by our soldiers are now taken for granted.... No matter what, we have to do our part, defend our state, [our] Ukrainian independence," he said.
There has been little movement along the 1,000-kilometer front line in recent months despite the counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces launched in June. Zelenskiy has previously rejected criticism of the slow progress, saying the war was not akin to a Hollywood movie set.
A meeting of senior commanders on October 31 discussed areas engulfed by the fiercest fighting in the east and northeast, including Avdiyivka, where Russian forces have been on the offensive in recent weeks.
Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiyivka's military administration, said Avdiyivka is bracing for a new wave of attacks.
"The enemy is bringing in forces and equipment. Our boys are preparing for a new wave," Barabash told national television.
Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesman for Ukraine's ground forces, said Russian troops were also focused on Kupyansk -- a city in the northeast overrun by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion but recaptured by Ukraine last year.
"Our defense forces continue to repel enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector," Fityo told a briefing.
Russian accounts of the fighting on October 31 said Moscow's forces had conducted successful attacks near the town of Bakhmut.
The governor of the Cherkasy region warned earlier about the threat of the use of attack drones by Russian troops as air defense systems were activated in the Cherkasy region and as air alerts sounded in Kyiv and other regions. The Ukrainian Air Force also warned about the threat of incoming ballistic weapons.
The Ukrainian military said two Shahed drones were destroyed before 8 p.m. local time in the Dnipro and Kryvorizka districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of Ukraine's steelmaking hubs. Russian troops regularly bombard the region with various types of weapons. Moscow denies it attacks civilians in Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening summary on October 31 that Russian troops supported by aircraft conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and other towns nearby.
Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks in this area, the General Staff said.
According to the summary, in the area near Bakhmut, Russian troops tried unsuccessfully to restore lost positions near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.
The General Staff also reported on unsuccessful assaults by the enemy in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka. In the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to restore positions they lost near Robotyne, the headquarters of the General Staff reported.
The Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol area and assault operations in the Bakhmut direction, the summary said.
Russian-installed officials in Donetsk said Ukrainian troops fired multiple launch rocket and artillery systems at Donetsk on the evening of October 31, killing two civilians and wounding seven, TASS reported. The city came under shelling five times in the evening, the Russian-installed officials said, adding that cluster munitions were used.
Three journalists with Russia’s Izvestia media company were hospitalized following the shelling of Donetsk, Izvestia said on Telegram.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify reports from the battlefield.
With reporting by Reuters
Winter Will Amplify Humanitarian Needs In Ukraine, UN Official Tells Security Council
With the war between Israel and Hamas raging, a UN humanitarian official urged the Security Council on October 31 to "not lose focus" on Ukraine, especially with winter approaching. "While much international attention is rightly concentrated on the grave events in the Middle East, it is important that we do not lose focus on other crises," said Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination for the UN's humanitarian office. Rajasingham told the Security Council that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains dire amid the Russian invasion and in the face of "relentless attacks on civilians."
Three Russians Arrested In New York For Shipping Arms Components
Three Russians have been arrested in New York for shipping electronic components to Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions, American officials said on October 31. Nikolai Golstev, 37, and his wife, Kristina Puzyreva, 32 -- both Russian-Canadian citizens -- were arrested along with their alleged partner Salimdzhon Nariddinov, 52, who has Russian-Tajik citizenship. The trio are accused of sending more than 300 shipments of restricted items valued at about $10 million to Russia, Ivan Arvelo, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement.
Kadyrov Critic Jailed In Kyrgyzstan Says He Has Been Tortured In Bishkek Detention Center
BISHKEK -- Russian citizen Mansur Movlayev, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov who was sentenced in Kyrgyzstan earlier in October to six months in prison for illegal border-crossing, says he has been tortured in a detention center in Bishkek.
"Your Honor, I am being tortured in the detention center. They are forcing me to withdraw my appeal," Movlayev said on October 31 at the Bishkek City Court that started a hearing into his appeal against his sentence.
The judge interrupted Movlayev and adjourned the hearing until November 16, saying the appeal had not been officially handed to the court yet.
Movlayev's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told reporters afterwards that he plans to turn to the Prosecutor-General's Office and the National Center to Prevent Torture regarding his client’s complaint.
Movlayev, a native of Chechnya, is wanted in Russia on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said in August that its officers detained Movlayev in a counterterrorist operation, stressing that the 28-year-old Chechen activist is "a follower of radical Islam" with links to terrorist groups in the Middle East.
In 2020, Movlayev was sentenced in Chechnya to three years in prison on illegal drugs charges that he vehemently rejected as politically motivated, calling the case against him a retaliation by Chechen officials for his criticism of Kadyrov and his government.
In 2022, Movlayev was granted an early release, but was detained again.
Noted Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Baisangur Yangulbayev said at the time that Movlayev managed to escape and fled Russia for Kyrgyzstan in 2022, where he planned to get assistance from international rights groups to travel to the European Union for safety reasons.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian Court Rejects RFE/RL Journalist's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
KAZAN, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has denied the appeal filed by RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva against her pretrial detention on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent, which she rejects.
The hearing on October 31 was held behind closed doors with Kurmasheva participating via video link from a detention center in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan. Kurmahseva's lawyer requested pretrial restrictions for his client other than placement in pretrial detention. A week earlier, Kazan's Soviet district court had placed Kurmasheva in pretrial detention until at least December 5.
Kurmasheva, a Prague-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities, according to local media reports based on court documents they've seen.
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee announced that Kurmasheva has been charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out the “purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia,” which, if received by foreign sources, “can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
The Investigative Committee said its investigation found that, while the Russian Justice Ministry did not add her to the list of foreign agents, she failed to provide documents to be included on the registry.
Kurmasheva denies the charge.
RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin has rejected the charges against Kurmasheva saying she is being persecuted for her professional work.
“Journalism is not a crime. She must be released to her family immediately,” he said.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. journalist to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians, saying the move signals a new level of wartime censorship.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Amnesty International, the UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee have called for the immediate release of Kurmasheva.
The foreign agent law allows authorities to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
Top Biden Administration Officials Urge Congress To Approve Aid For Both Ukraine And Israel
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have urged Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine immediately, arguing that broad support from U.S. lawmakers for the assistance would signal strength to adversaries worldwide.
Austin and Blinken testified on October 31 before the Senate Appropriations Committee as Congress considers President Joe Biden’s request for $105 billion in emergency aid to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security.
Blinken and Austin warned members of the committee that the consequences of failing to help Ukraine in its war with Russia and Israel as it strikes back against Hamas would be dire.
"I can guarantee that without our support [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will be successful," Austin said, adding that if the United States fails to lead, the cost and the threats to the United States will only grow.
“We must not give our friends, our rivals, or our foes any reason to doubt America’s resolve," Austin said.
Blinken agreed that inaction would threaten the security of the United States and the rest of the world.
“Our adversaries and competitors alike recognize that our strategies are working and they continue to do everything they can to disrupt us," Blinken said. "We now stand at a moment where many are again making the bet that the United States is too divided or distracted at home to stay the course.”
Biden has requested $14.3 billion for Israel and $61.4 billion to support Ukraine. The remaining money would go to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and elsewhere, the Indo-Pacific, and to protect the U.S. border.
While there is bipartisan support in the Senate, Biden’s request faces problems in the House of Representatives, where Republicans are trying to focus on funding for Israel alone.
Blinken and Austin argued that the aid should be tied together because the conflicts are interconnected. Blinken said that assisting Ukraine and Israel also will strengthen the U.S. position against Iran, a financial backer of Hamas.
“Since we cut off Russia’s traditional means of supplying its military, it has turned more and more to Iran for assistance,” Blinken said. “In return, Moscow has supplied Iran with increasingly advanced military technology, which poses a threat to Israel’s security. Allowing Russia to prevail with Iran’s support will embolden both Moscow and Tehran.”
Austin said the money would help Israel and Ukraine defend themselves against aggression -- and replenish U.S. stockpiles. About half the $61.4 billion for Ukraine would be spent in the United States to backfill weapons stocks drained by previous support for Kyiv.
“In both Israel and Ukraine, democracies are fighting ruthless foes bent on their annihilation,” Austin said. “We will not let Hamas or Putin win. Today’s battles against aggression and terrorism will define global security for years to come.”
Blinken and Austin were repeatedly interrupted by protesters who called for Israel to end its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate cease-fire.
Blinken told the committee after the protesters were escorted out of the hearing room that he heard “the passions expressed in this room and outside this room” about aid to Israel.
The United States is committed to protecting civilian life, he said, “but all of us know the imperative of standing up with our allies and partners when their security, when their democracies, are threatened.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Laureate Says She Was Denied Hospital Access Over Head Scarf
Iranian human rights activist and political detainee Narges Mohammadi has been denied medical treatment for a second time due to her refusal to wear an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate's official Instagram page reported on October 30 that she was called to the Evin prison office for a potential transfer to undergo crucial medical examinations, including lung and heart tests. However, authorities then forbade her from leaving.
Reports have emerged that Mohammadi, along with fellow inmates, staged a protest on the prison premises, demanding that she receive medical attention immediately.
On October 14, prison administrators also obstructed Mohammadi from accessing hospital care, citing her noncompliance with the mandatory hijab rule.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6. For years she has consistently voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes for her work on campaigns for freedom of expression and women's rights.
Her Instagram post on October 30 highlighted: "The prosecutor has explicitly instructed that she should not be dispatched to any medical facility without adhering to the head-scarf mandate."
Drawing parallels to the tragic cases of Mahsa Amini and Armita Garavand, both of whom died after incidents with morality police over alleged hijab infractions, Mohammadi emphasized her unwillingness to conform, placing the onus of her well-being squarely on the "misogynistic religious authoritarian regime."
Mohammadi is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kadyrov Authorizes Chechen Police To Fatally Shoot Rioters
The Kremlin-installed strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has authorized police to shoot to kill any rioters or demonstrators in the wake of a spate of anti-Semitic outbursts across the North Caucasus in recent days, particularly the October 29 mob assault on an airport in Daghestan. In a post on Telegram on October 31, Kadyrov wrote that he had ordered police “to fire three warning shots in the air and after that, if the person doesn’t obey, fire a fourth shot in their forehead.” Kadyrov, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, has accused Ukraine and Western countries of “inspiring” anti-Semitic riots. Neither have presented evidence to back up their claims. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russia's FSB Detains Suspect In Assassination Attempt On Pro-Moscow Ukrainian Politician
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 31 it apprehended a man suspected of coordinating an assassination attempt in Russian-occupied Crimea of former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleh Tsaryov, a pro-Moscow public figure who was reported to have been lined up by the Kremlin to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia's invasion. According to the FSB, the suspect confessed to the charge while Tsaryov's condition has improved and his life is out of danger. Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's Crimea region said last week that Tsaryov was in intensive care after being shot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Agency: 'Reasonable Grounds' Russia Responsible For Attack On Ukraine's Hroza
A United Nations agency says it has found "reasonable grounds" to believe that a missile that killed 59 civilians at a cafe in the Ukrainian village of Hroza earlier this month was launched by Russian forces and that there was "no indication" of military personnel or "any other legitimate military targets" at the time of the attack.
The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) said in a report on October 31 that, based on information collected and verified by the UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, "the Russian armed forces either failed to do everything feasible to verify that the target was a military objective, or deliberately targeted civilians or civilian objects."
"The 59 people killed were civilians, not participating in hostilities, making the attack one of the deadliest individual incidents for civilians since February 24, 2022. OHCHR also has reasonable grounds to believe that the reception was the intended target of an attack by the Russian armed forces, using a precision weapon, likely an Iskander missile," the report added.
The October 5 attack ripped through a cafe in Hroza, a village some 85 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, killing 59 people, including a child, who were attending a memorial service for a deceased fellow villager in what was this year's deadliest attack by Moscow's forces on Ukrainian civilians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike was a "deliberate terrorist attack," while the White House called the assault "incredibly horrifying for the people of Ukraine" and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that such attacks be halted immediately.
"The Russian Federation is urged to acknowledge responsibility for the civilian casualties resulting from the attack, to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the attack to hold those responsible to account and prevent similar attacks from happening in the future, and to provide access to remedy, including reparations, for direct and indirect victims," the UN report, released on October 31, said.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Airport Assault: Turkmen Students Returning From Russia Immediately Forced Into The Army2
Earning The Ropes: The Armenian School Growing And Selling Its Own Food3
Leaks, Loose Bolts Plague Romania's New 'Golden Gate' Bridge4
Anti-Jewish Mob Storms Daghestani Airport As Flight From Israel Arrives5
'Cultural Expropriation': Russia Steps Up Seizures Of Artifacts In Occupied Ukraine6
Russia Suffers Heavy Losses Near Avdiyivka, U.K. Says, As Kyiv-Backed Peace Talks Begin In Malta7
'Not Doomed' But Uncertain: What Does The New U.S. House Speaker Mean For Aid To Ukraine?8
Iranian Teen Who Died After Alleged Incident With Morality Police Buried Amid Tight Security, Detentions9
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Isn't Going As Well As Many Had Hoped. The Prognosis Isn't Great Either.10
Moscow Will Confiscate EU Assets If Brussels 'Steals' Frozen Russian Funds, Putin Ally Threatens
Subscribe