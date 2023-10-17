News
- By Mike Eckel
Report: North Korea Shipping Ammunition, Weaponry 'At Scale' To Russia
North Korea appears to have begun secretly shipping large amounts of munitions to Russia, according to a new report, using ships and trains to move the weaponry and bolster Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
The report, published on October 16 by the London-based Royal United Services Institute, is based on high-quality satellite imagery surveying ports and train shipments. It adds further evidence to accusations made by the United States and other Western countries that Pyongyang has been helping Russia rebuild its weapons stocks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
More than 18 months into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already ramped up its military industrial infrastructure, retooling factories and supply lines to bolster production of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment for the war effort in Ukraine.
But Russian forces are believed to have struggled to keep up with the furious rate of fire of some important weaponry, such as artillery shells. This summer, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea in what Western officials said was likely a negotiation to acquire armaments from Pyongyang.
Weeks later, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare trip abroad, traveling by train to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and to tour Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, where satellites and other Russian rocketry are launched.
According to the London institute, known as RUSI, dozens of satellite images taken in recent months appear to show two Russian-flagged cargo ships moving between Rajin, a port on North Korea’s eastern coast and an obscure port in Russia’s Primorye region known as Dunai.
According to RUSI’s account, the ships transported “hundreds of containers” that, the institute said, likely contained North Korean armaments. One of the cargo ships is alleged to have ties to the Russian Defense Ministry, and it, along with a Russian maritime leasing company, were sanctioned by the United States last year.
RUSI said the images also show dozens of shipping containers of the same color and same size arriving weeks later in Tikhoretsk, in Russia’s Krasnodar region, nearly 10,000 kilometers to the west of Primorye. An ammunition depot at Tikhoretsk has been expanded noticeably since August, according to the imagery.
“North Korea’s supplying of significant quantities of munitions to Moscow will have profound consequences for the war in Ukraine,” the report’s authors wrote.
“For the Russians, a major North Korean supply line will alleviate shortages of munitions,” they said. “Ukraine and its supporters will also have to contend with this new reality, potentially escalating their support by providing additional quantities of weapons and munitions to Ukraine's defenders.”
Last month, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said that U.S. intelligence had been tracking the possibility of North Korea supplying Russia with weapons “for quite some time.”
“And the reason why…there is such an intense effort on the part of Moscow to generate this kind of support from North Korea is that we have continued to squeeze…Russia’s defense industrial base, and they are now going about looking to whatever source they can find for things like artillery ammunition,” Sullivan said in September.
Other researchers have also documented evidence pointing to increased rail traffic between North Korea and Russia following Kim’s visit to Russia.
“The level of rail traffic is far greater than what [has been] observed at the facility during the past five years, even compared to pre-Covid-19 levels,” the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report released earlier this month.
“Given that Kim and Putin discussed some military exchanges and cooperation at their recent summit, the dramatic increase in rail traffic likely indicates North Korea’s supply of arms and munitions to Russia.”
More News
Russian Lawmakers Approve 'De-Ratifying' Nuclear Test Ban Pact In First Reading
The Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, approved the first reading of a bill revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).
The move was initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, prompting concerns in the West that were compounded on October 17 by statements from speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of President Vladimir Putin's Security Council, that Moscow might even abandon the pact altogether.
Parliament is expected to hold a final vote on the issue on October 19 after the move is discussed on October 17-18.
On October 16, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department, said Moscow will not be the first to conduct nuclear tests, if the State Duma makes a decision to revoke the treaty.
Yermakov's statement affirmed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's last week statement saying Moscow would resume nuclear tests "only after the United States carries out similar testing."
But Volodin told parliament that "what we will do next, whether we remain a party to the treaty or not, we will not tell them," adding the move was a wake-up call for Washington.
The CTBT has been signed by 187 countries and ratified by 178 but cannot go into force until eight holdouts -- China, Egypt, Iran, Israel, North Korea, India, Pakistan, and the United States -- have signed and ratified it.
Though the United States has not ratified the treaty, it has observed a moratorium on nuclear weapons test explosions since 1992 and says it has no plans to abandon the treaty.
Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, various pro-Kremlin politicians and public figures, including government officials, have spoken about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons or at least resuming nuclear testing.
Speaking on October 5 at a forum with foreign affairs experts, Putin said it would be up to the State Duma whether Russia revokes the ratification.
In the wake of the statements, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “all nuclear weapon states to publicly reaffirm their moratoriums against nuclear testing and their commitment to the CTBT.”
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, AP, and Reuters
Russian Orthodox Cleric Known For Anti-War Stance Flees Russia
Former Russian Archdeacon Andrei Kurayev, who lost his rank in April over his calls for an end to the invasion of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram on October 16 that he left Russia for the Czech Republic. Kurayev wrote that he will be involved in public activities, including presenting lectures, and expressed hope that he will be able to return to Russia soon. In August last year, a court ordered Kurayev to pay a fine after finding him guilty of discrediting the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The charge stemmed from his online post criticizing the war. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Tehran Fans Flames Of Escalation Fears With Warning On Israeli-Hamas War
Iranian leaders have called for an "immediate" halt to Israel's offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and warned "other fronts will open up" in the conflict, fanning global concerns that the war could quickly escalate.
Israel pounded southern Gaza for an 11th day on October 17 in response to a Hamas attack inside Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, with at least another 199 being taken back to the Palestinian territory as hostages. The conflict is already the deadliest in five Gaza wars for both sides, with Palestinian officials saying more than 2,800 people have already died in Gaza during the Israeli assault.
The Israeli response has pushed hundreds of thousands of civilians to try and leave Gaza to the south, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the territory, which has seen its supply lines for electricity, fuel, and other goods from Israel cut off. Relief convoys that have been waiting for days in Egypt were said to be headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian enclave on October 17.
International observers have condemned the Hamas attack but have also said that while Israel has the right to defend its citizens, it needs to enable a plan to deliver humanitarian aid to those civilians caught up in the fighting that has seen Israeli forces pound Gaza for days as they prepare for a ground invasion to wipe out Hamas, which rules the enclave.
“If the crimes continue, Muslims will be impatient, resistances forces will be impatient, and nobody will be able to prevent them,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on October 17.
Iran, a staunch backer of Hamas, has denied any involvement in the incursion and attack on Israel.
Added Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "Any option is imaginable," he said, when asked if Iran could step into the conflict. "No one can stand on the sidelines."
He did not say whether that meant direct Iranian action or moves by other armed groups supported by Iran such as Hizballah, which is located in Lebanon.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem on October 18 to show support for Israel and then head to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders as they look for a diplomatic solution to ensure the conflict doesn't broaden and that humanitarian aid can be delivered.
"The way I see it, if Iran and its allies decide to escalate, it will come from the Syria front, not Lebanon, although Hezbollah will still be a key player in any case," Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said in a post on X.
Raz Zimmt, an expert on Iran at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said he doesn't believe Tehran "at present" wants the war to expand as "they understand that they also have a price to pay."
He added in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran could face a "very significant dilemma" following its tough talk because "if they do nothing, it will certainly present them as weak."
If Tehran does intervene, Zimmt said, “then they could lose their more important strategic arm, which is Hizballah” in retaliatory Israeli attacks.
Ethnic Armenian Of Karabakh Charged With Taking Part In 1991 Massacre Pleads Not Guilty
Vagif Khachatrian, an ethnic Armenian from Nagorno-Karabakh accused of alleged genocide and the forced deportation of civilians, pleaded not guilty to all charges as a military court in Baku started his trial on October 17. Azerbaijan's military detained Khachatrian in late July while he was leaving the breakaway region for Armenia. Azerbaijani investigators say Khachatrian was among soldiers who killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14, and forced 358 residents of the village of Mesali to leave their homes in December 1991. Khachatrian's relatives insist the charges are groundless. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Jailed Former Kyrgyz Minister's Son Extradited From Turkey
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security said on October 17 that Kemelbek Kutmanov, the son of jailed former Natural Resources Minister Dinara Kutmanova, has been extradited from Turkey on corruption charges. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in July that Kutmanov had been arrested in Turkey at Bishkek's request, adding that Kutmanov was suspected of involvement in the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Kumtor gold mine. His mother, Dinara Kutmanova, who served as natural resources minister from May 2021 till March this year, was arrested in July on suspicion of involvement in the embezzlement, which the ex-minister has rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
In China, Orban And Putin Discuss Gas, Oil, Nuclear Power
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a forum in China, a Hungarian government spokesman said on October 17. They discussed bilateral cooperation in natural gas and crude oil transportation as well as nuclear energy, Bertalan Havasi said. Orban is the first leader of an EU country to meet with Putin since the latter was indicted for Ukraine war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Orban, who has maintained warm relations with Putin, also told the Russian leader it was crucial for all Europe, including Hungary, that the flow of refugees, sanctions, and fighting stop. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
Detention Extended For Russian Election-Monitoring Group Leader
A Moscow court on October 17 extended the pretrial detention of the co-chairman of the Golos movement, Grigory Melkonyants, until at least January 17, 2024. Melkonyants was arrested in August on a charge of "running an undesirable organization," which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Police searched the Moscow office of Golos and the homes of the movement's members in Moscow and other parts of Russia on August 17. Established in 2013, Golos has monitored elections in Russia and other countries since the early 2000s. The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Sentences Crew Of Seized Panamanian-Flagged Tanker
The crew of a Panamanian-flagged tanker seized by Iran last year has been sentenced to a total 22 years in prison by the Revolutionary Court of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on October 17. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were sentenced and how long each of them were jailed for. In October 2022, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The contents of the tanker named Ariana has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the judicial order.
After Own Proposal Rejected, Russia Pushes For Changes In Draft UN Resolution Condemning Hamas Attack On Israel
Russia is pushing for changes to a Brazilian draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council that would condemn Hamas for its attack on Israel and call for a humanitarian cease-fire after Moscow's draft resolution failed in a vote over its failure to mention the militant group.
The Brazilian draft resolution, according to AP, calls for “humanitarian pauses” and “firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” But it also “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas,” which the Russian draft failed to mention.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, launched a surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,300 Israelis, the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.
Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 16 that Russia had proposed two amendments to the Brazilian draft resolution, which, according to him, would provide “balance” to the document.
One amendment would add a call “for an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire” and the second would condemn “indiscriminate attacks against civilians as well as against civilian objects in the Gaza Strip depriving civilian population of means indispensable for their survival, in violation of international law,” the AP reported.
Russia had proposed its own draft resolution that condemned violence against civilians but made no mention of Hamas or its attack, but the UN Security Council rejected it in a vote on October 16.
Only four countries joined Russia in voting for its resolution -- China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon -- while four countries -- the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Japan -- voted against and the seven others abstained. At least nine of the 15 members of the council need to support a resolution for it to be adopted.
Russia reacted angrily to the result of the vote, with Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya saying that “the council once again has found itself a hostage to the selfish intentions of the Western bloc of countries.”
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that “by failing to condemn Hamas, Russia is giving cover to a terrorist group that brutalizes innocent civilians.”
“Hamas’ actions have led to the dire humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza,” she added.
The Brazilian draft resolution, which according to diplomats quoted by the AFP appears to have broader support, is expected to be put on to vote on October 17.
The UN’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has yet to adopt a response to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,300 people, followed by Israel’s airstrikes that have killed 2,750 Palestinians.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said the Security Council, which has not adopted a resolution on the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories since 2016, stood at “one of its most pivotal crossroads” since its founding in the aftermath of World War II.
“The first step this council must take before any calls for aid, calm or restraint is to designate Hamas as the murderous terror organization that it is,” he said after the vote on the Russian draft resolution on October 16.
The Palestinian representative to the UN Riyad Mansour urged the Security Council not to send “the signal that the Palestinian lives don’t matter.”
“Don’t dare say Israel is not responsible for the bombs it is dropping over their heads,” he added.
He also told reporters before the meeting on October 16 that “the Arab group is supportive of the Russian draft.”
Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 killed some 1,300 Israelis and at least 200 people were taken hostage by the militant group.
Israel has responded with air strikes that Palestinians said killed at least 2,750 people. Jerusalem also has cut off supplies of water and power to the isolated Gaza Strip.
The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees warned that the Gaza Strip faces an “unprecedented human catastrophe” if water and other vital supplies are not restored.
Israel has warned more than a million people to leave the north of the densely populated enclave as it prepares for an expected ground assault on the Gaza Strip.
With reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters.
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian Helicopters, Ammo Depot Overnight
Ukraine's Command of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) says it destroyed nine Russian military helicopters, an ammunition depot, and an air defense launching system in missile strikes on October 17 on airfields in Berdyansk, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, and Luhansk, in the east -- areas that are currently under Russian occupation.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The information about the operation, dubbed Dragonfly and published on SSO's Telegram channel, appeared to be confirmed by President Volodymir Zelenskiy, who thanked "those who destroyed the logistics and bases of the occupiers on our land," without giving the precise location or the type of military equipment damaged.
"I thank some of our partners: effective weapons, as we agreed," Zelenskiy added in his message on Telegram, in what observers said could be a reference to the use in the attacks of U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, although Washington has not officially acknowledged delivering the long-range systems repeatedly requested by Kyiv.
ATACMS missiles have a range of some 300 kilometers.
The SSO said the strikes caused dozens of casualties among Russian troops, and that explosions at the Berdyansk depot that had allegedly been struck continued in the early morning hours.
Russia has not officially commented on the reports, and the Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified.
But Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-installed official in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhya, denied that the Ukrainian strike was successful, saying on Telegram that the missiles were shot down.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed governor of occupied Crimea, meanwhile said Russian air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian drones that had attacked the peninsula overnight.
Ukraine has not commented on Aksyonov's statement, which could not be immediately verified.
In Donetsk, Russian shelling killed at least two civilians in Pervomaysk and wounded a third one over the past day, the region's governor, Ihor Moroz, said on October 17.
Russian forces also launched several drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight, the General Staff said.
"One Kh-59 guided air missile and six Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed by air-defense forces," the military said in a statement, adding that the consequences of the Russian attack were still being assessed.
On the battlefield, intense fighting continued around the eastern city of Avdiyivka, just north of Donetsk, where Russian forces have been attempting a breakthrough for the past several days.
Ukrainian forces in Avdiyivka repelled more than 10 assaults by the Russian troops, who have been trying to surround the city, the military said.
Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks in the Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Maryinka, and Shakhtar directions, it said, adding that Kyiv's counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya continues with "partial success" in the direction of Melitopol. The claim could not be independently verified.
The General Staff said that in total, 72 close-quarter battles were fought by Ukrainian troops -- an indication of an uptick in fighting along the whole front line. Combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.
On October 16, the 600th day of Russia's all-out invasion, Ukrainian forces fought 53 battles in total, it said.
With reporting by Reuters
Another Evacuation Flight For Ukrainian Citizens Departs Israel, Says Embassy
The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel announced that a third evacuation flight for Ukrainian citizens has departed Israel. The flight left around 10:30 p.m. local time with 74 Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, onboard. It departed from Tel Aviv en route to Bucharest, the embassy said on Facebook. The first evacuation flight for Ukrainian citizens departed on October 14. According to the Foreign Ministry, there were 207 Ukrainians onboard, including 63 children. The second flight carried out 155 citizens, mostly women and children. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Special Representative For Reconstruction Of Ukraine Lays Out Goals In Visit To Kyiv
The U.S. special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine says she has begun working with the Ukrainian government to support the opening of export markets, the mobilization of foreign direct investment, and the acceleration of the country’s economic recovery. Penny Pritzker added in comments to journalists in Kyiv on October 16 that she is also coordinating efforts to establish donor priorities through the Interagency Donor Coordination Platform in Ukraine. She also pledged to continue to build relationships between key representatives of the U.S. investment sector, the Ukrainian government, and Ukrainian business leaders. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Yellen Says U.S., EU Support Crucial To Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 16 said support for Ukraine remained a "top priority" for the United States and Europe, calling it crucial to underpin Ukraine's military battle against Russia's invasion. The Biden administration will fight to ensure a bipartisan majority in the U.S. Congress enacted "robust" and uninterrupted assistance for the war-torn country, she said. "We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons when it has shown an ability to succeed on the battlefield," Yellen said ahead of a meeting with the eurozone finance ministers. Yellen's meeting with the Eurogroup comes as the Biden administration prepares to push through a new military assistance package worth well over $2 billion for both Ukraine and Israel.
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Refuses To Plead In Court Hearing He Calls A 'Circus'
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik refused to enter a plea on charges related to his efforts to ignore decisions by an international envoy in a court appearance for a trial he called a "circus."
Dodik appeared on October 16 in the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina for a preliminary hearing that he called illegitimate, saying he didn't understand the charges against him because they were written in Latin script and not Serbian Cyrillic. He also refused to stand in front of the judge, saying his back hurt.
"This is a political process; this is a circus," he said after the brief hearing.
The 64-year-old has emerged as a major force in postwar Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity that along with a Bosniak-Croat federation compose Bosnia since a 1995 peace deal followed a bloody war of independence during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.
Dodik, along with the head of Republika Srpska's official legal gazette, Milos Lukic, is charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and by the international High Representative Christian Schmidt.
The Office of the High Representative is the international community's overseer of civilian, administrative, and other aspects of government stemming from the Dayton agreement that ended three years of intense fighting in 1995. As the international envoy, Schmidt has vast powers, including to fire officials and impose laws.
The legislation at the center of the case was approved by Republika Srpska lawmakers in June and signed by Dodik on July 7, before being published in the gazette run by Lukic. It stipulated that the decisions of the Office of the High Representative (OHR) and the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina should not be applied in the territory of the Republika Srpska.
The indictment states that Dodik signed the laws "even though he was aware that the decisions of the High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina are binding." The prosecution alleges that Dodik did this "with the intention that the afore mentioned decisions of the OHR in Bosnia and Herzegovina are not applied and implemented."
Lukic is accused of having "facilitated the implementation of the publication procedure" of the laws.
Dodik and Lukic face up to five years in prison and a ban on working in all public institutions and companies if found guilty.
Dodik told the court on October 16 that he did not know why he was charged and refused stand up to confirm his details and enter a plea, saying that his "back hurts."
After leaving the court, Dodik told reporters that the trial was "political" and that the laws he signed had passed all constitutional procedures in Republika Srpska. He also claimed that the indictment was a product of the "criminal enterprise made by Schmidt and the American ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina."
Dodik is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Republika Srpska officials led by Dodik have questioned Schmidt's legitimacy since Moscow and Beijing opposed his appointment through their roles on the UN Security Council.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country. He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Navalny Lawyer Flees Russia After Three Others Arrested
Aleksandr Fedulov, a lawyer of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, has fled Russia after three other lawyers who defended the Kremlin critic were arrested last week.
Fedulov wrote on Instagram late on October 16 that he left the country because "the arrests of our colleagues who defended Navalny have brought significant changes to the work of the lawyers who remain out of jail."
Fedulov's Instagram statement came hours after Navalny's team wrote on Telegram that the lawyer did not show up at a hearing in Navalny's penal colony as scheduled and that his telephone appeared to have been switched off.
Navalny said during the hearing on October 16 that he was told that another of his lawyers, Olga Mikhailova, also fled Russia recently.
As the hearing into Navalny's complaints about his rights being abused inside the penal colony resumed on October 17, the anticorruption crusader said the Investigative Committee had recommended he find new lawyers.
"What sort of action can I carry out when I even do not understand what is going one with my lawyers. Nobody is allowed to visit me, I am isolated and cut off from any information," Navalny said, adding that he is "very grateful for my lawyers."
"Secondly, I am very much concerned for their families and, of course, I would like to tell my lawyers and their families that they must hold on, they are amazing," Navalny added.
Last week, Navalny's current lawyer Vadim Kobzev and his former lawyers Igor Sergunin and Aleksei Lipster were detained and later sent to pretrial detention for at least two months on a charge of taking part in the activities of an extremist group.
After the arrests, Russian lawyers groups and associations issued an online petition calling for all lawyers in Russia to hold "a warning strike" from October 25-27 to protest the "systemic persecution" of dozens of their colleagues across the country.
Navalny's groups and organization were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia in 2021.The punishment for taking part in an extremist group's activities while using the powers of an official position is up to 12 years in prison.
In August, judges at the Moscow City Court found Navalny guilty of creating an extremist organization and more than doubled his term to 19 years, ruling that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critics must be transferred to a harsher "special regime" facility, rather than the maximum-security prison where he currently is held.
The charges against Navalny are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression by Putin and his political system.
Navalny's previous sentence was handed down in 2021 after he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blamed on the Kremlin. Before the most recent conviction, he was serving a combined 11 1/2 years for embezzlement and violating the terms of his parole while he was in Germany being treated for the poisoning.
Kyrgyz Opposition Activist's Pretrial Arrest Extended Until At Least November 8
A Bishkek court on October 16 extended at least until November 8 the pretrial detention of opposition United Kyrgyzstan party member Zamirbek Shamshidin-uulu, who is accused of organizing mass unrest. Shamshidin-uulu was arrested on September 21, less than three weeks after United Kyrgyzstan party leader Adakhan Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested on a charge of "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" by signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. Madumarov has said the move was politically motivated and punishment for his criticism of the authorities. To read the original story on RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Bashkortostan Prosecutors Appeal Court Decision On Financial Compensation For Man's Wrongful Imprisonment
Prosecutors in Russia's Bashkortostan region have appealed a court decision in September that said the state must pay almost 32 million rubles ($327,400) to an 86-year-old man who served 13 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder and attempted murder in 1959. Fatkhulla Iskhakov also appealed the court's ruling, demanding 450 million rubles in compensation. Earlier in May, Russia's Supreme Court ruled that Iskhakov was wrongfully convicted of attacking three women with an axe. After his release, Iskhakov fought to prove his innocence. In 2012, another man, Nail Saitbattalov, confessed to the crime that took place more than 60 years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Afghan Women Demand The Release Of Activists From Taliban Detention
In separate protests in Afghanistan and Germany, Afghan women rights activists have demanded the Taliban release two activists detained last month under unknown circumstances.
Nearly a dozen women activists in the northeastern province of Takhar on October 15 called on the Taliban to release women's rights activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, whose detention on September 19 prompted a rebuke of the Taliban rulers by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a spate of "arbitrary arrests and detentions."
"We demand their release and [call on the international community] to recognize [the Taliban's policies toward women] as gender apartheid," said Parisa Mubarez, one of the activists in Takhar.
In addition to Parwani and Parsi's arrests, reports suggest the Taliban has also detained Parsi's son and husband.
They are among the hundreds of Afghan women detained by the Taliban since it returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of the U.S.-led international troops in August 2021.
Since then, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. These policies are rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Women opposing or protesting the Taliban's restrictive policies have faced its wrath.
"There is no information about whether these detained activists have access to health care and legal services,” Monse Mubarez, another of the women's rights activists, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on October 15.
“We are more worried about Zholya because even the place of her detention is unknown," she added.
Meanwhile, a hunger strike by Tamana Zaryab Paryani and other Afghan activists entered its 17th day in the German city of Cologne.
The group on October 15 also demanded the release of Afghan activists and pleaded with the international community to declare the Taliban's policies as gender apartheid.
“As a last resort, we are fighting through this sit-in protest,” said Zarmina Paryani, a sister of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. “This is a fight against the silence of human rights organizations."
Paryani launched a similar protest last month, which garnered some support from activists.
In the past two years, the Taliban has detained hundreds of women's rights activists, human rights campaigners, academics, and journalists.
In addition to Parwani and Zholya, the Taliban is currently holding journalist Morteza Behbodhi, Rasul Parsi, an academic, and education activist Matiullah Wesa.
On September 29, UNAMA expressed concern over the arrests and detentions of other individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.
"Ongoing arrests and detentions of individuals simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion is deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations," UNAMA said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
- By dpa
Latvia Closes Two Border Crossings With Russia
Latvia has temporarily closed two border crossings in response to Russia's decision to restrict the entry of Ukrainian citizens to the airport in Moscow and one of its crossings with Latvia, the country's interior minister said. Latvia's Pededze and Vientuli checkpoints "have been successfully closed," Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis told a Latvian broadcaster on October 16. Russia announced last week that Ukrainian citizens would only be allowed to enter Russia at two border crossings as of October 16, namely at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow and the Vientuli checkpoint with Latvia.
Arrests Made In Connection With Killing Of Iranian Film Director, Wife
Two arrests have been made and two more have been promised in connection with the killings of noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, on October 14. Judiciary officials have said that Mehrjui and Mohammadifar were stabbed to death in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. "Four suspects have been identified so far, two of them have been arrested and the other two will be arrested," a police spokesperson told reporters on December 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Turkey's Anka Military Drones To Be Assembled In Kazakhstan
An official of the Turkish Aerospace Industries company, Erol Oguz, said on October 15 that the company's Anka drones will be assembled in Kazakhstan soon, adding that further investments in the project are under discussion. In May 2022, Turk Havacilik ve Uzay Sanayii (TUSAS) and Kazakhstan's Qazaqstan Engineering signed a memorandum on producing Anka drones in the Central Asian country. TUSAS has produced Anka drones for Turkey's Defense Ministry since 2013. The move makes Kazakhstan the first production base of the Anka outside Turkey. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Sandu Says Diversification Means Russia Can't Blackmail Moldova Over Gas
Moldovan President Maia Sandu says steps taken by her country -- one of Europe's poorest -- to diversify its gas supplies means Russia can no longer "blackmail" Chisinau "as it used to."
Speaking to RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague on October 16, Sandu said Moldova's move to access gas through purchases on the open market and not directly from Russian energy giant Gazprom has given independence it previously didn't have.
"We don't buy Russian gas from Gazprom. We buy gas on the market, which means that Russia cannot blackmail us as it used to blackmail before, like a year ago, when every time they would not like the policies of the government in Moldova, they would just come back and say, 'We cut gas supplies,'" Sandu said.
WATCH: Speaking to RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Prague, Sandu said Moldovans hope that "the EU will be ready to accept Moldova in the next few years."
Moldova used to buy Russian natural gas, but in October 2022 Gazprom decided to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Chisinau even though it was in violation of its contract.
The former Soviet republic in September proposed paying $8.6 million to settle the debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million.
But an audit showed there was no documentation for some of the debt and another portion of the debt was considered expired because it had accumulated over a long time while not being periodically reconfirmed by Gazprom. The audit also found the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom's decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.
Currently Gazprom provides gas supplies only to Moldova's Russian-backed breakaway Transdniester region, Moldovan authorities have said, with none going to central authorities in Chisinau.
But the Russian gas is being delivered to Transdniester via Ukraine, and the contract that provides for the transit of gas from Russia through the territory of Ukraine expires in 2024.
At the same time, Sandu said Moldova also buys electricity from a power plant in Transdniester, so Moldovans shouldn't be at risk of freezing in the winter if gas supplies to Transdniester are halted.
"Moldova is in a much better situation today compared to the previous two winters. First, because we have managed to make some stocks of gas. And second, we do believe that we are going to have electricity supply this winter," she said.
Wedged between Ukraine, Romania, and the Black Sea, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.
The situation has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."
Sandu said Moldova has a connection to other European electricity markets, though that route goes through Ukraine, and is building a direct high-voltage connection line with Romania to ensure electricity supplies.
"Every time Russia drops bombs on the electricity network of Ukraine, we have problems. So that's why we need to have a direct connection, and we're working on it," Sandu said, adding the Romanian link would be ready in 2025.
Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June 2022.
Former Russian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Added To Russia's Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on October 16 added self-exiled former Russian lawyer Mark Feigin, who has defended noted Russian and Ukrainian activists, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Among Feigin's clients were members of the Pussy Riot protest group, Ukrainian military pilot Nadia Savchenko, and Crimean Tatar activists who openly opposed Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In 2018, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys disbarred Feigin, accusing him of unethical behavior. Feigin now resides in the European Union. His Feygin Live YouTube channel has more than 2 million subscribers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Dozens Of Tatar Activists Commemorate Victims Of Kazan's Fall In 1552
Dozens of activists in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, have commemorated the Tatars killed during the city's siege by Russian troops in 1552, despite the refusal by authorities to officially allow a mass gathering to mark the 451st anniversary of the Kazan Khanate's fall -- an event marked since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The activists gathered near the Soyembike Tower in Kazan on October 15 and held a collective prayer to commemorate the defenders of Kazan. In recent years, the Kazan authorities have been reluctant to allow activists to hold such events. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
With Ukraine War And Now Israel, German Politician Asks 'How Bad Does It Have To Get' For West To Step Up?2
'Creating Chaos Wherever He Can': Khodorkovsky Argues Ukraine War Is Taxing Putin's Hold On Power3
What's Going On In Avdiyivka? A Russian Offensive Challenges Ukraine In The East4
'He Considers Himself A Hero': Russian Town Uneasy After Ex-Con's Return From Ukraine War5
'Ghosts Of Bakhmut': Ukraine's Snipers On The 'Zero Line'6
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian Helicopters, Ammo Depot Overnight7
Amid Talk Of Ukraine Fatigue, Zelenskiy Seemingly Snubbed By Romanian Parliament8
'Without Leaving Home, We Became Foreigners': Ukrainians Escape Russian Occupation Through The Only Open Border Crossing9
Russia Continues Assault Around Avdiyivka In Largest Ukraine Offensive In Months10
Man Reported To Be Russian-Born Islamic Radical Kills Teacher, Wounds Two In Knife Attack In France
Subscribe