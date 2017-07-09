North Korea Warns Against 'Provocations,' 'Warmongering'

North Korean state media have warned the United States against "reckless military provocations" amid tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons and ballistic-missile programs.

The ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper on July 9 published a commentary saying that the United States "is pushing the risk of a nuclear war on the peninsula to a tipping point."

The commentary comes one day after the United States and South Korea conducted a rare live-fire drill simulating attacks on "enemy" missile batteries and reinforced command posts.

During the drill, U.S. B-1B bombers flew close to the intensely fortified border between North and South Korea and dropped 900-kilogram bombs.

The North Korean newspaper commentary called the drill "a dangerous military gambit of warmongers who are trying to ignite the fuse of a nuclear war on the peninsula."

On July 3, North Korea tested a ballistic missile that analysts believe could reach the U.S. state of Alaska. Pyongyang has claimed the missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

