North Korea Warns Against 'Provocations,' 'Warmongering'

On July 3, North Korea tested a ballistic missile that analysts believe could reach the U.S. state of Alaska. (file photo)

North Korean state media have warned the United States against "reckless military provocations" amid tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons and ballistic-missile programs.

The ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper on July 9 published a commentary saying that the United States "is pushing the risk of a nuclear war on the peninsula to a tipping point."

The commentary comes one day after the United States and South Korea conducted a rare live-fire drill simulating attacks on "enemy" missile batteries and reinforced command posts.

During the drill, U.S. B-1B bombers flew close to the intensely fortified border between North and South Korea and dropped 900-kilogram bombs.

The North Korean newspaper commentary called the drill "a dangerous military gambit of warmongers who are trying to ignite the fuse of a nuclear war on the peninsula."

On July 3, North Korea tested a ballistic missile that analysts believe could reach the U.S. state of Alaska. Pyongyang has claimed the missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP

