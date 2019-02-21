North Macedonia Arrests Ex-Speaker, Two Others For 2017 Parliament Invasion

North Macedonian police have arrested the former parliament speaker and two other ministers in the previous government, alleging they played roles in a violent invasion of the legislature in 2017.



Prosecutors on February 20 said the alleged acts constituted a "terrorist conspiracy to undermine constitutional order and security."



Arrested were former speaker Trajko Veljanoski, former Education Minister Spiro Ristovski, and ex-Transport Mile Janakieski, suspected of helping organize the invasion of the main parliament chamber by supporters of the former nationalist government on April 27, 2017.



Veljanoski is a current lawmaker and, therefore, has immunity. He was released hours after his arrest. He denied the accusations in brief comments to reporters after his release.



TV A1 reported that the parliament had not yet received a request to strip him of the immunity.



The invasion of the parliament, which included masked men, resulted in dozens of journalists and lawmakers being injured, including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev.



Nationalists expressed anger over demands made by the ethnic Albanian parties that were negotiating to form a government with the Social Democrats, including making Albanian a second state language.



A statement by prosecutors alleged that the suspects prepared and implemented a plan at the beginning of 2017 with the intention of preventing the peaceful transfer of power.



"For that purpose, they organized and financially supported the mass protests, first before the State Election Commission, and then the protests of the 'For Macedonia' movement that culminated in the violent entry into” the parliament building, the statement said.



At least 33 people were originally charged in the matter, but after a government amnesty, the number subject to trial was reduced to 15 people.



Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski is reportedly under investigation in the case. He was sentenced to prison for corruption but has fled the country and has been granted political asylum in Hungary.



Gruevski’s nationalist VMRO party had been in power from 2006 until June 2017. Gruevski served as prime minister from 2006 to 2016.

With reporting by dpa and IBNA



