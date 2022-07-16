North Macedonia's Parliament Opens Third Day Of Debate On French Scheme To Clear EU Path

SKOPJE -- Lawmakers in North Macedonia are set on July 16 to kick off their third day of emotionally charged debate over a French proposal for unblocking EU membership talks for the Balkan nation.

The compromise is the only item on the Macedonian National Assembly's agenda once it convenes, and a vote could come later in the day.

The European Union's recent French Presidency last month laid out mutual concessions to resolve differences over shared national language and culture between Macedonians and Bulgarians.

Sofia has been vetoing a framework for North Macedonia's accession for the past two years but has endorsed the French deal.

Thousands of Macedonians protested in Skopje this week, and police were deployed to seal off the parliament from protesters during the first two days of debate.

Opposition deputies inside the parliament chamber on July 14 blew horns as Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski urged them to accept an imperfect deal that would lead to "ultimately a better future."

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years, but its approval was first blocked by Greece over a name dispute resolved in 2018 and now by Bulgaria, both members of the bloc.

Opponents of the compromise fear it will inflict far-reaching damage on national identity and culture and fails to guard against future Bulgarian objections on the path to EU membership anyway.

"With this agreement, Macedonia will be a hostage to Bulgaria as it would exercise a veto based on whatever condition we fail to fulfill [in EU accession process]," Petar Risteski, an opposition VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker warned, according to Reuters. "Therefore have courage and take the side of the truth, justice, and the Macedonian people."

Rock-throwing and other unrest erupted after reports that Paris floated the compromise late last month.

The Bulgarian-Macedonian dispute has underscored regional resentments and risks a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Skopje to urge North Macedonia's parliament to green-light the deal before debate began on July 14, saying, “We want you in the EU."

The Bulgarian parliament lifted its veto last month in anticipation of approval in Skopje, also causing unrest in that country and contributing to a no-confidence vote that toppled Kiril Petkov's government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said recently that furthering North Macedonia's and Albania's progress toward EU membership are especially important to the continent in the context of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.