North Macedonia Marks Independence Day With Military Parade

North Macedonia has marked 30 years of independence with a military parade on the streets of the capital, Skopje. The September 8 event was attended by President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. In a referendum on September 8, 1991, Macedonians voted to declare independence from Yugoslavia. One of seven new sovereign states created by the breakup of Yugoslavia, the country changed its name to North Macedonia in January 2019 after reaching agreement with Greece, which has a province called Macedonia.