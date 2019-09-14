North Macedonia's Parliament Dismisses Prosecutor Amid Corruption Allegations

A special prosecutor in North Macedonia tasked with investigating high-level corruption has been dismissed by parliament after she was detained on suspicion of being involved in a high-profile corruption scandal.



All 102 parliamentary deputies present at the session in the 120-member parliament in Skopje voted on September 14 to relieve Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva of her duties.



Janeva's office was created in 2015 as part of a crackdown on organized crime and corruption within the framework of North Macedonia's bid to join the European Union.



Although not yet formally charged, Janeva has been accused of abusing her authority and "gaining substantial benefit" on the real estate market as a result of her alleged involvement in an extortion scandal.

She is alleged to have dropped corruption charges against a local businessman in exchange for payments.



Janeva has been in custody since August. She denies any wrongdoing.



Janeva announced her resignation in July but was remaining at the post until the appointment of a successor.

Based on reporting by AP and RFE/RL’s Balkan Service