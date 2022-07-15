Government In Skopje Faces Loud Protests As Parliament Debates Deal Clearing Way For EU Talks

Thousands of people protested in North Macedonia on July 14 as parliament held a raucous first day of debate on a French compromise deal for settling disputes with Bulgaria and opening the way for the Balkan country to begin talks on joining the European Union.

Opposition deputies inside the parliament chamber blew horns as Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski asked deputies to accept the deal.

"I suggest we accept the proposal and move forward, with a protected past, with a certain and stable present, and ultimately a better future,” Kovachevski said. “I do this not because I have to, not because it's easy, [but] because I strongly believe in righteousness."

As opposition deputies attempted to drown out his words by blowing vuvuzelas, he said the country should be confident in itself and its identity as part of Europe.

Deputies loyal to the government applauded him, while the opposition shouted, "Traitor! Traitor!"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the parliament earlier, urging lawmakers to approve the deal proposed last month by France, which held the EU Presidency through June 30.

“We want you in the EU,” von der Leyen said in the Macedonian language in her speech, telling deputies the Macedonian language is protected in the compromise deal.

“Bilateral issues, such as history issues, are not conditions for accession," von der Leyen said. “There can be no doubt that Macedonian is your language.”

She added that if parliament endorsed the revised French proposal, a political intergovernmental conference will be held within the next few days and the commission will immediately start the first step in the negotiation process.

While she was speaking, a deputy approached her and served her a pamphlet with a large "No" written on it.

Parliament is scheduled to continue the debate on July 15.

Police sealed off the parliament to prevent protesters, led by opposition parties, from storming into the building. Demonstrators yelled, whistled, and threw ice cubes and eggs at the police.

The nationalist opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) has led daily protests since the beginning of July over the deal, which opponents say endangers the language and identity of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years but its approval had been blocked first by Greece and now by Bulgaria, both members of the bloc.

A 2017 agreement to change the country's name from Macedonia to North Macedonia ended the dispute with Greece. Bulgaria three years later lodged a veto over history and language issues.

The new deal proposes that the country’s constitution be amended to recognize a Bulgarian minority, while the remaining issues would be discussed between Skopje and Sofia. The proposal does not require Bulgaria to recognize the Macedonian language.

Critics have attacked the proposal as a national "betrayal" that threatens to "Bulgarianize" their country, which declared its independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Addressing the language and identity concerns, von der Leyen said: "There can be no doubt that the Macedonian language is your language. That's why the revised proposal refers to the Macedonian language, without qualification by the EU. The proposal also respects your national identity."

The Bulgarian parliament lifted its veto last month, which also caused unrest in that country and led to a no-confidence vote that toppled the government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advancing the path to EU membership for North Macedonia, along with that of Albania, is important to all of Europe.

With reporting by Reuters