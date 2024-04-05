News
North Macedonia Starts Monthlong Presidential Campaign
North Macedonia's presidential race kicked off, with seven candidates competing for the largely ceremonial post in a two-round vote that concludes in May. Polls show incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski, who is seeking a second five-year term with support from the governing social democrats, in the lead, along with Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, who sought the presidency in the 2019 election. Davkova represents the main opposition center-right coalition, VMRO-DPMNE. The April 4 start of campaigning means the candidates are allowed to make campaign speeches, and hold rallies, with the first round of voting scheduled for April 24. The two leading vote-getters then face each other in a second round, which coincides with a general election on May 8. To read the full story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Latvian Minister Says Proposed NATO Fund For Ukraine Would Show Unity Within Alliance
BRUSSELS -- Latvia’s foreign minister says a proposal to create a 100 billion euro ($107 billion), five-year fund for Ukraine would improve coordination among NATO members on providing military aid and send a signal to Moscow that those in the alliance are providing the aid together.
Krisjanis Karins told RFE/RL in an interview on April 4 on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that the allies gave the green light to work out a plan on how the aid package would function.
Currently, the allies are working on an “ad hoc” basis in which various coalitions provide munitions, drones, demining equipment, and other aid, he said.
“That could be better coordinated to bring together the needs of Ukraine with the available resources that various NATO allies have,” Karins said.
Secondly, the 100 billion euro ($108 billion) aid proposal would give Ukraine certainty and long-term stability of financial assistance, he said.
The aid may come as weapons or as ammunition, but it might also be a direct payment from NATO.
“I think it's extremely important to give a clear signal to our Ukrainian friends and to the soldiers on the front, but also a very clear signal to Moscow, that Moscow sees that it's not just individual countries, but it actually is all of us together,” he said.
NATO defense ministers agreed on April 3 to start planning for a greater role in coordinating military aid to Ukraine. But it is far from clear whether the proposed fund would be accepted by all the alliance's members, which is required under its decisions-by-consensus rule.
Karins said there’s still a few months until the NATO summit in July in Washington, and he hopes that the way in which the fund would function could be worked out by then.
The Latvian foreign minister also said it remained an open question whether the 100 billon euro fund would be in addition to money already contributed, would come from members fulfilling the defense-spending baseline of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) that was agreed years ago, or would be completely new funds.
Latvia, for example, has already pledged to spend 0.25 percent of the country’s GDP on supporting Ukraine, and it’s not clear whether pledges that have not yet been realized would be included as a member country's contribution to the fund or if there would be additional new money.
Karins said he has advocated for fairer burden sharing to aid Ukraine that would involve a percentage of GDP. He acknowledged that the 0.25 percent of GDP that Latvia has pledged would be a lot smaller sum than 0.25 percent of GDP that countries such as France or Germany would provide, “but it feels the same.”
All countries are united on aiding Ukraine, which is “tremendously good news,” he said. “What we need to do is to decide on how that aid [would look] in the longer term so that there's stability and predictability.”
Some diplomats have described the proposed fund for Ukraine as a way to bring responsibility for aid to Kyiv into NATO proper amid worries about the future of the alliance if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the November election. Trump has said if elected, he would “fundamentally reevaluate” NATO’s purpose and mission.
The coordination of military support under the proposed 100 billion euro fund would be less dependent on the United States, which under a new Trump administration would likely be less forthcoming with aid. Trump, a Republican, has said that, if he is elected, he would “not give a penny” to Ukraine and would demand that European allies reimburse the United States for the cost of rebuilding its military stockpiles.
Ukraine and its European partners have also been frustrated by a multibillion-dollar Ukraine aid package that has been held up in the U.S. Congress for more than six months by Republican members.
Governor Of Russia's Murmansk Region Stabbed After Town Hall Meeting
The governor of Russia's Murmansk region was stabbed on April 4 after a meeting with residents in a local town hall, Russian news agencies quoted the governor's press service as saying.
Governor Andrei Chibis was attacked in the city of Apatity and wounded in the stomach, the agencies reported, quoting the governor's press service.
"There was an armed attack and [Chibis] suffered a knife wound in the stomach. The attacker has been detained," the reports said.
Chibis’s press service confirmed to Interfax that the governor was wounded and hospitalized. The agencies reported that he was taken to Apatitsko-Kirov hospital.
"The governor is currently in surgery. He is conscious and made his own way to his car. On his way to the hospital he was talking and answering questions," the reports said, describing him as "courageous" and "cheerful."
TASS reported that his life was not in danger.
There was no information about a possible motive for the assault.
Telegram channel Baza said the alleged attacker is a 42-year-old resident of Apatity. It said he was wounded during his arrest.
Chibis was appointed acting governor of the Murmansk region in March 2019 by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. Later that year he was elected with 60 percent of the vote on the first ballot. His term is scheduled to end in September.
With reporting by Reuters
Orban Visits Bosnia Ahead Of Hungary's EU Presidency In Second Half Of 2024
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 4 discussed bilateral cooperation in a number of areas with top officials of Bosnia-Herzegovina as Hungary prepares to take its turn as president of the European Union later this year.
Orban met with Borjana Kristo, the chairwoman of Bosnia's Council of Ministers, and with members of Bosnia’s presidency during a visit to Sarajevo. After the meeting with Kristo, the Council of Ministers said both parties agreed that there is a need to increase trade between the two countries.
The presidency said its members and Orban discussed bilateral cooperation in education, culture, agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and other areas. The presidency added that the European Union's decision to open accession negotiations with Bosnia is an incentive for the country to continue the reform process.
EU leaders agreed on March 21 to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, but said "hard work" lies ahead for the country to move forward on its membership application. Hungary is scheduled to take the rotating presidency of the EU on July 1.
"Expectations have been expressed that there will be progress in the process of integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the EU during the Hungarian presidency of the Union in the second half of 2024, and that the first intergovernmental conference will be held as soon as possible," a press release from the presidency said.
Orban arrived later in Banja Luka, where he was met by Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of Republika Srpska. The Hungarian populist leader is one of Dodik’s key allies and one of the few EU and NATO politicians willing to meet with him.
Dodik, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over his efforts to undermine the Dayton agreement, previously stated that Orban would receive an Order of the Republika Srpska award during his visit.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto arrived in Banja Luka on April 3 ahead of Orban and was welcomed by representatives of Republika Srpska.
Hungary has promised 100 million euros in aid to Republika Srpska. A portion of the aid has been spent to purchase agricultural machinery from Hungarian companies in a deal agreed on in December 2021 during a private trip Orban made that included a visit to Dodik's estate near Banja Luka.
Republika Srpska also borrowed a total of 140 million euros from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary on two occasions to bridge the entity's budget deficit and partly refinance debts.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Moldova's Customs Chief Resigns After Authorities Launch Corruption Probe
The director of the Customs Service in Moldova resigned on April 4 after law enforcement officials announced an investigation into corruption at Chisinau International Airport. Igor Talmazan said he takes responsibility for the failure and considers it his duty to resign. In a message on Facebook, Talmazan said there was “still a lot of work to be done in the field of institutional integrity and professional ethics.” The case involves seven customs inspectors and it comes after officials conducted 16 searches on April 1. Talmazan said his successor should "place greater emphasis on institutional integrity.” To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
U.S. Has Not Asked India To Cut Russian Oil Purchases, U.S. Treasury Official Says
The United States has not asked India to cut Russian oil imports as the goal of sanctions and the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven is to have stable global oil supplies while hitting Moscow's revenue, a U.S. Treasury Department official said on April 4. "It is important to us to keep the oil supply on the market” while limiting Russia’s profit, said Eric Van Nostrand. U.S. officials are in India this week meeting with government officials and business leaders to discuss cooperation on anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and the implementation of the price cap.
Ukrainian Strikes May Have Hit 15 Percent Of Russian Refinery Capacity, Says NATO Official
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries may have disrupted more than 15 percent of Russian capacity, a NATO official said on April 4. Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations, and troop concentrations. Kyiv’s forces have recently hit Russian refineries and energy facilities. "In terms of damage, the strikes have probably disrupted more than 10 percent of Russia's refinery capacity, maybe more than 15 percent,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The official added that fewer and fewer of these types of Russian energy facilities are safe from potential strikes.
U.S. Issues Fresh Sanctions Targeting Owner Of Vessels Suspected Of Loading Iranian Commodities
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new Iran-related counterterrorism sanctions against Oceanlink Maritime DMCC and its vessels on April 4, citing its role in shipping commodities on behalf of the Iranian military.
The department said in a statement that Oceanlink Maritime DMCC facilitated shipments of the unspecified Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also said that the vessel Hecate, which is managed by the United Arab Emirates-based company, recently loaded Iranian commodities valued at more than $100 million dollars in a ship-to-ship transfer.
The transfer occurred on March 25, OFAC said, adding that the commodities were transferred from the Dover, a previously designated vessel operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, to the Hecate "using obfuscation techniques to conceal the locations of the vessels."
OFAC also identified 13 vessels managed by Oceanlink Maritime DMCC as blocked property. The vessels are “deeply involved in shipping Iranian commodities, including on behalf of Iran’s military,” the Treasury Department said.
The United States is using sanctions to disrupt Iran’s ability to fund its “terrorist proxy and partner groups and support Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine,” said Undersecretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson.
“The United States will continue to use our full range of tools to target the illicit funding streams that enable Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region and around the world,” Nelson said in the statement.
Iran has a network of proxies in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.
The sanctions block all property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the designated company. In addition, the sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by people in the United States that involve any property or interests in property of the designated company.
Georgian Government Rejects President Zurabishvili's Request To Visit Lithuania
Georgia's government has rejected President Salome Zurabishvili's request to allow her to pay a working visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, next week, in another sign of the growing animosity between the lawmakers from the ruling party and the head of state. The announcement of the decision was placed on the government's website on April 4. No reason was given for the move. Last fall, as Zurabishvili's popularity was on rise for her strongly pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian views, the ruling Georgian Dream party initiated her impeachment saying she had violated the constitution by visiting a number of foreign countries in 2023 without government approval. However, the move to impeach the president failed as Georgian Dream could not get enough support from other parliamentary deputies.
Far-Right German Lawmaker Denies Receiving Payments From Russia-Linked Propaganda Platform
A lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has denied allegations connecting him with Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Petr Bystron said in a statement to the party leadership on April 4 that he “at no time…received any payments or cryptocurrencies from an employee of [Voice of Europe or any Russian]." Voice of Europe is a pro-Russian propaganda platform that has alleged ties to Russian intelligence agencies. The Czech newspaper Denik N cited intelligence sources as saying that Bystron is suspected of having been in contact with Voice of Europe and alleged he may have accepted money.
EU 'Dithers' As Foreign Agent Laws Spread Across Europe And Central Asia, Says Rights Watchdog
The European Union's "dithering" has allowed "foreign agent" laws to spread in Europe and Central Asia, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says, increasing the risk to civil society organizations that are already under threat from governments who are seeking to stifle democratic institutions and the free press.
The rights watchdog said in a statement on April 4 that the latest moves by Georgia and Kyrgyzstan to either adopt or declare an intent to adopt such legislation, which mirrors repressive legislation used by Russia to clamp down on free speech, are part of a trend that European lawmakers have sat by and watched without taking action.
"With civil society organizations under threat throughout Europe and Central Asia, we need an EU that in words and actions protects civic space and sets the right standards," HRW said.
HRW noted that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov earlier this week signed into law an "abusive 'foreign representatives law'" that would apply the "stigmatizing designation" of “foreign representative” to any nongovernmental organization that receives foreign funding and engages in "vaguely defined political activity.”
"The EU had ample opportunity to press the authorities to reject this bill," HRW said, given that Kyrgyzstan benefits from privileged access to the EU internal market tied to respect for international human rights conventions, "conventions this law clearly contravenes."
"The country is poised to sign an enhanced partnership agreement with the EU that centers democracy and fundamental rights. The EU has been silent on whether these deals would be imperiled by the bill’s adoption, despite the fact the European Commission’s own assessment highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s dire environment for civil society and the country’s breach of its obligations," it added.
Meanwhile, the ruling party in EU-candidate Georgia this week said it plans to reintroduce a bill that would oblige noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities to report their activities to the authorities.
The legislation, which sparked mass protests when first introduced last year, causing the government to withdraw the bill, would also give wide oversight powers to the authorities and introduce potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
"Georgia was granted EU candidate status in December 2023 on the understanding it would improve conditions for civil society," HRW said.
"This move risks derailing its EU integration even if the EU has until now been willing to move the country forward in the accession process despite limited progress on EU reform priorities."
HRW also chided the EU for its own proposed directive in December on “transparency of interest representation” that would create a register of organizations which receive foreign funding.
The proposal has been opposed by European civil society organizations who say it risks shrinking space for independent organizations at home while diminishing the EU’s credibility in opposing such laws abroad.
"Yet the Commission forged ahead," HRW said.
U.S., Finland Agree To Cooperate On Combating Foreign Disinformation
The United States and Finland have agreed to cooperate in “countering foreign state information manipulation,” the U.S. State Department announced on April 4. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen signed the memorandum in Brussels at a summit of NATO foreign ministers. The two countries pledged to “expand information sharing about foreign disinformation, share best practices for countering it,” and align policies with the U.S. Framework to Counter Foreign State Information Manipulation. At a joint press briefing, Valtonen said “information manipulation is a growing challenge to democratic countries and open societies.”
Russia Detains 3 More Central Asians For Alleged Role In Deadly Concert Hall Attack
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 4 that it has detained three more Central Asian natives, one of whom is a Russian citizen, on suspicion of involvement in last month's attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center near Moscow that claimed more than 140 lives. According to the FSB, the suspects were detained in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk. Russian authorities have said 10 Central Asian natives, including four ethnic-Tajik men, who are accused of carrying out the March 22 terrorist attack, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
RFE/RL Freelance Journalist Attacked By Armed Men In Islamabad
Ahmad Hanayesh, a freelance journalist for RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, sustained injuries in an attack by unknown gunmen in Islamabad on April 3. Pakistani police said that they are investigating the incident. One of Hanayesh's relatives told Radio Azadi that three armed men on a motorcycle attacked the Afghan national as he was returning home from a walk in the Pakistani capital. Hanayesh, who is in stable condition, worked as a reporter with Radio Azadi for several years before leaving the country for neighboring Pakistan, where he has since worked as a freelance journalist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
One Of Two Power Lines At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Cut Off Grid
Ukraine's power generating company, Enerhoatom, said on April 4 that one of the two power lines at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been under the control of Russia's occupying forces since March 2022, was disconnected from the grid amid intensive Russian shelling. The Russia-installed administration of the plant confirmed that the line was disconnected but provided no details. Last month, Enerhoatom said the nuclear power plant had had eight full blackouts and one partial one since Russia took control of the plant after launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Prison Guards To Face Trial For Allegedly Torturing Inmates
Prosecutors in the central Kazakh region of Ulytau said on April 3 that seven prison guards and five soldiers from the State Penitentiary Service will face trial for allegedly torturing inmates, an extremely rare case in the Central Asian state. The notorious prison No. 62 has long had a reputation for cruelty among its staff. In December 2023, inmate Aleksei Ushenin stabbed himself with a blade to protest what he called the systemic violation of inmates' rights. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
8 Uzbeks Killed In Traffic Accident In Kazakhstan
Police in the northwestern Kazakh region of Aqtobe said on April 4 that eight Uzbek citizens had died in a traffic accident on a highway connecting with the Russian city of Samara. A truck collided with minivan near the village of Marzhanbulaq on April 3, killing all seven passengers and the driver of the minivan, police said. The Shymkent-Samara highway is one of major highways used by migrant workers from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to reach Russia by car. Deadly accidents have occurred frequently on the highway in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
French President Has No Doubt Russia Will Target Paris Olympics
French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 4 that he has no doubt Russia will malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer. "I have no doubt whatsoever, including in terms of information," Macron said in response to a question about whether he thought that Russia would try to target the Olympics. Macron's comments represent his most explicit acknowledgment to date of foreign threats to the security or smooth running of the games. The games will take place amid a complex global backdrop, including Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conflict with Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Israel Boosts Defenses After Iran Revenge Threat
The Israeli military halted leave for all combat units on April 4 amid concerns of a possible escalation in violence after the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week drew threats of retaliation. "In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused," the military said. On April 3, the military said it had drafted reservists to boost defenses. Iran has vowed revenge for the killing of two of its generals and five military advisers in an air strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus on April 1.
Finland Extends Russian Border Closing Indefinitely
The Finnish government said it will extend the closure of border stations with Russia until further notice and added several ports to its list where travel would be prohibited. Finland closed its land borders with Russia late last year amid a growing number of arrivals from countries including Syria and Somalia. It has accused Moscow of weaponizing migration against the Nordic state, a claim the Kremlin denies. "Finnish authorities see this as a long-term situation. We have not seen anything this spring that would lead us to conclude that the situation has changed meaningfully," Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.
Iranian Prison Officials Reportedly Relent, Send Prominent Activist To Hospital
Imprisoned Islamic scholar and civil rights activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi has been transferred from Tehran's notorious Evin prison to a hospital after reports surfaced that authorities were preventing the move, despite doctors' advice.
Sources told Radio Farda that Vasmaghi was taken to the Taleghani hospital late on April 3 with symptoms of chest pain, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure.
Nobel Prize-winning human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who is also currently imprisoned in Iran, said earlier on April 3 that Vasmaghi's health had worsened since a violent raid on her home last month.
Medical experts had urgently recommended hospital care for Vasmaghi due to severe visual impairment and her struggle with the conditions of imprisonment.
The sources did not say why officials had relented and finally allowed Vasmaghi to be transferred.
Last week, authorities refused to allow Vasmaghi family visitation rights, citing her refusal to adhere to Iran's mandatory hijab regulation.
Vasmaghi, arrested at her home on March 16, faces charges of "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "public appearances without Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Mohammadi herself has been convicted five times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was in prison -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
Though she wore a head scarf for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without the head scarf.
Vasmaghi also has been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a dictator and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing her head scarf led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Fugitive Reportedly Fighting With Russian Troops In Ukraine
The Agentsvo Telegram channel says Wilmer Puello-Mota, a former city councilor in Holyoke, Massachusetts, who is wanted at home for the alleged possession of child pornography, forgery, and obstruction of justice, might have joined Russian troops invading Ukraine. Earlier, pro-Kremlin websites reported that a U.S, citizen identified as Vil "is fighting alongside Russian troops as a volunteer and took part in the battle for Avdiyivka." U.S. media have also published similar unconfirmed reports. Agentsvo said the man was Puello-Mota, who was arrested in the United States in 2022 but fled after being released on bail. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amnesty Deplores 'Horrifying Surge' In Iranian Executions
Executions in Iran hit an eight-year high in 2023, according to Amnesty International, more than half of which came for drug-related convictions, which the rights group said highlights the “disproportionate impact of the authorities’ lethal anti-narcotics policies on poor and marginalized communities.”
Amnesty said in a report released on April 4 that 853 executions were carried out in Iran last year, with at least 481 executions for narcotics convictions.
“The death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances, but deploying it on a mass scale for drug-related offenses after grossly unfair trials before Revolutionary Courts is a grotesque abuse of power,” Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.
“The Islamic republic’s deadly anti-narcotics policies are contributing to a cycle of poverty and systemic injustice, and further entrenching discrimination against marginalized communities, in particular Iran’s oppressed [Baluch] minority,” Eltahawy added.
The Amnesty report also accuses the government of “weaponizing the death penalty” to target “protesters, dissidents, and members of oppressed ethnic minorities” and called for “a robust global response” to pressure Tehran to implement a moratorium on the death penalty.
After a national wave of protests swept the country in the second half of 2022, Amnesty wrote, “the Iranian authorities also intensified the use of the death penalty as a weapon to quash dissent.”
The number of executions in Iran in 2023 was the highest since 2015 and 172 percent higher that in 2021, when Ebrahim Raisi became president and Gholamhossein Ejei was made head of the judiciary, Amnesty said in the report.
The Iranian government does not publish official statistics on the number of executions, and Amnesty worked with Iranian rights groups to document cases using open sources such as state media and human rights organizations.
At least 95 executions were reported in 2024 by March 20, the rights group said, adding it believes the real number of executions in Iran is higher.
Russian Strikes Kill 8 In Eastern Ukraine, Including 4 In 'Despicable' Attack On Kharkiv
Russian drones struck several regions across Ukraine overnight, killing eight people, including four in Kharkiv, where two residential buildings were hit in a double attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "despicable."
Three of the four killed in Kharkiv were rescue workers who responded to the first attack and were hit by a second strike, said Governor Oleh Synyehubov on Telegram. At least 12 people were injured, and three of them were in serious condition, he said.
"A despicable and cynical attack, when the rescuers arrived at the scene of the strike, the terrorists attacked again," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov published photographs on Telegram showing damage to a 14-floor apartment building, as well as damaged emergency vehicles.
Yevhen Vasylenko, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, told RFE/RL that rescue workers were attempting to save people trapped in a smaller building nearby when the enemy struck again with drones.
He added that rescuers were able to save one civilian trapped under the debris.
“Usually rescue workers take shelter if there is the threat of a second strike,” Vasylenko said. “But today, a person was under the rubble and needed help, so it was necessary to act immediately.”
Ukraine’s General Staff said 20 drones had struck during the night and into the morning on April 4 and that 11 were disrupted by air defenses.
In the eastern Donetsk region, Russian artillery fire killed two people -- a married couple in their 50s -- in the town of New York, the regional prosecutor-general's office said.
Another strike killed a man in a tractor in the Kharkiv region, Synyehubov said, and an aerial bomb killed an energy worker in the Sumy region, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.
Kyiv is working with “partners to strengthen the protection of our cities and villages,” saying that “strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities directly translates into saving lives," Zelenskiy said in his message on X.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking in Brussels at a NATO meeting on the alliance's 75th anniversary, said he didn't want to spoil the party but his "main message today will be Patriots."
He said saving Ukrainian lives and the country's economy and its cities "depends on the availability of Patriots and other air defense systems in Ukraine. We're talking about Patriots because it's the only system that can intercept ballistic missiles," he added.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO allies understand the urgency of providing air defense systems and are reviewing their own stockpiles to provide Ukraine with more of them, including Patriots.
"Several allies have already promised to see what they can deliver. I can't say more specifically before they make their conclusions, but there are several countries that can make an announcement about such assistance within a few days," he said.
Explosions were reported in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya in the morning on April 4. Ukraine's power generating company, Enerhoatom, said that one of the two power lines at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is under the control of Russian occupying forces, was disconnected from the grid amid intensive Russian shelling. The Russia-installed administration of the plant confirmed the line was disconnected but provided no details.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War wrote on April 3 that Russia could be intensifying drone and missile strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, particularly its energy grid, “to further pressure the Ukrainian command to deploy air-defense systems away from the front.”
Russia denies targeting civilians since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure are regularly hit by missile and drone attacks.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian-controlled parts of southern and eastern Ukraine killed six civilians, Russian-installed officials said on April 4.
Two people died in the southern Kherson region when a drone struck a car. Russian-installed official Andrey Alekseenko said a separate attack killed two members of a repair crew working to restore mobile communications. Another person was in hospital in critical condition.
Russian-installed officials in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, said two people had been killed there by Ukrainian shelling and nine others were wounded.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
NATO Marks 75 Years As Ukraine War, Rising Populism Gnaw At Its Unity
NATO will celebrate 75 years of collective defense across Europe and North America on April 4 as Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine enters its third year and sorely tests the allies’ resolve while rising populism gnaws at their unity. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts will mark the moment the alliance’s founding treaty was signed on April 4, 1949, in Washington. Sweden’s foreign minister is taking part in the first ministerial-level meeting since his country became NATO’s 32nd ally last month. The alliance’s ranks have almost tripled over more than seven decades from its 12 founding members.
