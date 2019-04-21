North Macedonia Votes For New President

Voting took place on April 21 in North Macedonia as three candidates vied to become the small Western Balkan nation's president. The competitors for the largely ceremonial post, all academics, include the country's first female presidential candidate since it peacefully broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991. Incumbent Gjorge Ivanov is not eligible to run again after serving two terms. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will enter a runoff on May 5, where turnout must be at least 40 percent of the 1.8 million-strong electorate for the result to be valid.