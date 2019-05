North Macedonia Swears In New President

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

North Macedonia's newly elected president, Stevo Pendarovski, assumed power in Skopje on May 12 after winning a presidential runoff a week ago. Pendarovski's swearing-in ceremony at the parliament brought together Bulgarian President Rumen Radev with Albanian counterpart Ilir Meta, but also Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with Kosovar President Hashim Thaci. Pendarovski was then introduced in the presidential seat, Villa Vodno, by outgoing President Gjorge Ivanov.