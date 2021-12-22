North Macedonia's Prime Minister Submits His Resignation To Parliament

SKOPJE -- North Macedonia's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, has submitted his resignation to parliament, and lawmakers are expected to approve it during a legislative session on December 23.

During an address to parliament on December 22, President Stevo Pendarovski praised Zaev’s resignation as a democratically minded act.

“He does this, even though his party is in power,” Pendarovski said.

Zaev announced his impending resignation following his Social Democratic Party’s poor showing in local elections in October.

In November, he stepped down as head of the party.

Earlier this month, the party selected Deputy Finance Minister Dimitar Kovachevski to succeed Zaev as party leader, and he is expected to be the party’s nominee to become the next prime minister, as well.

Zaev served as prime minister from May 2017 to January 2020 and again since August 2020.

He oversaw the resolution of his country’s long-standing dispute with Greece over the name Macedonia. Zaev oversaw a 2018 referendum that changed the country’s name to North Macedonia, paving the way to advance its European Union accession bid.

He also secured North Macedonia’s membership in NATO in March 2020.

In the wake of the Social Democrats’ defeat in the October local elections, the opposition called for early national legislative elections.

North Macedonia is currently expected to hold such elections in 2024.

