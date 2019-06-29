North Macedonian Capital Holds First Gay Pride Parade

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Hundreds of people have marched through Skopje as the Macedonian capital hosted its first gay pride parade



Police estimated that nearly 1,000 people participated in the June 29 event, with the crowd carrying a large rainbow banner while cheering and dancing to music playing from a truck with loudspeakers.



One of the country's best known pop stars, Tamara Todevska, performed her hit Proud, which was featured in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.



No violence or similar incidents were reported.

A smaller demonstration held a few blocks away saw several hundred people attending a church and then holding a protest "for the family."

Macedonian society is relatively conservative, though attitudes toward gays, lesbians, bisexual, and transgender people have eased somewhat in recent years.



The country recently took a major step toward membership in the European Union and NATO when it reached a compromise with neighboring Greece, and agreed to formally change its name to North Macedonia.