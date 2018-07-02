Norwegian Prime Minister Gets Taste Of Serbian History

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited Belgrade on July 2, getting an early glimpse of Serbia's newly reconstructed National Museum. She walked in the center of the capital with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, before going inside to see exhibits of Serbian art and history. At a joint news conference, Solberg, whose country is a member of the NATO military alliance, said that Serbia was an important partner for the stability of the Western Balkans. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)