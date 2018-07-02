Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

Norwegian Prime Minister Gets Taste Of Serbian History

Norwegian Prime Minister Gets Taste Of Serbian History
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:59 0:00

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited Belgrade on July 2, getting an early glimpse of Serbia's newly reconstructed National Museum. She walked in the center of the capital with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, before going inside to see exhibits of Serbian art and history. At a joint news conference, Solberg, whose country is a member of the NATO military alliance, said that Serbia was an important partner for the stability of the Western Balkans. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG