Norwegian Expert: August 8 Explosion At Russian Military Base Was Nuclear Reactor

A Norwegian nuclear safety expert says the fact that barium, strontium and lanthanum isotopes were released at a northern Russian military base indicates a nuclear reactor exploded, not a fuel source for a rocket engine or missile, as Moscow has claimed.



"The presence of decay products like barium and strontium is coming from a nuclear chain reaction. It is proof that it was a nuclear reactor that exploded," said Nils Bohmer, head of research and development at Norwegian Decommissioning, a government agency that studies options for safely handling spent nuclear fuel.



After the August 8 accident in Arkhangelsk region, which killed at least five people, Russian authorities said the failed test involved an “isotope source of a liquid-fueled propulsion unit.”



However, Bohmer said on August 26 the presence of the mixture of short-lived isotopes, as announced by Russia’s state weather agency on August 26, means they wouldn’t have been found if it was an “isotope source” in an engine that exploded.



The accident earlier this month has raised concerns of atmospheric contamination after emergency officials reported a spike in background radiation levels.



“I'm absolutely positive, and I have every reason to affirm the absence of any factors endangering the health and lives of people in the Arkhangelsk region, both on August 8 and at the present," Interfax quoted regional Governor Igor Orlov as saying on August 26.



Some U.S. officials have said they believe radioactive elements were involved in the accident, and many analysts have focused attention on a nuclear-powered cruise missile that President Vladimir Putin announced was under development last year.



The White Sea bay where both the shipbuilding port and the regional capital, Arkhangelsk, are located were ordered closed for swimming and fishing, due to the presence of toxic rocket fuel.



Following the accident, there were reports of panic buying of iodine drops in the shipbuilding town of Severodvinsk. Iodine is often taken to protect the thyroid gland from some types of radiation.



Rosgidromet, Russia’s state weather agency, said a cloud of inert radioactive gases formed as a result of a decay of the isotopes and was the cause of the brief spike in radiation in Severodvinsk, the city where the accident took place.



The isotopes were Strontium-91, Barium-139, Barium-140 and Lanthanum-140, which have half-lives of 9.3 hours, 83 minutes, 12.8 days and 40 hours respectively, it said.

With reporting by The Barents Observer and Interfax