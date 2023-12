In a new memoir, former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has admitted to fathering two sons with Miss Kazakhstan 1999 outside his official marriage. The book, My Life, went on sale on December 1 and has received public criticism in the Central Asian nation. Rumors about Nazarbaev having second and third wives have circulated for years and now the former leader has officially provided details of his nikah – or Islamic marriage -- to Asel Qurmanbaeva.