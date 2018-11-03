Pakistan's Islamist Hard-Liners Agree To Stop Protests, Appeal Blasphemy Verdict

Islamist hard-liners angered by the acquittal of a Christian woman for blasphemy in Pakistan say they are ending mass protests after reaching a deal with the government.

Pir Ijaz Qadri, spokesman for the Tehrik-e Labaik Pakistan party (TLP) late on November 2 said the party is calling off sit-ins by thousands of protesters in major cities that for three days had blocked major highways and caused gridlock across the country.

The demonstrations broke out after the Supreme Court of Pakistan on October 31 overturned a blasphemy conviction for Asia Bibi, a Roman Catholic mother of four, who spent eight years on death row.

The court said there was insufficient evidence Bibi committed blasphemy, an offense punishable by death in Pakistan. The court decision drew praise from Christians and rights activists around the world, but angered hard-line Muslims.

Pakistan's Religious Affairs Minister Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri and Information Minister Fayazulhasan Chohan confirmed a deal was struck to end the protests which had prompted the government to shut down mobile phone services in Pakistan's major cities on November 2.

Under the agreement, the government will not object to an appeal of the Supreme Court verdict by religious parties, who have already filed the appeal, in exchange for the end of protests.

The government also agreed as part of the deal to impose a travel ban on Bibi to stop her from leaving the country while the appeal is pending.

The five-point agreement also calls on the government to take action against those responsible for the killing the TLP workers and to immediately release all those arrested during the protests.

Saif-ul-Mulook, Bibi's lawyer, has said she intends to accept one of the offers of asylum she has received from a European country. But he told AFP on November 2 that she has not as yet been released from prison.

During the protests on November 2, Pakistan's powerful military warned its patience was being tested by religious hard-liners who have urged Pakistani troops to join their sit-ins.

"We are tolerating remarks against us, but action can be taken according to the law and constitution," a military spokesman told state media, warning the protesters not to "force us into taking action."

Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued a similar warning before leaving for a visit to Beijing on November 1.

Tensions were heightened during the day by news of the apparent assassination of an influential Pakistani cleric with close ties to the Afghan Taliban.

Maulana Samiul Haq, known as the "father of the Taliban," was stabbed to death at his home in central Punjab province, officials and family said.

Several mainstream religious parties also held separate demonstrations in major cities following prayers on November 2, with thousands of demonstrators converging near government offices in the capital Islamabad.

Protesters chanted "hang the blasphemer" and "hang the judges" as they marched through the capital.

Islamist parties have framed Bibi's release as Pakistan's government caving into Western demands.

The TLP held sit-ins in cities across the country, with supporters blocking major traffic thoroughfares, causing gridlock and school closures in key hubs like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.

TLP supporters as far away as Swat and Bannu in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, turned out by the hundreds to protest the court decision.

Despite effectively bringing the country to a standstill, segments of the business community were supportive of the protests.

"For the honor of the Prophet we would not shy away from sacrificing our lives. We don't care if the protests affect our business.We are ready for that," said Ajmal Baloch, president of the Pakistan Traders Association, which participated in the demonstrations.

TLP, founded in 2015, blockaded the capital Islamabad for several weeks last year calling for stricter enforcement of Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws.

That protest forced the resignation of the federal law minister and helped the group draw support from more than 2.23 million voters in the July 25 general election, a strong showing that surprised analysts.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters

