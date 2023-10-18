Court In Odesa Posthumously Sentences Russian-Imposed Administrator To Life Imprisonment

Georgia’s parliament opened debate on October 18 on a motion led by the ruling Georgian Dream party to impeach President Salome Zurabishvili over her visits to European Union countries without government consent, which the country’s Constitutional Court said violated the constitution.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that once debate has ended, lawmakers will vote on whether to remove Zurabishvili from office, though the motion is seen as having little chance of succeeding as Georgian Dream is 16 seats short of the two-thirds majority it needs to push through the impeachment.



The party holds 84 seats in the 150-member legislature, and is not expected to gain support from the six other parties currently in parliament. Those parties are likely to avoid the vote altogether.



Georgia has made stuttered progress toward joining the EU since it applied for membership after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



Despite its overwhelmingly pro-Western population, Georgian Dream has sought closer economic relations with Moscow while railing at Brussels, which has warned the government in Tbilisi about “setbacks” in upholding the rule of law and human rights.



Zurabishvili’s office released a statement protesting the impeachment motion, noting that the discussion of such an important issue was being limited to a regular parliament meeting, to which diplomats accredited in Georgia were not invited.



Zurabishvili herself called on opposition parties to go out on the streets “against the anti-European impeachment.”



Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze has admitted “there is practically no chance" of winning the vote, and has called on Zurabishvili to resign herself.



“She will only be seen nominally as Georgia's president... and completely deprived of political and moral legitimacy,” he said.



But the president, who has butted heads with the government on several occasions even though her post is seen as largely ceremonial, has refused to step down and called the party’s bid to oust her “an attempt to kill Georgia’s European future and democracy.”



“The country in which the balance between different branches of power no longer exists cannot be called a democracy,” she said earlier this week in a televised address.



The parliamentary debate follows a ruling by Georgia’s Constitutional Court that Zurabishvili violated the constitution by traveling to EU countries without government consent.



The decision, announced on October 16, was supported by six out of nine judges who said “that during her working foreign visits on August 31, September 1, and September 6, 2023, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili exercised representative powers and authority in the area of international relations without the Georgian government’s consent.”



Three judges issued a dissenting opinion, saying that their colleagues had misinterpreted the constitutional rights of the president.



Georgia’s constitution forbids the president from getting involved in the country’s foreign relations without the agreement of the government.



Zurabishvili traveled to Paris, Berlin, and Brussels to promote Georgia’s European Union candidacy -- the country applied for EU membership in March 2022, but it has not been granted candidate status yet -- and met with leaders of France, Germany, and the 27-member bloc.



Irakli Kobakhidze claimed the court ruling was a victory as it showed the president needs government approval to meet foreign leaders visiting Georgia or even to travel to another country for personal reasons.



But Maya Kopaleshvili, a former Constitutional Court judge and lawyer for Zurabishvili in the case, said the president can still meet leaders of foreign countries without the government’s permission if this does not represent or result in a change in the country’s foreign policy.

The motion for Zurabishvili’s impeachment comes as her popularity rises for her strongly pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian views amid opposition to some of the ruling party’s controversial decisions.

Among them was proposing a controversial “foreign agent” law -- which Zurabishvili said would bring Georgia “closer to the flawed Russian model and not to the European model” -- that sparked protests, forcing the party to back down.



Georgia applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, along with Ukraine and Moldova. While those two latter countries were awarded candidate status in June 2022, Georgia was instead given an EU “perspective” and a list of reforms it should implement.



In addition to tackling political polarization and other issues, the European Commission has recommended that Georgia address judicial reform as well as increase efforts to fight against corruption and organized crime.



In October, the EU will decide -- based on its perception of the progress Georgia has made on those reforms -- whether to award it candidate status.

With reporting by AFP