Oleg Navalny Released From Russian Prison After 3 1/2 Years

Oleg Navalny, the younger brother of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, has been released from prison after spending 3 1/2 years behind bars in the so-called Yves Rocher case.

Aleksei Navalny met his brother after he was released from a penal colony in the western region of Oryol on June 29.

The two brothers were convicted in 2014 of stealing about $500,000 from two Russian firms, one of which was affiliated with French cosmetics company Yves Rocher, between 2008 and 2012, and of laundering part of the amount.

Both were sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, but Aleksei's sentence was suspended. The brothers denied the charges, saying the case was politically motivated -- in part as an effort to turn Oleg into a "hostage" who could be used to blackmail his brother into refraining from his political and anticorruption activism.

In October, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the brothers were convicted unfairly. But the Russian Supreme Court upheld the verdict against the two in April.

Navalny, 41, a vocal foe of President Vladimir Putin who has organized large street protests on several occasions and published a series of reports alleging corruption in Russia's ruling elite, was barred from the March presidential race due to the convictions in the Yves Rocher case and a second one, known as the Kirovles case.

With reporting by Meduza and Dozhd