IOC Upholds Russia Ban, Ending Hopes For Closing Ceremony



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted to maintain the Russia team ban at the Olympics, meaning its athletes will not be able to march under the national flag at the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang.

The unanimous vote by the members of the IOC on February 25 came minutes after its executive board announced it had recommended that the ban remain in place through the Olympics.

With the ruling, Russian athletes will march under the Olympic Athletes From Russia (OAR) designation and the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony late on February 25.

Russia was banned from the Pyeongchang games over what the IOC described as a state-run, systemic doping program at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, but 168 Russians were allowed by the IOC to compete under the OAR designation and under the Olympic flag.

It was initially believed that Russia's Olympic Committee would be reinstated by the IOC for the closing ceremony, even after curler Aleksandr Krushelnitcky was caught using the banned substance meldonium and stripped of the mixed-doubles bronze.

But the tide appeared to have reversed after Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva also failed a doping test, for the metabolic agent trimetazidine, and was disqualified February 24 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"This was hugely disappointing and, in addition to other considerations, prevented the IOC from even considering lifting the suspension for the closing ceremony," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

He added that Russia's Olympic status should be reinstated only after it is confirmed the Russians had committed no other doping violations at the Pyeongchang games, which conclude on February 25.

Final drug-testing results are not expected for at least several days, officials said.

Before the IOC voting, Russia’s IOC member, Shamil Tarpischev, insisted that the overall team had complied with all established requirements.

"The two doping cases account for the lack of culture and education [of the individuals]. They are isolated," he said.

At least two other athletes from other nations tested positive for doping at the Olympics.

