IOC Seeks Pathway To Let Russians Compete At Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made it clear on January 25 that it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes in defiance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call to exclude them entirely. Citing a “unifying mission” during a time of war, the IOC said no athlete should face discrimination based only on the passport they held. It said: “A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored." To read the original story by AP, click here.
New Bosnian Governing Council Under Croat Kristo Approved By Lawmakers
Bosnia-Herzegovina's overall parliament has approved a new Council of Ministers led by an ethnic Croat to spearhead the beleaguered Balkan state's freshly reinvigorated EU bid despite ongoing threats to unity.
Twenty-three of the 42 lawmakers from the House of Representatives in attendance backed confirmation of the council with 61-year-old ethnic Croat Borjana Kristo at its head.
Kristo is the first woman to head the council in its nearly three-decade history.
Elections were held on October 2 for posts throughout the ethnically administered country including new four-year terms on the council, the ethnically divided state's main governing body on a national level.
The new Council of Ministers includes members of the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia-Herzegovina (HDZBiH), the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) led by secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, and a coalition of several political parties led by the Bosnian Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Kristo is a deputy leader of the Bosnian HDZBiH.
The leader of the center-right People and Justice party, Elmedin Konakovic, will serve as Bosnia's foreign minister.
Other appointments include State Minister of Finance and Treasury Zoran Tegeltija and the head of the department of foreign trade and economic relations Stasa Kosarac, both from Dodik's SNSD party,
An HDZBiH member, Davor Bunoza, will be justice minister.
Kristo was appointed to head the council by Bosnia's tripartite presidency and confirmed late last month.
The new council does not include members of one of Bosnia's leading Bosniak parties, the Party of Democratic Action, for the first time in decades.
The confirmations come almost a month after a coalition agreement was signed and a cabinet agreed on December 15.
Bosnia is still governed and administered under the 1996 Dayton agreements that ended a bitter three-year war.
It is divided up into a majority Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority Serb entity called Republika Srpska, which has been dominated by the secessionist Dodik for years.
Bosnia was granted candidate status by the European Union in December.
UN Pushes Taliban For More Clarity On Women Aid Workers
The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on January 25 that he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. Afghanistan is confronting one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, aid agencies say, with more than half of its 38 million population facing hunger and nearly 4 million children suffering from malnutrition. The crisis was compounded when Taliban leadership banned Afghan women from working with NGOs, forcing several aid agencies to suspend their vital work.
Romanian Prosecutors Search Devices In Andrew Tate Case
Romanian prosecutors carried out forensic searches of mobile phones and laptops on January 25 as they looked for further evidence in the case against social media personality Andrew Tate, who has been detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. The two brothers appeared in handcuffs as they were escorted by law enforcement officials to the offices of Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian-Imposed Authorities Detain Crimean Tatars Who Came To Support Jailed Activists
Russia-imposed law enforcement officers have detained at least 34 Crimean Tatar activists who came to express support for six men arrested for belonging to the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group in Ukraine’s Moscow-annexed Crimea.
The activists were detained on January 25 when they gathered near the Kyiv district court building in the Crimean capital, Simferopol. The court ruled to send six Crimean Tatar activists to pretrial detention until at least March 24.
The six men -- Ekrem Krosh, Ayder Asanov, Refat Seydametov, Osman Abdurazzakov, Leman Zekiryayev, and Khalil Mambetov -- were detained on January 24 after police searched their homes in Crimea's Dzhankoy district.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
European Rights Court Clears Way For MH17 Case Targeting Russian Disinformation
Europe's top human rights court has agreed to hear a Dutch case against Russian disinformation following the shooting down eight years ago of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, an incident that killed 298 people from around a dozen countries.
The decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on January 25 clears the way procedurally for the case to go forward, suggesting Moscow had "effective control" over the Kremlin-backed separatists who shot the passenger jet down with a Russian-made surface-to-air missile.
A key excerpt of the decision says the court "further found that the respondent State" -- Russia -- "had a significant influence on the separatists’ military strategy."
It said Russia "had provided weapons and other military equipment to separatists on a significant scale from the earliest days...and over the following months and years" of two Russia-backed separatists group in eastern Ukraine, that it "had carried out artillery attacks upon requests from the separatists; and that it had provided political and economic support to the separatists."
A Dutch court in November convicted two Russians and one pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist of murder in absentia for their roles in the downing of the plane and sentenced them to life in prison.
The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. All are believed to be in Russia.
The court acquitted the fourth suspect, Russian Oleg Pulatov, the only suspect represented by defense lawyers at the trial, for lack of evidence.
The downing of flight MH17 in July 2014 killed all 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board the flight, which had taken off from Schiphol Airport outside Amsterdam bound for Kuala Lumpur. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has maintained that it had no role in the tragedy and put forward alternative theories, which never held up under scrutiny.
An ECHR case could take years to be heard, but a verdict against Russia in the case could order Moscow to pay compensation to the families of hundreds of victims.
Russia quit the European Convention on Human Rights in September amid fierce international backlash to its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the ECHR can hear cases related to Russia on events and actions that occurred prior to its exit.
Russia Adds Ukraine-Based Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov To Terrorist List
Ilya Ponomaryov, a former member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, has been added to the Interior Ministry's list of terrorists and extremists.
Ponomaryov's name appeared in the list on January 25 with a mark, meaning that the ministry has materials alleging that Ponomaryov is linked to terrorism.
Ponomaryov, 47, was the only lawmaker in the State Duma who voted against Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
In 2016, his immunity as a lawmaker was stripped in Russia in absentia.
After Moscow launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created online resources calling on Russian citizens to take up armed resistance against Russian authorities.
In late-August, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ponomaryov on a charge of discrediting Russian armed forces. The charge stemmed from his interview to the Forum of a Free Russia YouTube channel, in which he condemned the war in Ukraine.
In December, police searched the homes of owners of various Telegram channels and local lawmakers linked to Ponomaryov in seven Russian cities.
In October, Ponomaryov was labeled as a foreign agent.
Russia has used its foreign agent laws since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies. The legislation has also been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began in February.
Iranian Film Producer Summoned By Police Over Banned Movie
Iranian film producer Javad Norouzbeigi says a legal case has been filed against him due to the production of his banned prizewinning film, Leila’s Brothers.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Javad Norouzbeigi as saying that he was summoned to the prosecutor's office, "where the title of the accusation against me was the production of Leila’s Brothers."
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization of the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film due to the "producer and director violating and disobeying regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, director Saeed Roustayi said it was in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Since then, government officials have kept up the pressure on filmmakers amid a renewed crackdown on dissent over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged clothing violation in September.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
The unrest over the 22-year-old's death has put women's rights -- and a lack of freedoms in general -- in the Islamic republic in the spotlight. Daily protests and symbolic gestures across the country have demonstrated the built-up anger that many Iranians feel toward the system of rule and pose one of the biggest threats to authorities since the revolution in 1979.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Helsinki Group Ordered To Shut Down As Campaign Against Civil Society Continues
The Moscow City Court has ruled in favor of a Justice Ministry motion to dissolve the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), Russia's oldest and one of its last independent human rights organizations, amid a Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of the war in Ukraine.
Judge Mikhail Kazakov took less than 20 minutes to render his verdict on January 25, according to Mediazona. The formal reason for the move was that members of the group, which was founded in 1976, had participated in events "outside of their region," Moscow.
"You are committing a great sin. You are destroying the human rights movement, you are destroying it," Valery Borshov, co-chair of the group, told the court during the hearing.
"Dissolving the group is a serious blow to the human rights movement not only in Russia but also the world," he added.
MHG was established by prominent Soviet dissidents, Yury Orlov, Lyudmila Alekseyeva, Andrei Amalrik, Natan Sharansky, Mikhail Bernshtam, Yelena Bonner, Aleksandr Ginzburg, Pyotr Grigorenko, and others, in the Moscow apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov.
In 2012, MHG was one of the first human rights groups to condemn Russia’s controversial law on foreign agents.
During unprecedented anti-government protests in Belarus over the country's presidential election in 2020, which was widely seen as rigged, MHG assisted Belarusian citizens who fled that country and came to Russia to avoid extradition.
Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year, MHG has been providing Ukrainian citizens in Russia with help to avoid possible persecution.
From 1996 until her death in 2018, Lyudmila Alekseyeva led the respected organization.
In 2017, when Alekseyeva marked her 90th birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited her at her apartment to congratulate her. Putin then expressed his "gratitude" to her and the MHG for their "significant contribution to the strengthening of democratic institutions and civil society" in Russia.
The decision comes 13 months after the same court shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center, another veteran human rights group in the Russian capital. That action was also made at the Justice Ministry's request.
With reporting by Mediazona
Ukrainian Comander-In-Chief Zaluzhniy Gives Army $1 Million He Inherited From American
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, has donated $1 million that he received from the estate of Gregory Stepanets, a U.S. citizen of Ukrainian origin, Ukrayinska pravda reported on January 25, following up on a story by The New York Times the day before. Ukrainian military officials confirmed to Ukrayinska pravda that Zaluzhniy donated the sum to the armed forces earlier this month. Zaluzhniy said it was his understanding Stepanets wanted the money to be used to support the army. Donations by individuals, both in Ukraine and elsewhere, have poured into the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Senior Leader Of Former Pakistani PM Khan's Party Arrested
A former Pakistani minister and senior leader of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was arrested early on January 25 on charges of "threatening and intimidating" the chief of the country's Election Commission and other members of the election oversight body.
Fawad Chaudhry, who served as minister for information and broadcasting in Khan's cabinet and is vice president and the main spokesman for his Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, is a vocal critic of the current government.
Chaudhry's wife, Hiba, told Pakistani media that about 10 police officers barged into their home in Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province, before dawn and roughed up her husband before forcing him into a vehicle and driving away.
Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokesperson, said Chaudhry was taken in handcuffs to court in Lahore, where police asked for him to be remanded in custody and transferred to the capital, Islamabad. The judge approved the police request, RFE/RL reported.
Islamabad police said Chaudhry's arrest followed a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan that he threatened its head, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and other officials.
Hundreds of PTI supporters blocked a key highway in Jehlum, his home city in Punjab Province, demanding his release.
Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then, condemned the arrest and also demanded Chaudhry's immediate release.
Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, urged followers to "stand up for our fundamental rights."
Chaudhry on January 24 criticized the Election Commission for appointing veteran journalist Mohsin Naqvi as acting chief minister in Punjab.
The PTI and its allies had held majority seats in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies but dissolved both earlier this month, in a move apparently meant to pressure the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif into calling early elections.
Sharif's government has rejected the call, saying the vote will be held as scheduled later this year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack while leading a rally toward Islamabad in November. One of Khan's supporters was killed and several others were wounded in the shooting.
In October, the Election Commission disqualified 70-year-old Khan from holding public office for five years after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as prime minister.
Khan has rejected the accusation, and claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States, a claim both deny.
With reporting by AP and Dawn
Uzbek President Cuts Staff Of Ministries, State Entities By Almost One-Quarter
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has cut the staff of the government and state entities by 24 percent. According to a presidential decree signed on January 25, the number of deputies of ministers and heads of numerous state bodies will be cut to 144 people, which will allow 703 vehicles and 10 buildings to be used for other needs. The move will also save almost $138 million for the state budget, the decree says. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
More Ukrainian Prosecutors Removed From Posts Amid Graft Scandal
Prosecutors in five Ukrainian regions have been removed from their posts amid a high-profile corruption scandal that has led to several resignations and firings of senior officials across the country. The Prosecutor-General's Office said on January 25 that prosecutors of the regions of Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv had been relieved of their duties. The scandal broke on January 22, when allegations surfaced in local media that the Defense Ministry was overpaying suppliers for food for troops. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
CPJ Calls On Kazakhstan To 'Thoroughly' Investigate Attacks On Journalists
The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Kazakh authorities to "thoroughly" investigate several recent attacks against journalists in the Central Asian country.
In a statement dated January 24, the CPJ said Kazakh officials should "hold all those responsible to account, and ensure that members of the press are able to work safely."
"While Kazakh police should be applauded for their swift work in apprehending suspects in two recent attacks on journalists, authorities must ensure that all the recent instances of harassment against the press are thoroughly investigated and that those who ordered them are held to account," Gulnoza Said, the CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said.
On January 19, unknown individuals covered the door of noted journalist Vadim Boreiko with construction foam. Boreiko, who runs the popular Giperborei YouTube channel, said the attack was linked to his journalistic activities.
A day before that, a popular new website, Ulysmedia.kz, had to suspend its operations following a hacking attack. The website's chief editor, Samal Ibraeva, told RFE/RL the attack was most likely linked to the website's professional activities, adding that the website had faced several similar attacks in recent months.
Earlier that week, the apartment door of Gulnara Bazhkenova, chief editor of the Orda news website, was also covered with construction foam for the third time since September. Bazhkenova told the CPJ that investigators had apprehended two young people in November who admitted to some of the attacks, but those who ordered them to do so have not been identified.
Other attacks have included the torching of one journalist's car and the breaking of glass doors at media offices, including at the Elmedia television channel, which has been vandalized six times since last year.
The subjects of the attacks have been writing and reporting about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the first anniversary of the violent dispersal of anti-government protests that turned into mass unrest that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
On January 20, presidential spokesman Ruslan Zheldibai said President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who has initiated a series of changes since last year's deadly protests to create a "new Kazakhstan," has ordered law enforcement to investigate all attacks on journalists.
"Authorities' rhetoric about a 'new Kazakhstan' will remain empty words unless they are able to ensure journalists' safety," the CPJ's Said added in the statement.
The CPJ also said it had asked Kazakhstan's Information Ministry and Interior Ministry to comment the situation faced by the journalists, but had yet to receive an answer.
Last week, the embassies of several Western countries urged the Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Tennis Great Billie Jean King Urges Wimbledon To Lift Russia, Belarus Ban
Tennis great Billie Jean King has urged Wimbledon to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, saying "life is too short." Players from both countries were barred from the Grand Slam last year over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the tournament stripped of ranking points as a result. The All England Club is considering whether to do the same again this year but King called on them to drop the ban. "Just keep it the same way as the other ones are. Life is too short," she told reporters at the Australian Open.
New Zealander Killed In Ukraine Helped Hundreds, Parents Say
The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine said on January 25 he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region. Andrew Bagshaw, 47, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry, 28, while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Bagshaw's parents. The Bagshaws said the deaths, which occurred sometime this month, had only just been confirmed to them. They said their son worked independently and wasn't affiliated with an aid agency. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Families Of Detained, Killed Iranian Protesters Beaten, Warned To Keep Silent
Iranian authorities are beating, firing, and threatening the families of protesters who were detained or killed during the violent suppression of the four-month-long anti-government demonstrations to force them to remain silent, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on January 25. "In addition to hanging, shooting, and imprisoning Iranians to crush the protests, Islamic republic authorities are attacking the family members of those they have killed and jailed to silence cries for justice and freedom," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in the statement.
U.S., Germany To Send Tanks To Ukraine Over Moscow Warnings; Kyiv Welcomes Moves
The United States and Germany have announced plans to send dozens of advanced battle tanks to Ukraine following intense debate and pressure from NATO allies to respond positively to Kyiv's calls for as many as 300 tanks to help it repel Russia's 11-month-old full-scale invasion.
Their decisions on January 25 follow a British decision earlier this month to send 14 of its own Challenger 2 tanks.
Kyiv quickly welcomed the German and U.S. tank pledges as crucial to its hopes of victory.
President Joe Biden said the United States will send 31 of its highly advanced Abrams tanks in a move he said was not an offensive threat to Russia.
Moscow has warned that it considers the Western supply of such tanks to its much smaller post-Soviet foe to be a dangerous provocation.
Speaking from the White House, Biden said the NATO tanks for Ukraine would help "improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain."
He praised Berlin's announcement hours earlier as evidence that "Germany has really stepped up."
Biden added that "The expectation on the part of Russia is we’re going to break up, but we are fully, totally and thoroughly united.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the supply of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well as opening the road for third countries to re-export their own German-made Leopards amid fears of a spring offensive by Russia and a reminder of the intense assault on Ukraine after troops were forced to withdraw from the town of Soledar.
Scholz said the decision, approved on January 25, was "the right principle" in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that the first Leopard tanks could be in Ukraine within three months.
After Biden's announcement, he reportedly held a call with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quickly welcomed the White House move as a "powerful decision" and "an important step on the path to victory."
"Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal -- liberation of [Ukraine]. We're moving forward," he added.
According to the German government, Berlin's goal is to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, adding that it would, in the first stage, provide 14 tanks from its military stocks.
Scholz said Western allies would keep supporting Ukraine, but also warned that decisions must be made with an eye on whether they could further inflame the conflict, which is now in its 12th month.
"We must always make it clear in everything we do that we are doing what is necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but that at the same time we are preventing the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO," Scholz told the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament.
Zelenskiy also thanked Scholz for Germany's "important and timely decisions," saying they were a "green light for partners to supply similar weapons."
Kyiv hopes the move will alter the balance on the battlefield as Russia continues to pile massive pressure on Ukrainian defenders in the eastern part of the country, where Ukraine on January 25 confirmed that it had completely withdrawn from the strategic town of Soledar.
"The first tank step has been taken," said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, adding he hopes this will be the start of a "tank coalition" to address Kyiv's needs.
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said after the German announcement that Norway would also send tanks to Ukraine but did not specify how many.
Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, and Norway are some of the other European countries expected to follow suit and supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
"Spain is ready...to deal with our allies in any way necessary, whether that means sending Leopards, training in the use of Leopards or help in their maintenance and upkeep," Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, without providing further details.
Germany's announcement was met swiftly with support from the West, and derision from Moscow.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has already announced plans to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, welcomed Germany’s decision to further "strengthen Ukraine's defensive firepower."
"Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace,” Sunak said on Twitter.
He later added that the West needed to "intensify" its support for Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg "strongly" welcomed Germany's decision, saying it can help Kyiv defeat Russia's invading forces.
"At a critical moment in Russia's war, these can help Ukraine to defend itself, win & prevail as an independent nation," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
WATCH: As Ukrainian artillery pounds Russian positions, a military doctor said work in his field hospital is increasingly intense and a drone unit reported that Russia was massing further columns of artillery. Current Time correspondent Andriy Kuzakov reports from the front line.
Russia, however, was angered by the decision with its ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechayev, calling it "extremely dangerous." He accused Berlin of being "inclined to permanent escalation" of the conflict.
"This extremely dangerous decision moves the conflict to a new level of the standoff and contradicts German politicians' statements about Germany's unwillingness to get involved in it," he said, adding that "Germany, like its close allies, is not interested in a diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, and is inclined to its permanent escalation and limitless pumping-up of the Kyiv regime with more deadly weapons."
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West's policy decisions, including sending the tanks, were creating a "very, very tense" security situation in Europe and for the world as a whole.
The BBC quoted Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov as calling the supply of M1 Abram tanks to Ukraine a “blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."
He accused the United States of seeking to "inflict a strategic defeat on us."
It could take months for the U.S. tanks to reach the battlefront, media reports said.
There was no immediate reaction from the Pentagon.
In an apparent battlefield setback, Ukrainian forces on January 25 acknowledged that they had completed the withdrawal from the strategic town of Soledar in Donetsk after weeks of intense fighting with Russian forces.
The Reuters and AFP news agencies quoted a Ukrainian military spokesman as saying that the move saw soldiers move back to predesignated positions.
"After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the armed forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to preprepared positions," AFP quoted Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy as saying.
Russia earlier this month claimed to have established control over the salt-mining town with a prewar population of around 10,000. Soledar is located some 20 kilometers from the strategic city of Bakhmut, where pitched battles have been under way for months without either side prevailing.
Earlier on January 25, the Ukrainian military said that despite suffering "numerous losses," Russian troops kept up their offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with attacks directed mainly on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, Politico, CNN, and the BBC
Journalist Deaths Jumped 50 Percent In 2022, Led by Ukraine
Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico, and Haiti. According to a report on January 24 by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 67 news media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, the highest number since 2018. The CPJ noted that more than half -- 35 of the 67 killings -- took place in just three countries: Ukraine, Mexico, and Haiti. Journalists in the three countries say the increased danger has forced them to work under extreme stress. In war-battered Ukraine, 15 news workers were killed last year, the CPJ said.
Two British Volunteer Aid Workers Confirmed Killed During Ukraine Evacuation
British volunteer aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry's family said on January 24, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine," his family said. "His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud," they added, in a statement released by Britain's Foreign Office. Russia's Vagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Sees Some Chinese Companies Helping Russia's Ukraine Effort
The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing nonlethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter said on January 24. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "What we're seeing is nonlethal military assistance and economic support that stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion." The source did not elaborate, and Reuters could not independently verify this account. The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Russian Actor, Kremlin Critic Yefremov Requests Transfer To Open Prison Colony
A court in Russia's Belgorod region will decide on February 17 if actor Mikhail Yefremov, an outspoken Kremlin critic who is serving a 7 1/2- year prison term for causing a deadly car accident, can be transferred to an open prison colony, a facility with a less strict prison regime.
The Alekseyevka district court said on January 24 that it had received Yefremov's request for transfer to an open prison from his lawyers.
Prisoners in open prison colonies serve their terms under conditions that are seen as less harsh than other prisons.
Moscow's Presnensky district court initially sentenced Yefremov in September 2020 to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of "causing a deadly traffic accident while driving under the influence."
In late October that year, the Moscow City Court cut Yefremov's prison term by six months.
Police say Yefremov was inebriated when he drove his car at high speed into an oncoming lane in central Moscow on the evening of June 8, hitting a car.
Yefremov did not suffer any injuries in the accident but another car's driver, 57-year-old Sergei Zakharov, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries and died hours later.
After Zakharov was pronounced dead, Yefremov was charged and placed under house arrest.
Authorities later said that medical tests confirmed that Yefremov had traces of drugs, including cocaine, in his blood at the moment of the accident.
Performances by the 59-year-old Yefremov satirizing President Vladimir Putin and his policies have proven popular among Russians in recent years.
With reporting by Interfax and Ugolovny protsess
Ambassador Says U.S. Supports Serbia's Move To Commit To Future In EU
The United States supports Serbia's intention to pursue an international plan to normalize ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on January 24. "It's really about Serbia's future and about relationships that Serbia needs," Christopher Hill told reporters in Belgrade, capital of the Balkan country, an ally of Russia. Both Kosovo and Serbia aim to join the European Union and in order to complete that process, both parties need to resolve outstanding issues and build good neighborly relations. President Aleksandar Vucic said on January 23 that Serbia risked an international backlash and losing a chance to ultimately join the EU unless it looked into a Western plan for normalizing its relations with its former province. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Death Toll From Cold Spell In Afghanistan Rises To More Than 120
The death toll caused by a severe cold spell in Afghanistan has increased, claiming more than 120 lives in the past two weeks, an official said late on January 23. Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman of the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, told dpa that more than 50 houses have been completely or partially destroyed and 70,000 animals have also perished. Respiratory diseases, mainly among children, increase annually during the cold season but this winter has been unprecedentedly cold, and more Afghans are suffering economically. According to Afghanistan's Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in January was as cold as -34 degrees Celsius (-29.2 Fahrenheit) in the central province of Ghor.
U.S. May Drop Opposition To Sending Abrams Tanks To Ukraine, Say Officials
The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on January 24. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were not aware of a final U.S. decision to send the Abrams to Ukraine, a move that could encourage Germany to follow. The Pentagon could not be immediately reached for comment. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Subscribe