On First Foreign Visit, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Aims To Show Wary Europeans That He's Serious

KYIV -- In season two of his sitcom about an accidental president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy's character gets adoring cheers after winning travel concessions for his fellow Ukrainians without setting foot outside the country.



Those days, like his meteoric rise from TV comic to the presidency, are behind him.



Instead, with visa-free travel already secured by his predecessor, Europe's newest head of state hopes to stay on script during a two-day trip to Brussels that marks his first official trip abroad.



Zelenskiy's aim, analysts say, is to set the foreign policy tone for his five-year term and show wary Western partners that he and his countrymen are serious about European integration.



"The most important thing [for Zelenskiy to do] would be to reassure [EU officials] that there will be no cancellation of reforms promoted and supported by the EU but rather a continuation in reforms, not a totally new start," says Alyona Getmanchuk, director of the New Europe Center in Kyiv, a foreign policy think tank that laid out recommendations for the president's first visits abroad.



The verdict won't come for some time, of course, particularly with the 28-member European Union mired in negotiations over Brexit and mutual frustrations showing in its partnership with Kyiv.



A comedian who ran a multimillion-dollar entertainment business but has no political experience, Zelenskiy was inaugurated on May 20 after a landslide victory over incumbent Petro Poroshenko.



Poroshenko, who spent his term courting diplomatic and military support for Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia-backed separatists, enjoyed generally good relations with the same EU leaders who will be welcoming Zelenskiy on June 4 and 5.



The EU has invested heavily in Ukraine and its 44 million people, who in addition to the conflict and Russia's occupation of Crimea face entrenched corruption and major economic hurdles. Yet Brussels has also signaled disappointment with Ukraine's democratic failures and the slow pace of reforms.



For its part, Ukrainian discontent stems largely from the EU's unwillingness to apply harsher sanctions against Russia. That made the new president's choice of Brussels for his first working trip abroad popular among many political observers in Kyiv as a positive signal to key partners.



Zelenskiy's new spokeswoman, Iuliia Mendel, told reporters during a June 3 briefing in Kyiv that the president wants "to hear again that the European Union supports Ukraine in the further struggle against Russian aggression, and also that we can count on financial and technical assistance in implementing complex reforms."



Brussels insiders with knowledge of preparations ahead of this week's visit told RFE/RL that the EU capital was full of expectations and that officials were cautiously eager to meet Zelenskiy after members of his team impressed them during a trip there earlier this month.



Laying Out A Foreign Policy



Vadym Prystaiko, a deputy head of Zelenskiy's administration who worked previously as a deputy foreign minister and headed Ukraine's mission to NATO, is with Zelenskiy on the trip. He told reporters last week that the trip would "demonstrate what our foreign policy is, what it was, and what it remains."



Zelenskiy was scheduled to meet at NATO headquarters on June 4 with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and attend a session of the NATO-Ukraine Commission -- a crucial format for bilateral cooperation between Kyiv and the alliance.

He will also meet with European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.



Little is known of Zelenskiy's foreign policy priorities beyond his inaugural pledges to be pro-Western and keep Ukraine on a European path while also seeking peace in eastern Ukraine. Like his predecessor, he has expressed hope that Ukraine will someday join the EU and work toward NATO membership.



"For some reason, there is some public expectation that the new president should change the main vectors of our foreign policy...or reinforce them all," Prystaiko said after Zelenskiy's recent meetings with the French and German foreign ministers in Kyiv.



Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst and director of the Kyiv-based Penta Center for Political Studies, told RFE/RL he expects Zelenskiy to more or less stay the course laid out by Poroshenko.



"Differences from Poroshenko's policy will be in tactics and, especially, in style," Fesenko said.

My conversations with the leaders of Europe will begin today with the question, how shall we put pressure on the aggressor together? How shall we force it to peace?"