'On Your Knees, You Scum!' Krasnodar Kindergarten Director To Be Fired For Humiliating Young Boy

Russian education officials say the director of a kindergarten in the city of Krasnodar will be fired for publicly insulting a boy and forcing him to kneel down and kiss the ground.



Krasnodar's municipal education department chief Aleksei Nekrasov told the Kubanskiye Novosti newspaper on May 2 that the woman will be fired in the coming days for behavior that was captured on a video and circulated on social media.



Nekrasov also said his department will back "any" complaints to police about the incident that are filed by the boy's parents against the school director -- whose name has not been disclosed by authorities.



"The director's behavior was ugly as she humiliated the child, imposing not only psychological but also physical pressure on him," Nekrasov said. "Beyond that, she actually humiliated other children."



The video was shot on April 30 by a woman who was peering over a wall into the kindergarten's playground while the incident took place.



The video was circulated on YouTube on May 1:





In the video, the kindergarten director can be seen forcing a boy to kneel in front of her. She presses his head to the ground and makes him kiss the soil, accusing him of not liking Russia and Russians.



While doing so, the kindergarten director also uses offensive language to address the boy.



"On your knees, you scum! Kiss the land that feeds and waters you," she shouted.



More than a dozen other children on the playground witnessed the humiliation of the boy, along with two adult women, apparently teachers at the school, who are also insulted by the kindergarten director.



The school director calls the other women "beasts" for what she said was their "failure to bring up children properly."



The voice of the woman shooting the video can be heard along with her small child, who asks the mother not to send her to the kindergarten.



Local media in Krasnodar quoted the kindergarten director as saying later that the boy she "punished" is "complicated" and that "he hated Russia."



Police launched a preliminary probe into the incident after a Russian lawmaker from Krasnodar, Svetlana Bessarab, officially asked prosecutors to investigate the video.



Regional children’s ombudswoman Tatyana Kovalyova said she will also investigate the case

With reporting by Kubanskiye Novosti