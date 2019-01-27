One Dead, 11 Hospitalized In Cafe Explosions In Russia’s Saratov Oblast

At least one person has been killed and 11 were hospitalized after two explosions at a cafe in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, local media report.

State-run TASS news agency said the blasts occurred late on January 26 in the village of Lysye Gory, near the city of Saratov, some 775 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

"According to preliminary data, two blasts occurred in the cafe,” the press service of the regional Prosecutor's Office told TASS on January 27.

The press service said it is believed that the explosions were related to a gas-fired boiler at the site.

Reports said the incident took place at the Rendezvous Cafe as a man was celebrating his 60th birthday.

The man, who suffered massive burn injuries, died in hospital, the reports said.

A spokesman for the regional Health Ministry, Aleksandr Kolokolov, said four of the injured were in serious condition.

About 40 people were said to be in the establishment when the explosions occurred.

TASS reported that a criminal investigation had been opened in the case to examine whether safety requirements had been violated.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Xinhua