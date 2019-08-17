One Dead, At least 32 Injured In Bus Crash In Northern Russia's Perm City

One passenger died and at least 32 people were injured when a bus crashed into a concrete wall on August 17 in the Russian city of Perm located near the Ural Mountains, TASS news agency reported.



Ten children were among those injured, all of whom were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, Perm Krai’s regional healthy ministry told TASS.



The local traffic and transport department said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to a “technical failure,” based on a preliminary assessment of the situation.



Based on reporting by TASS